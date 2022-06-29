Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  KazTransOil JSC
  News
  Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
675.00 KZT   +0.08%
Summary 
Summary

KazTransOil JSC : Fitch Ratings has affirmed «KazTransOil» JSC's long-term issuer default rating
06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT

06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
On June 27, 2022 the international rating agency Fitch Ratings (hereinafter -Fitch) affirmed default long-term rating of «KazTransOil» JSC (hereinafter - Company) in foreign currency at the level of «BBB-» with Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Company's strong operational and financial performance. The Company maintains a dominant position in the oil transportation sector in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is strategically important for the economy of the country. At the same time Company's rating is constrained by that of JSC NC «KazMunayGas» («BBB-», outlook - «Stable»).
Fitch assesses Company's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at «bbb», taking into account the regulatory framework and risks, associated with operating activities in Kazakhstan.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 18,1%
Capitalization 260 B 565 M 565 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Alberto Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC-38.31%565
ENBRIDGE INC.10.77%86 038
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.80%54 010
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.20%52 581
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.45%39 001
WILLIAMS COMPANIES21.89%38 660