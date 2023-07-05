In the II quarter of 2023, KazTransOil JSC shipped 37.9 thousand tons of Russian oil for the purpose of transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In the I quarter, the volume of transit of oil of Russian origin in this direction amounted to 10.7 thousand tons. Oil transportation is carried out in accordance with the oil supply schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The transportation of Russian oil to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC was launched in 2017. The volume of transit in 2017 amounted to 67.9 thousand tons, in 2018 - 36 thousand tons. In 2019-2022, there was no transit of Russian oil through the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan