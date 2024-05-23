Annual Report 2023
ANSWERS for the future
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023
Contents
For Society
06p
For Customers
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
Introduction
Special Report
Operation Review
03
CEO Message
26
ESG Leadership
58
Bank
06
Answers for the future
35
Digital Transformation
63
Financial Investments
12
Vision & Strategy
40
Global Business
68
Insurance
43
Risk Management
71
Credit Finance
08p
To Shareholders
10p
Group Review
MD&A
15
Company Profile
50 Management's Discussion
16
Year in Review
& Analysis
18 Financial Highlights
20 Shareholder Information
Appendix
- Company Directory
- Global Network
- Disclaimer
NAVIGATING THE REPORT
To use this interactive PDF edition, click on any of the icons on the navigation bar at the top of each page. Access relevant websites, YouTube clips, and download linked documents with just one click. Navigate through the pages to find additional images or more details about the content. Also, feel free to go back and forth through the pages in any order you desire and print any of the pages according to your needs.
Home
Contents
Previous page
Website link
Download
Reference page
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023
2
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message
Answers for the future Vision & Strategy
CEO Message
Dear shareholders and esteemed members of KB Financial Group's stakeholder community, let me begin by thanking all of you for your unwavering interest in and support of KB Financial Group.
In 2023, global markets were engulfed by uncertainties arising from an economic slowdown and geopolitical risks. The domestic market also had to deal with concerns over real estate risks spilling over into a financial crisis and swelling household debt amidst a high interest rate and high inflation environment.
Despite these domestic and international difficulties, KB Financial Group continued to ensure internal stability while sustaining our position as the leading financial group most trusted by customers. In particular, our balanced business portfolio across the banking and non-banking sectors underpinned our stable growth amidst uncertain business environments. In fact,
our eleven subsidiaries generated significant achievements in their respective sectors, thus contributing to our goal of becoming the No.1 financial platform company in Korea.
At the same time, our relentless endeavors toward a better customer experience paid off, as KB Star Banking saw its monthly active users (MAUs) surpass 12 million. This milestone, unprecedented by any Korean legacy bank, was achieved by our super app, which functions as a financial hub that integrates the primary financial functions of both banks and non-bank subsidiaries, as well as life-embedded services such as KB Wallet, thereby enhancing customer convenience and accessibility.
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 03
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message
Answers for the future Vision & Strategy
Additionally, we revamped our group membership program, KB Star Club, to enhance customer benefits, aligning with our business philosophy that prioritizes customer value. At the same time, KB Pay-ourone-stop digital payment platform-expanded its services to include commerce and travel options.
Most importantly, I am pleased to report that our steadfast dedication to ESG leadership was recognized globally when we became the first Korean financial institution to achieve the highest rating (AAA) in the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG evaluation. This recognition underscores our ongoing expansion of ESG financial product offerings, our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, and our commitment to inclusive finance for diverse demographics.
Furthermore, in the CIB sector, we led the domestic market in syndicated loans, debt capital markets (DCM), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In the WM/pension sector, we solidified our leading position in the retirement pension market when we became the first Korean retirement pension manager whose AUM size surpassed the KRW 40 trillion milestone.
Now, let me briefly discuss our business performance over the past year. In 2023, KB Financial Group recorded a net profit of KRW 4.63 trillion, marking an increase of KRW 478.9 billion from the previous year. This growth can be attributed to increased interest income driven by asset growth and a rising net interest margin (NIM), along with operating profit growth from improved gains on securities and derivatives, despite higher proactive provisioning for credit costs amid prolonged high interest rates and economic slowdowns both domestically and internationally.
In terms of asset size, KB Financial Group's total assets as of the end of 2023 amounted to KRW 715.74 trillion, an increase of KRW 27.07 trillion from a year ago. This can be attributed to the continued growth in corporate loans that focused on premium clients and the pursuit of profitability-driven securities growth.
I believe that this robust performance in both net profit and asset size amidst difficult business environments was made possible because of the unshakable support of our customers and shareholders, as well as the relentless efforts of all KB Financial Group employees.
As we move forward, everyone at KB Financial Group will continue to embrace change and innovation, aiming to enhance our prosperity as a leading financial group.
Respected shareholders,
Today, societal and customer expectations for financial companies are becoming increasingly diverse and complex. Moreover, technological advancements are driving structural changes within the financial industry, presenting market players with unprecedented risks.
Determined to evolve as an unswerving leader in the face of these formidable challenges, KB Financial Group has firmly set a long-term vision to become the "No.1 digital financial group that grows alongside customers as a lifetime financial partner." To achieve this vision, we have formulated strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring our continued growth and resilience.
First, we aim to secure a sustainable growth and revenue base by enhancing the competitiveness of our Super Core business areas to capture new opportunities and pursue further investments.
Second, we will strive to elevate customer trust and enhance our competitiveness in key growth engines, including investment management, wealth management, insurance, and global operations, to bolster our Core Business domains.
Third, in the realms of non-financial businesses and ESG-our Next Core areas for future leadership-we are committed to solidifying the Group's position and refining our global business models.
Fourth, we strive to differentiate our customer channels by providing convenient services through our digital platforms that match in-person interactions, while also enhancing our embedded finance offerings.
Fifth, we will leverage comprehensive technology and AI (Tech·AI) to further enhance our operational efficiency and create new value, thereby achieving our transition into a tech-driven financial company.
Finally, we are dedicated to fostering a culture where our employees-all dignified professionals- lead the way in embracing change, continuous learning, and developing proactive responses to new risks.
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 04
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message
Answers for the future Vision & Strategy
Dear shareholders,
KB Financial Group is committed to continuous innovation and growth, even within the most demanding environments, to meet and exceed our shareholders' expectations and deliver enhanced value.
