  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  KazTransOil JSC
  News
  Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2021 amounted KZT 116,803.8 million

08/18/2021 | 02:24am EDT
«KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2021 amounted KZT 116,803.8 million, which is by 2% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2020.

«KazTransOil» JSC consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2021 made KZT 33,853.4 million, which is by 11% lower than the result for the 1st half of 2020.

«KazTransOil» JSC non-consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2021 amounted KZT 106,239.2 million, which is by 3% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2020.

«KazTransOil» JSC non-consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2021 made KZT 26,931.5 million, which is by 23% lower than the result for the 1st half of 2020. For reference:

«KazTransOil» JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the main oil pipeline. It is included in the group of NC KazMunayGas JSC. It owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstani oil refineries and for export in the following directions: the Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline, transshipment to the Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port ( loading oil into tankers), transshipment into the system of JSC «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K», loading oil into railway tanks at the NNP «Shagyr» and OPS named after T. Kasymov. The production facilities of KazTransOil JSC are located in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan regions, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent.

Public Relations and Internal Communications Department
of KazTransOil JSC

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 250 B 588 M 588 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 13,7%
Capitalization 408 B 959 M 959 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL JSC
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 060,01 KZT
Average target price 1 355,20 KZT
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Managers and Directors
Dimash Dosanov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Almasbek Mukhashov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC9.28%959
ENBRIDGE INC.21.05%78 990
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.43%48 996
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.81%46 800
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.53%38 531
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.22.09%30 167