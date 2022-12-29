KazTransOil : «KazTransOil» JSC has submitted an application to «Transneft» PJSC for the transit of 1.2 million tons of kazakh oil to Germany in 2023

«KazTransOil» JSC has sent an application for the transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of «Transneft» PJSC in the direction of the oil delivery point «Adamova Zastava» for further delivery to Germany. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, dated June 7, 2002.



It should be noted that in order to transport Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Belarus, a contract for the provision of oil transportation services has been concluded and is in force between «KazTransOil» JSC and «Gomeltransneft Druzhba» JSC.



