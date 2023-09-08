08.09.23 17:57

/KASE, September 8, 2023/ - KazTransOil JSC (Astana), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated September 8, 2023: quote The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export in 8 months of 2023 amounted to 2 million 164 thousand tons, which is 759 thousand tons, or 54% more compared to the same period of last year, including 520 thousand tons from the Tengiz field, 252 thousand tons from the Dunga field , 1 million 385 thousand tons from the fields of the Buzachi Peninsula and 7 thousand tons from the Kashagan field. The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69 thousand tons to 838 thousand tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in 2022. In addition, in the reporting period, 1 million 327 thousand tons of oil were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of Makhachkala. In 2022, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. In accordance with this order, NC KazMunayGas JSC and SOCAR state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan entered into an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. unquote The complete press release is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTO/kzto_reliz_080923_kz.pdf - in Kazakh; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTO/kzto_relizs_080923.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZTO/kzto_reliz_080923_en.pdf - in English. [2023-09-08]