    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL

(KZTO)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
727.98 KZT   -0.29%
12/29Kaztransoil : «KazTransOil» JSC has submitted an application to «Transneft» PJSC for the transit of 1.2 million tons of kazakh oil to Germany in 2023
PU
12/29Kaztransoil : Tariff for the service of «KazTransOil» JSC for the transportation of oil of Russian origin with the aim of transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan in the amount of US$ 27.9 per 1 ton (excluding VAT)
PU
12/20Kaztransoil : The project of reconstruction and expansion of the main water supply line Astrakhan - Mangyshlak is able to largely cover the growing demand for water in the west Kazakhstan
PU
KazTransOil : «KazTransOil» JSC has submitted an application to «Transneft» PJSC for the transit of 1.2 million tons of kazakh oil to Germany in 2023

12/29/2022 | 11:41pm EST
«KazTransOil» JSC has sent an application for the transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of «Transneft» PJSC in the direction of the oil delivery point «Adamova Zastava» for further delivery to Germany. This transit of oil will be carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation, dated June 7, 2002.

It should be noted that in order to transport Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Belarus, a contract for the provision of oil transportation services has been concluded and is in force between «KazTransOil» JSC and «Gomeltransneft Druzhba» JSC.

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 04:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 245 B 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 18,1%
Capitalization 280 B 607 M 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 727,98 KZT
Average target price 678,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target -6,87%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Alberto Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL-33.46%607
ENBRIDGE INC.6.92%78 702
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.70%51 692
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-7.46%40 534
KINDER MORGAN, INC.13.05%40 302
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.30%39 864