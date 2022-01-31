KazTransOil JSC : completed work on connecting three newly constructed sections of «Uzen - Atyrau - Samara» main oil pipeline

Employees of KazTransOil JSC completed work on connecting two newly constructed sections of the pipeline with a total length of 22 kilometers to the main oil pipeline «Uzen-Atyrau-Samara» and a constructed section with process pipelines for the inlet and outlet manifold of the oil heating point of Beineu Oil Pumping Station.



As part of the work to improve the reliability of the production infrastructure, sections at 266.7-281.7 km, 283.7-290.7 km of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline were replaced. Also, at 322.4 km of the oil pipeline, the existing pipelines of the inlet and outlet collectors of the oil heating point of Beineu Oil Pumping Station were replaced.



345 employees of the Mangystau, Kulsary, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Karaganda oil pipeline departments were involved as well as employees of the Operation Department, Main Dispatch Department of the Oil Transportation Control Center branch, HSE and Emergency Situations Department of KazTransOil JSC and 108 units of special equipment. Moreover, the staff of contractors was involved in the amount of 61 employees and 14 pieces of equipment.



In order to carry out work on connecting sections of the pipeline, a scheduled shutdown of the main oil pipeline «Uzen - Atyrau - Samara» was planned at the section of the «Uzen» OPS - Kasymov OPS for 72 hours. All technical measures were completed on time in compliance with the requirements of industrial safety and labor protection.



Replacement of sections of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara main oil pipeline was carried out as part of the approved Investment Program of KazTransOil JSC for 2021-2025.



Uzen-Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline is the second in terms of exports of Kazakh oil to the world market. Oil is delivered through the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline and further through the Transneft system to the Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. For 9 months of 2021, 9.3 million tons of oil were transported through the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline. For reference:



«KazTransOil» JSC - the national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the «NC «KazMunayGas» JSC Groups. Owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. It transports oil to Kazakhstan refineries and for export in the following directions: Atyrau-Samara section of the Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline, transshipment to the «Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline» LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (oil loading into tankers), transshipment to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC system, oil loading into railway tanks at the Shagyr Oil Refinery and the T. Kasymova.



