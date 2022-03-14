KazTransOil JSC : Amendments were made to the activities of the branch «Research and Development Center of «KazTransOil» joint-stock company»

By the decision of the Board of Directors of «KazTransOil» JSC dated March 4, 2022, an amendment was made to the Regulations on the branch «Research and Development Center of «KazTransOil» JSC». The activities of the branch are supplemented by the implementation of engineering and technical design for subsidiaries and jointly controlled organizations of «KazTransOil» JSC (code ОКED 71121) instead of activities for the implementation of engineering surveys and the provision of engineering services in the design of industrial facilities and processes for subsidiaries and jointly controlled organizations of «KazTransOil» JSC. For reference:



«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova.



Public Relations and Internal Communications Department

of KazTransOil JSC

