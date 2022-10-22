KazTransOil : Volume of oil transportation for 9 months of 2022 amounted to 30 mln. tons

Public Relations and

«KazTransOil» JSC demonstrated the production results for January-September 2022. In the reporting period, 30 mln. 3 ths. tons of oil were transported separately through the main oil pipeline system of «KazTransOil» JSC, which is 821 ths. tons less than in the first 9 months of 2021.Volume of oil transportation to the refineries of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the system of main oil pipelines of «KazTransOil» JSC increased by 772 ths. tons compared to the indicator for January-September 2021 and amounted to 13 mln. 527 ths. tons. «Atyrau Oil Refinery» LLP supplied 4 mln. 176 ths. tons of oil, «PetroKazakhstan Oil Products» LLP - 4 mln. 633 ths. tons of oil, «Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant» LLP - 3 mln. 986 ths. tons of oil, «CASPI BITUM» Joint Venture» LLP - 732 ths. tons of oil.The volume of oil transportation through the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline amounted to 6 mln. 639 ths. tons, which is 2 mln. 399 ths. tons less than in the first 9 months of 2021.8 mln. 196 ths. tons of oil was transported through the section of the «TON-2» oil pipeline located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is 60 ths. tons less compared to the first 9 months of 2021.Transshipment of 8 mln. 462 ths. tons of oil to the Atasu-Alashankou trunk pipeline was carried out. Compared to January-September 2021, the indicator increased by 260 ths. tons.The volume of oil transshipment to the system of the «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K» JSC amounted to 744 ths. tons, which is 383 ths. tons more than in the first 9 months of 2021.Oil loading into tankers in the port of Aktau using the capacities of «KazTransOil» JSC amounted to 1 mln. 621 ths. tons, which is 48 ths. tons more than in the first 9 months of 2021.The cargo turnover of oil separately through the system of main oil pipelines of «KazTransOil» JSC amounted to 25 bln. 361 mln. ton-kilometers, which is 693 mln. ton-kilometers less than in the same period of 2021.The consolidated oil turnover of «KazTransOil» JSC amounted to 32 bln. 665 mln. ton-kilometers, which is 138 mln. ton-kilometers more than in January-September 2021.14 mln. 258 ths. tons of oil were transported through the oil pipeline system of «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP, which is 1 mln. 228 ths. tons more than in the same period of 2021. Oil cargo turnover amounted to 12 bln. 939 mln. ton-kilometers, which is 1 bln. 256 mln. ton-kilometers more than the result for 9 months of 2021.The volume of oil transportation via the «MunaiTas» LLP oil pipeline amounted to 4 mln. 52 ths. tons, which is 1 mln. 6 ths. tons more than in January-September 2021. Oil cargo turnover also increased by 399 mln. ton-kilometers, amounting to 1 bln. 636 mln. ton-kilometers.According to the «Batumi Oil Terminal» LLC group of companies, the volume of transshipment of oil, petroleum products and gas amounted to 1 mln. 577 ths. tons, which is582 ths. tons more than in the same period of 2021.23 mln. 202 ths. cub. m. of fresh water were supplied to consumers of Atyrau and Mangystau regions of Kazakhstan through the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline of the «Magistral'nyi Vodovod» LLP, an increase in the volume of water supply compared to the indicator for 9 months of 2021 amounted to 286 ths. cub. m.