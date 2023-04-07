KazTransOil : Shanghai ACE Investment & Development Co ltd and Batumi Seaport LLC discussed the growth of the Trans-Caspian route

Public relations and internal

The Director General Batumi Seaport LLC (100% shares belong to the subsidiary of KazTransOil JSC - Batumi Oil Terminal LLC) Ulan Tleugali and Chairman of the Board of Shanghai ACE Investment & Development Co ltd Sun Wangping discussed the possibilities of transshipment and growth of supply routes as part of the implementation of the 'One Belt, One Road' program.The investment in transport infrastructure, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) was reviewed during the meeting.Ulan Tleugali and Sun Wang Ping also visited the territory of the Batumi seaport where they explored the infrastructure and technical capabilities of the port.Batumi Oil Terminal LLC (BOT) is a subsidiary of KazTransOil JSC (100%). BOT owns and manages the production assets in Georgia. BOT has exclusive rights to manage a 100% stake in Batumi seaport LLC.