  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  KazTransOil JSC
  News
  Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil JSC : Amendments were made to the activities of the branch «Research and Development Center of «KazTransOil» joint-stock company»

03/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
By the decision of the Board of Directors of «KazTransOil» JSC dated March 4, 2022, an amendment was made to the Regulations on the branch «Research and Development Center of «KazTransOil» JSC». The activities of the branch are supplemented by the implementation of engineering and technical design for subsidiaries and jointly controlled organizations of «KazTransOil» JSC (code ОКED 71121) instead of activities for the implementation of engineering surveys and the provision of engineering services in the design of industrial facilities and processes for subsidiaries and jointly controlled organizations of «KazTransOil» JSC. For reference:

«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova.

Public Relations and Internal Communications Department
of KazTransOil JSC

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAZTRANSOIL JSC
04:24aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : Amendments were made to the activities of the branch «Research and Devel..
PU
03/10KAZTRANSOIL JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for 2021 increased by 1.26%
PU
03/09KazTransOil JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/05KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Changes in the composition of the Management Board of «KazTransOil» JSC
PU
02/24KazTransOil Announces CEO Changes
CI
02/24KAZTRANSOIL JSC : New general director (Сhairman of the Management board) of «KazTra..
PU
02/23KAZTRANSOIL JSC : New general director (chairman of the management board) of kaztransoil j..
PU
02/14KazTransOil JSC Announces Changes in Composition of Management Board
CI
02/02KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Change in the membership of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC
PU
01/31KazTransOil JSC Announces Changes in Composition of Management Board
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 234 B 447 M 447 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 378 B 722 M 722 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL JSC
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 983,00 KZT
Average target price 1 105,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Alberto Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC-10.15%722
ENBRIDGE INC.14.67%90 259
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.85%54 888
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.41%53 732
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.12%41 041
WILLIAMS COMPANIES22.50%38 777