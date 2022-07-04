Log in
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
689.00 KZT   +0.58%
KazTransOil JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC to report on the first half of 2022 to consumers on July 29

07/04/2022 | 12:33am EDT

07/04/2022 | 12:33am EDT
In accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Natural Monopolies», «KazTransOil» JSC announces a reporting procedure on the execution of approved tariff estimates, on implementation of approved investment program, on compliance with quality and reliability indicators of regulated services and achievement of performance indicators of «KazTransOil» JSC for the first half of 2022 to consumers and other interested parties for provision of the following regulated services:
  • transportation of oil through the system of main pipelines, with the exception of transportation for the purpose of transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and export outside the Republic of Kazakhstan;
  • production, transmission and distribution of thermal energy;
  • transmission of electrical energy;
  • sewage disposal.
The date of the event is July 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm.
Venue: Nur-Sultan city, Esil district, Turan avenue, building 20, non-residential premises 12, 7th floor, conference hall.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 04:32:09 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 521 M 521 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 17,7%
Capitalization 265 B 571 M 571 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 689,00 KZT
Average target price 1 004,77 KZT
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Alberto Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC-37.03%571
ENBRIDGE INC.10.02%85 292
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.16%53 705
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.34%50 752
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.06%38 502
WILLIAMS COMPANIES20.16%38 112