As part of the attraction of anti-crisis funds from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the implementation of the investment project «Reconstruction and expansion of the main water pipeline Astrakhan - Mangyshlak» 1st stage» the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC resolved to issue bonds of the Main Waterline LLP under the following conditions:
In addition to the anti-crisis funds from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a loan from Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC was also attracted to finance the project in November 2022.
The project will increase the capacity of the Astrakhan - Mangyshlak main water pipeline from 110 thousand to 170 thousand cubic meters. m per day in 2024.
- issue amount - 20 billion tenge;
- number of bonds - 20 million pcs;
- type of bonds - coupon bonds, unsecured;
- nominal value of bonds - 1 thousand tenge;
- interest on bonds - 0.5% per annum, payable twice a year (April 1 and October 1) each calendar year.
