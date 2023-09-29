KazTransOil announces obtaining license for activities related to turnover of precursors

KazTransOil AO (KazTransOil OJSC) is a Kazakhstan-based company, which is engaged in the transportation of oil and oil products and water. The Company offers railway, marine and pipeline transportation services. KazTransOil AO operates through four branches, located in Atyrau, Pavlodar, Astana and Almaty. In addition, the Company has three representative offices in such Russian cities as Moscow, Novokuybyshevsk and Omsk, as well as one representative office in Kiev, Ukraine. The Company operates through two subsidiaries such as SZTK MunayTas AO and Batumi Industrial Holdings Ltd., as well as two affiliated companies, including Kazakhstansko-Kitayskiy Truboprovod TOO and Batumi Capital Partners Ltd. As of January 1, 2013, the Company's major shareholder was Natsional?naya kompaniya KazMunayGaz AO with a stake of 90%.