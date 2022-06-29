KazTransOil JSC : Fitch Ratings has affirmed «KazTransOil» JSC's long-term issuer default rating

On June 27, 2022 the international rating agency Fitch Ratings (hereinafter -Fitch) affirmed default long-term rating of «KazTransOil» JSC (hereinafter - Company) in foreign currency at the level of «BBB-» with Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects Company's strong operational and financial performance. The Company maintains a dominant position in the oil transportation sector in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is strategically important for the economy of the country. At the same time Company's rating is constrained by that of JSC NC «KazMunayGas» («BBB-», outlook - «Stable»).

Fitch assesses Company's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at «bbb», taking into account the regulatory framework and risks, associated with operating activities in Kazakhstan.



