KazTransOil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC by S&P Global Ratings to «Stable»

On March 9, 2023, the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings (hereinafter - S&P) revised the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC (hereinafter - KTO) from «Negative» to «Stable». The revision mirrors that on the parent company «KazMunayGas» NC JSC, which in turn is driven by the sovereign.

The rating on KTO reflects S&P's view that there is a high likelihood that KTO would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary government support if needed.

S&P retained KTO's stand alone credit rating at «ВВ+», which is constrained by the group's creditworthiness