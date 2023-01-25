KB Financial : Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of KB Financial Group Inc - Form 6-K

Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of KB Financial Group Inc.

On January 25, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") reported that the number of shares owned by its largest shareholder, the Korean National Pension Service, had increased from 32,457,827 shares of common stock, representing 7.94% of 408,897,068 total shares of KB Financial Group as of October 12, 2022, to 32,499,151 shares of common stock, representing 7.95% of 408,897,068 total shares based on the shareholder registry of KB Financial Group as of December 31, 2022