KB Financial : Change in Chief Executive Officer of KB Financial Group Inc - Form 6-K
November 17, 2023 at 06:14 am EST
Change in Chief Executive Officer of KB Financial Group Inc.
On November 17, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") disclosed that it has appointed Mr. Jong Hee Yang as the new chief executive officer of KB Financial Group. Key details are as follows:
1.
Previous chief executive officer: Jong Kyoo Yoon
2.
Newly appointed chief executive officer: Jong Hee Yang
3.
Reason for the change: New appointment
4.
Effective date: November 21, 2023
5.
Details regarding the newly appointed chief executive officer:
Name
Jong Hee Yang
Term of Office
From November 21, 2023 to November 20, 2026
Affiliation with the
largest shareholder
None
Career
• Vice Chairman & Head of Business Group, KB Financial Group
• Head of the Retail Customer Business Unit, the Wealth Management & Pension Business Unit, and the Small & Medium Enterprise Business Unit (Current)
• Head of the Digital Business Unit, and the IT Business Unit
• Head of the Insurance Business Unit and the Global Business Unit
• Chief Executive Officer, KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
• (Concurrently) Head of the Insurance Business Unit, KB Financial Group
• Advisor, KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
• Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Planning, Investor Relations, and Human Resources, KB Financial Group
• Managing Director and Head of Strategic Planning, KB Financial Group
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
KB Financial Group Inc.
(Registrant)
Date: November 17, 2023
By: /s/ Scott Y. H. Seo
(Signature)
Name: Scott Y. H. Seo
Title: Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer
KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.