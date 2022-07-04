KazTransOil JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC to report on the first half of 2022 to consumers on July 29

transportation of oil through the system of main pipelines, with the exception of transportation for the purpose of transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan;

production, transmission and distribution of thermal energy;

transmission of electrical energy;

sewage disposal.

In accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Natural Monopolies», «KazTransOil» JSC announces a reporting procedure on the execution of approved tariff estimates, on implementation of approved investment program, on compliance with quality and reliability indicators of regulated services and achievement of performance indicators of «KazTransOil» JSC for the first half of 2022 to consumers and other interested parties for provision of the following regulated services:The date of the event is July 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm.Venue: Nur-Sultan city, Esil district, Turan avenue, building 20, non-residential premises 12, 7th floor, conference hall.