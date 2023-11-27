Public relations and internal

communications department

KazTransOil JSC

As part of the provision of anti-crisis funds from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the implementation of the investment project «Reconstruction and expansion of the main water pipeline Astrakhan - Mangyshlak 1st stage», NC KazMunayGas JSC purchased 20 million bonds of Main Water Pipeline LLP (100% of the shares belong to KazTransOil JSC) for a total of 20 billion tenge.NC KazMunayGas JSC attracted a similar bond loan from Samruk-Kazyna JSC in the amount of 20 billion tenge to finance the project.By the decision of the State Commission on economic modernization of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 30, 2022, anti-crisis funds in the amount of 70 billion tenge were allocated from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Samruk-Kazyna JSC, of which 50 billion tenge were attracted by Main Water Pipeline LLP in the form of a bond loan from NC KazMunayGas JSC in April 2023.The implementation of the project will increase the capacity of the Astrakhan - Mangyshlak main water pipeline from 110 thousand to 170 thousand cubic meters per day in 2024.KazTransOil JSC holds 100% shares of the Main Water Pipeline LLP which owns the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline.