  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
690.01 KZT   -2.68%
09:08aKaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC by S&P Global Ratings to «Stable»
PU
02:17aKaztransoil : Temirkhan Abdirov appointed Deputy General Director for Production of KazTransOil JSC
PU
03/10Kaztransoil : to export 7 thousand tons of oil from the Kashagan field through Aktau port in March
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC by S&P Global Ratings to «Stable»

03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
On March 9, 2023, the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings (hereinafter - S&P) revised the outlook on the rating of «KazTransOil» JSC (hereinafter - KTO) from «Negative» to «Stable». The revision mirrors that on the parent company «KazMunayGas» NC JSC, which in turn is driven by the sovereign.

The rating on KTO reflects S&P's view that there is a high likelihood that KTO would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary government support if needed.

S&P retained KTO's stand alone credit rating at «ВВ+», which is constrained by the group's creditworthiness

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAZTRANSOIL
09:08aKaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC announces the revision of the outlook on the rating of «Ka..
PU
02:17aKaztransoil : Temirkhan Abdirov appointed Deputy General Director for Production of KazTra..
PU
03/10Kaztransoil : to export 7 thousand tons of oil from the Kashagan field through Aktau port ..
PU
03/10Japan's Inpex to send test batch of Kashagan crude via BTC pipeline
RE
03/09Kaztransoil : Consolidated revenue of KazTransOil JSC for 2022 amounted to 255 billion 627..
PU
03/06Kaztransoil : Construction and installation work has begun as part of the modernization of..
PU
03/06KazTransOil JSC Announces Management Board Changes
CI
03/06Kaztransoil : Сomposition of KazTransOil JSC Management Board changed
PU
03/01Kazakhstan plans to pump another 20,000 tons of crude to Germany this month
AQ
03/01Kaztransoil : JSC to transport 20 thousand tons of Kazakhstani oil to Germany in March
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 263 B 582 M 582 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 265 B 588 M 588 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL
KazTransOil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 690,01 KZT
Average target price 678,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -1,74%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Amirzhan Ospanov Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Marat Ormanov Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-5.99%588
ENBRIDGE INC.-1.06%76 961
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.14%55 573
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.39%39 732
ENERGY TRANSFER LP6.15%38 992
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-7.25%37 699