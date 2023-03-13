KazTransOil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC by S&P Global Ratings to «Stable»

On March 9, 2023, the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings (hereinafter - S&P) revised the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC (hereinafter - KTO) from «Negative» to «Stable». The revision mirrors that on the parent company «KazMunayGas» NC JSC, which in turn is driven by the sovereign.
The rating on KTO reflects S&P's view that there is a high likelihood that KTO would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary government support if needed.
S&P retained KTO's stand alone credit rating at «ВВ+», which is constrained by the group's creditworthiness
Disclaimer
KazTransOil JSC published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:09 UTC.