  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KB Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
KB Financial : Acquisition of the Remaining Shares of PRASAC Microfinance Institution PLC - Form 6-K/A

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Update: Acquisition of the Remaining Shares of PRASAC Microfinance Institution PLC.

This Form 6-K is being furnished solely for the purpose of updating certain information in the Form 6-K furnished by KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") under the title "Acquisition of the Remaining Shares of PRASAC Microfinance Institution PLC." on August 18, 2021 (the "Original Report") relating to a resolution by the board of directors of Kookmin Bank, KB Financial Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire the remaining 30% of the total shares of PRASAC Microfinance Institution PLC. ("PRASAC," and such acquisition, the "Acquisition")

PRASAC is a provider of microfinance and deposit-taking services in Cambodia that became a first-tier subsidiary of Kookmin Bank after Kookmin Bank acquired 70% of its total shares on April 10, 2020, as further detailed in KB Financial Group's Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2020 and December 27, 2019.

On October 19, 2021, Kookmin Bank consummated the Acquisition by completing the wire transfer to purchase the remaining shares, as initially envisioned by the board of directors of Kookmin Bank. The purchase price was KRW 378,385,974,747 (calculated using the exchange rate of KRW 1,174.9 to US$ 1.00 announced on August 18, 2021, the date of the original resolution of the board of directors of Kookmin Bank).

Additionally, this Form 6-K amends the Original Report to correct a typographical error by replacing "August 18, 2018" with "August 18, 2021" in the first paragraph of the Original Report.

For detailed information regarding the Acquisition, please refer to the Original Report.

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
