  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil JSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

KazTransOil JSC : From June 1, the tariff of KazTransOil JSC for the service of pumping oil through trunk pipelines for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan will increase by 20%

05/20/2022 | 01:25am EDT
In order to ensure financial stability against the background of the critical growth of risks associated with the geopolitical situation, «KazTransOil» JSC decided to increase by 20% from June 1, 2022 the tariff for oil pumping through trunk pipelines for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In accordance with the order of the General Director (Chairman of the Management Board) «KazTransOil» JSC No. 24 of April 15, 2022 introduces a new tariff for the service of «KazTransOil» JSC for pumping oil through trunk pipelines for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan in the amount of 8,830.51 tenge per 1 ton per 1000 km (excluding VAT).

Effective from March 1, 2020, the tariff for the service of pumping oil through trunk pipelines for export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan is 7,358.76 tenge per 1 ton per 1000 km (excluding VAT).

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
