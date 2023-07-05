KazTransOil JSC began work on the mobilization of equipment for recultivation and restoration of land at 508 km of the main oil pipeline Uzen - Atyrau - Samara of the Kulsary oil pipeline department of KazTransOil JSC in the amount of 14,140 m³.

In 2022, 0.334 ha of contaminated soil was reclaimed at 499 km of the main oil pipeline Uzen - Atyrau - Samara of the Kulsary oil pipeline department of KazTransOil JSC.

Recultivation of historically polluted lands is carried out in two stages: technical and biological. The technical stage of reclamation provides for the removal and excavation of oil-contaminated soil, the delivery of clean soil and the planning of the territory. The biological stage is carried out after the completion of the technical one and consists in restoring the fertile soil layer to its natural level by applying fertilizers and growing soil-improving crops.

KazTransOil JSC has been working on the elimination of historical pollution along the main oil pipelines since 2011. To date, KazTransOil JSC has restored a total of 31.443 hectares of land for a total amount of 7.331 billion tenge.