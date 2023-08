MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to supply 1.2 million metric tons of oil to Germany via the Russian Druzhba pipeline in 2024, Interfax news agency cited Kazakh state pipeline operator KazTransOil as saying on Friday.

As of the end of June, Kazakhstan has shipped 290,000 tons of oil to Germany via Druzhba. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)