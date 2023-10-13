KazTransOil JSC summarized production results for January-September 2023. In the reporting period, 32 million 416 thousand tons of oil was transported separately through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC, which is 2 million 414 thousand tons more than the indicator for 9 months of 2022.

The volume of oil transportation to oil refineries of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil JSC decreased by 428 thousand tons compared to the same period of 2022 and amounted to 13 million 099 thousand tons.

- Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP supplied 4 million 296 thousand tons of oil;

- PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP - 4 million 136 thousand tons of oil;

- Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP - 3 million 962 thousand tons of oil;

- CASPI BITUM JV LLP - 705 thousand tons of oil.

The volume of oil transportation through the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline amounted to 7 million 299 thousand tons, which is 660 thousand tons more than for 9 months of 2022.

The section of the TON-2 oil pipeline, located in the Republic of Kazakhstan, transported 8 million 324 thousand tons of oil, which is 128 thousand tons more than for 9 months of 2022.

8 million 438 thousand tons of oil were transshipped to the Atasu-Alashankou main oil pipeline. Compared to the same period of 2022, the indicator decreased by 24 thousand tons.

The volume of oil transshipment in the system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC amounted to 2 million 122 thousand tons, which is 1 million 378 thousand tons more than for 9 months of 2022.

Oil loading into tankers in the port of Aktau using the capacities of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 2 million 485 thousand tons, which is 864 thousand tons more than for 9 months of 2022.

Oil cargo turnover separately through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 25 billion 125 million tonne-kilometers, which is less than the indicator of the same period of 2022 by 209 million tonne-kilometers.

Consolidated oil cargo turnover of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 32 billion 237 million tonne-kilometers, which is 428 million tonne-kilometers less than the indicator of the same period of 2022.

The oil pipeline system of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP transported 13 million 913 thousand tons of oil, which is 345 thousand tons less than the same period of 2022. Oil cargo turnover amounted to 12 billion 531 million ton-kilometers, which is 407 million ton-kilometers less than the result for 9 months of 2022.

The volume of oil transportation through the oil pipeline of NWPC MunaiTas LLP amounted to 3 million 987 thousand tons, which is 65 thousand tons less than in the same period of 2022. Oil cargo turnover also decreased by 30 million tonne-kilometers, amounting to 1 billion 606 million tonne-kilometers.

Batumi Oil Terminal LLC group of companies' transshipment volume of oil, oil products and gas amounted to 1 million 213 thousand tons, which is 364 thousand tons less than in the same period of 2022.

Magistralny Vodovod LLP supplied 22 million 38 thousand cubic meters of fresh water to consumers in Atyrau and Mangistau regions of Kazakhstan through the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline; the decrease in the volume of water supply compared to the indicator for 9 months of 2022 amounted to 1 million 164 thousand cubic meters.