KazTransOil JSC : Participants of the IV Annual HSE Forum of KazTransOil JSC discussed issues of safety, labor protection and the environment

The IV Annual HSE Forum was held at KazTransOil JSC under the slogan «On the way to zero injuries». The online event was attended by representatives of KazMunayGas NC JSC, international companies and contractors of KazTransOil JSC.



The Managing Director of KazTransOil JSC Dzhandos Nurlanov addressed the forum participants with a welcoming speech. He shared the company's experience in the use of the Korgau card by employees and gave positive statistics on reducing the number of injuries at the enterprises of the JSC.



«The company implements a wide range of activities and initiatives to develop the HSE management system. All of them are aimed at avoiding and preventing accidents. For 10 months of 2021, the occupational injury rate at the facilities of KazTransOil JSC decreased by 71% compared to the same period of the last year» - said Nurlanov.



An improvement in HSE indicators over the past five years has been observed across the entire group of companies of KazMunayGas NC JSC. According to Kairat Saktaganov - the Director of the Labor and Environmental Protection Department of KazMunayGas NC JSC, in the future, the enterprises will join the concept of zero injuries - «Vision Zero». Its implementation will reduce industrial injuries to a minimum.



During the Forum, the speakers exchanged ideas and best practices in the field of HSE. Operations Safety and Environment Manager of NCOC N.V. - Ualikhan Zhanaisov spoke about the implementation of programs aimed at improving the safety culture among employees. Viktor Borzikov - Head of the Technical Support of the HSE Department of Tengizchevroil LLP, demonstrated how the digital system for issuing work permits affects the efficiency of production work and helps to minimize risks. The Head of the Qatar Petroleum Emergency Department - Gani Zharikessov, outlined the rational management principles for emergency situations.



Within the framework of the Forum, active employees and structural divisions of KazTransOil JSC receiveв an award for their achievements and contribution to the HSE development.



In the nomination of «The best indicator for the vaccination of employees and the creation of collective immunity», the undisputed leader was the Western Department of Operator Services of KazTransOil JSC.



For active participation in environmental measures to restore disturbed lands, the Atyrau Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC received a special certificate as an award. The Aktobe Oil Pipeline Department was noted for the best indicators in terms of road safety. The winner in the nomination of «1000 days without injuries» was the Shymkent Oil Pipeline Department. For reference:



«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova.



