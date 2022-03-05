KazTransOil JSC : Changes in the composition of the Management Board of «KazTransOil» JSC

The Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC has approved the termination of powers of Yerbolat Mendybayev, member of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC as of March 4, 2022. Erik Sagiev has been appointed as the new member of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC from March 5, 2022.



Prior to this appointment, Erik Sagiev was the Chairman of the Board of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Astana «Saryarka», a member of the Regional Council of the National chamber of entrepreneurs «Atameken». Over the years, he has worked at Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V., Intergazstroy JSC, Top-Oil Srl and Stroygazconsulting LLP. Erik Sagiev graduated with a bachelor's degree in technological machines and equipment from the West Kazakhstan State University. He also has a bachelor of law degree from the Kazakhstan Humanitarian Law University. For reference:



«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova.



Public Relations and Internal Communications Department

of KazTransOil JSC

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer KazTransOil JSC published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 12:28:06 UTC.