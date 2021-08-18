KazTransOil JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2021 amounted KZT 116,803.8 million

«KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2021 amounted KZT 116,803.8 million, which is by 2% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2020.



«KazTransOil» JSC consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2021 made KZT 33,853.4 million, which is by 11% lower than the result for the 1st half of 2020.



«KazTransOil» JSC non-consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2021 amounted KZT 106,239.2 million, which is by 3% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2020.



«KazTransOil» JSC non-consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2021 made KZT 26,931.5 million, which is by 23% lower than the result for the 1st half of 2020. For reference:



«KazTransOil» JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the main oil pipeline. It is included in the group of NC KazMunayGas JSC. It owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstani oil refineries and for export in the following directions: the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline, transshipment to the Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port ( loading oil into tankers), transshipment into the system of JSC «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K», loading oil into railway tanks at the NNP «Shagyr» and OPS named after T. Kasymov. The production facilities of KazTransOil JSC are located in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan regions, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent.



