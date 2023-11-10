issue amount - 20 billion tenge; number of bonds - 20 million pcs; type of bonds - coupon bonds, unsecured; nominal value of bonds - 1 thousand tenge; interest on bonds - 0.5% per annum, payable twice a year (April 1 and October 1) each calendar year.

As part of the attraction of anti-crisis funds from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the implementation of the investment project «Reconstruction and expansion of the main water pipeline Astrakhan - Mangyshlak» 1st stage» the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC resolved to issue bonds of the Main Waterline LLP under the following conditions:As per the decision of the State Commission on the Modernization of the Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 30, 2022 70 billion tenge was allocated for the project in anti-crisis funds from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna JSC.In addition to the anti-crisis funds from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a loan from Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC was also attracted to finance the project in November 2022.The project will increase the capacity of the Astrakhan - Mangyshlak main water pipeline from 110 thousand to 170 thousand cubic meters. m per day in 2024.