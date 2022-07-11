KazTransOil JSC : reconstructed sections of «Pavlodar-Shymkent» main oil pipeline





KazTransOil JSC has completed work on connecting a newly built chamber for launching and receiving a treatment device at the HOPS «Chulak-Kurgan», eliminating an unauthorized tie-in at 1432.992 km, 1433.464 km sections and a vent at 1432.186 km of «Pavlodar-Shymkent» main oil pipeline.Employees of the Shymkent, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan oil pipeline departments, as well as specialists from the Operation Department, the Main Dispatch Department of the Oil Transportation Control Center branch, Industrial Safety, Labor Protection and Emergency Situations Department of KazTransOil JSC took part in the connection and dismantling activities.In the course of the installation work, a scheduled shutdown of the Pavlodar-Shymkent main oil pipeline was carried out for 96 hours. All work was completed on time in compliance with the requirements of industrial safety and labor protection.