MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  >  KazTransOil JSC

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
KazTransOil JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about financial results for the 1st half of 2020

08/22/2020 | 04:23am EDT

August 21, 2020


'KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2020 amounted KZT 118,680.82 million, which is by 0.5% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2020 made KZT 38,170.5 million, which is by 12.9% higher than the result for the 1st half of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC non-consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2020 amounted KZT 109,427.5 million, which is by 1.5% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC non-consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2020 made KZT 34,992.9 million, which is by 14% higher than the result for the 1st half of 2019.

The Company does not have any obligation to provide interested persons the documents legally translated into English or any other language. Documents posted on the website in English, are not legal translation.

Site users must use the translated documents only to get an idea about the content of the Company approved documents placed on the website in Kazakh and / or Russian.

The Company shall not be held responsible for the correctness of the findings of the person concerned as to the correctness and completeness of the translation of documents into English, as well as conclusions on the rights of the person concerned and / or obligations of the Company, made on the basis of the documents posted on the website in English.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 08:22:09 UTC