Today, our efforts remain resolute in realizing the Group mission of "Financial services delivering change-happier life and better world" while we pursue more extensive ESG initiatives. Furthermore, we are dedicated to achieving mutual growth with society and our customers as we strive to be a financial group that coexists with all stakeholders.
In conclusion, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all our shareholders for your unceasing support of KB Financial Group. It is my sincere wish that the coming year brings you unparalleled success and continued good health.
Yang Jong-hee
Chairman & CEO I KB Financial Group Inc.
THE HISTORY OF CEO
1987
Seoul National University (B.A of Korean History)
1997
SoGang University Business School (Graduate)
2008
General Manager, Seochoyeok Br. (KB Kookmin Bank)
2008
~ 2010
General Manager, Office of Board of Directors
(KB Financial Group Inc.)
2011
~ 2013
General Manager, Strategic Planning
(KB Financial Group Inc.)
2014
Managing Director, Strategic Planning
(KB Financial Group Inc.)
2015
Deputy President, Financial Planning/HR/IR
(KB Financial Group Inc.)
2016
~ 2020
CEO (KB Insurance Inc.)
2019
~ 2020
Head, Insurance Business Unit (KB Financial Group Inc.)
2021
~ 2023.11
Vice Chairman & COO (KB Financial Group Inc.)
2023.11 ~
Chairman & CEO (KB Financial Group Inc.)
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 05
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message Answers for the future
Vision & Strategy
What initiatives is KB undertaking to
ENHANCE SOCIAL VALUE?
Businesses can thrive sustainably when they balance their financial goals with customer and social value. Today, the financial industry is making a concerted effort to solve urgent environmental and social issues such as climate change and income disparity through trusted financial solutions, ensuring we all meet our social responsibility and drive enduring societal change.
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 06
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message Answers for the future
Vision & Strategy
ESG Strategic Directions
8th
MSCI ESG Ratings for 2023
First and only among domestic
DJSI World
AAA
financial companies
KB Financial Group envisions
(grade)
a society that THRIVES TOGETHER
Index
The first domestic financial
WITH ITS PEOPLE.
the highest AAA rating for
company to receive
Advancing climate
DJSI World Index for
two consecutive years
an eighth straight year in 2023
change response
strategies
We are committed to fostering balanced and inclusive growth based on diversity. Our strategy emphasizes synergy and coexistence as we align the growth trajectories of KB with our customers and the broader community. Driven by a commitment to social responsibility, we remain focused on enhancing our societal roles through financial contributions.
Internalizing
2023 KB
responsible
management for
society
ESG
Spreading
Highlights
governance
the culture of
transparent
KB ESG Financing
36.5
(tn won, cumulative)
By the end of December 2023, KB Financial Group's
ESG products, investments, and loans reached
KRW 36.5 trillion. The scale of ESG financial products is
growing annually across environmental, social responsibility,
corporate governance, and integrated ESG sectors.
Renewable energy generation/ facilities (annual basis)
1,908(Mwh) / 37(sites)
KB Financial Group is fulfilling its social responsibilities and
roles as a leading ESG company by expanding the use of renewable energy
and contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy
2023 ESG Financing
36.5
(tn won)
32.2
22.9 25.2
2020
2021
2022
2023
07
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message Answers for the future
Vision & Strategy
What powers
KB'S DISTINCTIVE
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE?
The future of the financial industry is characterized by the rapid adoption of technologies like Generative AI, big data, cloud computing, and blockchain, as these tools facilitate personalized financial services and innovate business models. The future of finance hinges on the ability to deliver novel experiences in customer interactions.
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 08
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message Answers for the future
Vision & Strategy
KB offers customers the best experience by CREATING PRACTICAL
VALUE THROUGH NEW TECHNOLOGIES.
No.1 Digital
STT·TA
Speech to Text and Text Analysis
Finance Group
enabling precise communication
with customers
KB Financial Group is reinforcing its digital competitiveness as we continue to implement bold initiatives for future growth. Our AI Contact Center (AICC) exemplifies our digital innovation, offering seamless, integrated services across our subsidiaries based on a Group-wide infrastructure. By harnessing cloud technology, data analytics, and AI, we tailor our services to meet specific customer needs, transforming our contact center into a pivotal non-face-to-face channel that redefines traditional service values.
One
One
Platform
Brand
One System
KB Link Service
for universal Group-wide usage
facilitating seamless consultation
transitions between subsidiaries
Customer engagement
Concierge
AI Contact
Enhanced
Center
customer
engagement/
EBM
Conventional
Consultation and
response
Call Centers
Technology
Direct reponses
by
Automated
consultation staff
consultation
AI chatbot and callbot services
24/365
AI services processing customer inquiries to appropriate subsidiaries for resolution
KB AI Contact Center Goals
Advancing the
Channels for
Internalizing
Operating
consultation
customer
specialized
system for
process
engagement
competencies
innovative
and marketing
technologies
activities
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 09
INTRODUCTION
GROUP REVIEW
SPECIAL REPORT
MD&A
OPERATION REVIEW
APPENDIX
CEO Message Answers for the future
Vision & Strategy
What are the UNIQUE
COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS OF KB FINANCIAL GROUP amid intensifying competition within the industry?
As of the end of 2023, the BIS capital ratio of Korean banks exceeded 15%, a very stable figure, while the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, an indicator of a total loss absorption capacity (TLAC) in the event of economic shocks, has also improved. However, as a potential for increased volatility in the financial markets still lies in 2024, the top priority for financial groups is seen as expanding the revenue sources of the non-banking sectors and enhancing synergies between the Group's subsidiaries.
KB Financial Group Annual Report 2023 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 07:50:05 UTC.