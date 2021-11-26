Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. KazTransOil JSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KazTransOil JSC : New composition of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC

11/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new composition of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC was determined at the General Meeting of Shareholders of KazTransOil JSC on November 25, 2021. The Board is composed of 6 members with the term length of 3 years.

Daniyar Berlibayev (Representative of «KazMunayGas» NC JSC), Marlen Orazbekov (Representative of «KazMunayGas» NC JSC), Dimash Dosanov (General Director (Chairman of the Management Board) of JSC KazTransOil), Vinicius Agostini (Independent Director) Alberto Martinez (Independent Director), Hadrien Fraissinet (Independent Director).

Daniyar Berlibayev was elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC. For reference:

«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova. The production facilities of «KazTransOil» JSC are located in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan regions, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

Public Relations and Internal Communications Department
of KazTransOil JSC

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAZTRANSOIL JSC
08:10aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : New composition of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC
PU
11/19KAZTRANSOIL JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC reports on the expansion of the sphere of activity and..
PU
11/15KAZTRANSOIL JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC consolidated net profit for 9 months of 2021 made KZT ..
PU
11/12KazTransOil JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/02«KAZTRANSOIL» JSC RECEIVED CERTIFICA : 2013
PU
10/28KazTransOil Excludes A. Mukhashov from the Board of Directors
CI
10/28Change in the composition of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC
PU
10/20KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Volume of oil transportation of «KazTransOil» JSC for 9 months of 2021 a..
PU
09/15KAZTRANSOIL JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC tops the list of companies with the highest vaccinatio..
PU
08/23KAZTRANSOIL JSC : Sections of the «Prorva-Kulsary» main oil pipeline with a total length o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 254 B 585 M 585 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 12,5%
Capitalization 442 B 1 021 M 1 017 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart KAZTRANSOIL JSC
Duration : Period :
KazTransOil JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 148,00 KZT
Average target price 1 301,10 KZT
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Managers and Directors
Dimash Dosanov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Almaz Maratovich Massalin Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC18.35%1 021
ENBRIDGE INC.24.44%81 109
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.53%48 531
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.27%47 763
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.85%37 458
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.42.39%34 689