KazTransOil JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about financial results for the 1st half of 2020

August 21, 2020

'KazTransOil» JSC consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2020 amounted KZT 118,680.82 million, which is by 0.5% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2020 made KZT 38,170.5 million, which is by 12.9% higher than the result for the 1st half of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC non-consolidated revenue for the 1st half of 2020 amounted KZT 109,427.5 million, which is by 1.5% lower than the similar indicator for the 1st half of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC non-consolidated net profit for the 1st half of 2020 made KZT 34,992.9 million, which is by 14% higher than the result for the 1st half of 2019.