KazTransOil announces obtaining license for activities related to turnover of precursors
29.09.23 10:17
/KASE, September 29, 2023/ - KazTransOil JSC (Astana), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the copy of the license to conduct activities related to the turnover of precursors issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on September 26, 2023. This information is available at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTO/kzto_license_260923_7578.pdf [2023-09-29]
