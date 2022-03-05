Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil JSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil JSC : Changes in the composition of the Management Board of «KazTransOil» JSC

03/05/2022 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC has approved the termination of powers of Yerbolat Mendybayev, member of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC as of March 4, 2022. Erik Sagiev has been appointed as the new member of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC from March 5, 2022.

Prior to this appointment, Erik Sagiev was the Chairman of the Board of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Astana «Saryarka», a member of the Regional Council of the National chamber of entrepreneurs «Atameken». Over the years, he has worked at Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V., Intergazstroy JSC, Top-Oil Srl and Stroygazconsulting LLP. Erik Sagiev graduated with a bachelor's degree in technological machines and equipment from the West Kazakhstan State University. He also has a bachelor of law degree from the Kazakhstan Humanitarian Law University. For reference:

«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova.

Public Relations and Internal Communications Department
of KazTransOil JSC

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 12:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAZTRANSOIL JSC
07:29aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : Changes in the composition of the Management Board of «KazTransOil» JSC
PU
02/24KazTransOil Announces CEO Changes
CI
02/24KAZTRANSOIL JSC : New general director (Сhairman of the Management board) of «KazTra..
PU
02/23KAZTRANSOIL JSC : New general director (chairman of the management board) of kaztransoil j..
PU
02/14KazTransOil JSC Announces Changes in Composition of Management Board
CI
02/02KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Change in the membership of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC
PU
01/31KazTransOil JSC Announces Changes in Composition of Management Board
CI
01/31KAZTRANSOIL JSC : completed work on connecting three newly constructed sections of «Uzen -..
PU
01/31KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Participants of the IV Annual HSE Forum of KazTransOil JSC discussed iss..
PU
01/26KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Powers of the General Director of «KazTransOil» JSC terminated
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 235 B 462 M 462 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 377 B 740 M 740 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL JSC
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 979,00 KZT
Average target price 1 105,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Alberto Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC-10.52%740
ENBRIDGE INC.15.16%90 308
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.80%55 345
TC ENERGY CORPORATION21.93%55 107
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.79%42 719
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.96%40 686