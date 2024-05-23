INTRODUCTION GROUP REVIEW SPECIAL REPORT MD&A OPERATION REVIEW APPENDIX CEO Message Answers for the future Vision & Strategy

CEO Message

Dear shareholders and esteemed members of KB Financial Group's stakeholder community, let me begin by thanking all of you for your unwavering interest in and support of KB Financial Group.

In 2023, global markets were engulfed by uncertainties arising from an economic slowdown and geopolitical risks. The domestic market also had to deal with concerns over real estate risks spilling over into a financial crisis and swelling household debt amidst a high interest rate and high inflation environment.

Despite these domestic and international difficulties, KB Financial Group continued to ensure internal stability while sustaining our position as the leading financial group most trusted by customers. In particular, our balanced business portfolio across the banking and non-banking sectors underpinned our stable growth amidst uncertain business environments. In fact,

our eleven subsidiaries generated significant achievements in their respective sectors, thus contributing to our goal of becoming the No.1 financial platform company in Korea.

At the same time, our relentless endeavors toward a better customer experience paid off, as KB Star Banking saw its monthly active users (MAUs) surpass 12 million. This milestone, unprecedented by any Korean legacy bank, was achieved by our super app, which functions as a financial hub that integrates the primary financial functions of both banks and non-bank subsidiaries, as well as life-embedded services such as KB Wallet, thereby enhancing customer convenience and accessibility.