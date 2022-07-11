Log in
    KZTO   KZ1C00000744

KAZTRANSOIL JSC

(KZTO)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
695.00 KZT   -0.29%
11:14aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : reconstructed sections of «Pavlodar-Shymkent» main oil pipeline
PU
10:44aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : Completion of work on connection of 50 km section of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline after reconstruction
PU
07/04KAZTRANSOIL JSC : «KazTransOil» JSC to report on the first half of 2022 to consumers on July 29
PU
KazTransOil JSC : reconstructed sections of «Pavlodar-Shymkent» main oil pipeline

07/11/2022 | 11:14am EDT
KazTransOil JSC has completed work on connecting a newly built chamber for launching and receiving a treatment device at the HOPS «Chulak-Kurgan», eliminating an unauthorized tie-in at 1432.992 km, 1433.464 km sections and a vent at 1432.186 km of «Pavlodar-Shymkent» main oil pipeline.

Employees of the Shymkent, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan oil pipeline departments, as well as specialists from the Operation Department, the Main Dispatch Department of the Oil Transportation Control Center branch, Industrial Safety, Labor Protection and Emergency Situations Department of KazTransOil JSC took part in the connection and dismantling activities.

In the course of the installation work, a scheduled shutdown of the Pavlodar-Shymkent main oil pipeline was carried out for 96 hours. All work was completed on time in compliance with the requirements of industrial safety and labor protection.


Public Relations and
Internal Communications Department of KazTransOil JSC

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 511 M 511 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 17,6%
Capitalization 267 B 565 M 565 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 7 150
Free-Float 10,00%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 695,00 KZT
Average target price 1 004,77 KZT
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Managers and Directors
Talgat Kurmanbayev General Director & Director
Daniyar Amirbaevich Berlibayev Chairman
Hadrien Freyssinet Independent Director
Alves Vinicius Agostini Independent Director
Alberto Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAZTRANSOIL JSC-36.48%565
ENBRIDGE INC.10.65%85 625
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.75%54 468
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.96%50 935
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.00%38 479
WILLIAMS COMPANIES20.28%38 148