KazTransOil JSC : New composition of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC

The new composition of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC was determined at the General Meeting of Shareholders of KazTransOil JSC on November 25, 2021. The Board is composed of 6 members with the term length of 3 years.



Daniyar Berlibayev (Representative of «KazMunayGas» NC JSC), Marlen Orazbekov (Representative of «KazMunayGas» NC JSC), Dimash Dosanov (General Director (Chairman of the Management Board) of JSC KazTransOil), Vinicius Agostini (Independent Director) Alberto Martinez (Independent Director), Hadrien Fraissinet (Independent Director).



Daniyar Berlibayev was elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC. For reference:



«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova. The production facilities of «KazTransOil» JSC are located in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan regions, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.



Public Relations and Internal Communications Department

of KazTransOil JSC Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer KazTransOil JSC published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:05 UTC.