Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KB Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
57000.00 KRW   -0.35%
06:38aKb Financial : Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of KB Financial Group Inc - Form 6-K
PU
01/18KB Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds Due 2024
MT
01/04Kb Financial : Disaffiliation of a First-tier Subsidiary - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Financial : Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of KB Financial Group Inc - Form 6-K

01/25/2023 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of KB Financial Group Inc.

On January 25, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") reported that the number of shares owned by its largest shareholder, the Korean National Pension Service, had increased from 32,457,827 shares of common stock, representing 7.94% of 408,897,068 total shares of KB Financial Group as of October 12, 2022, to 32,499,151 shares of common stock, representing 7.95% of 408,897,068 total shares based on the shareholder registry of KB Financial Group as of December 31, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
06:38aKb Financial : Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of KB Fina..
PU
01/18KB Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds Due 2024
MT
01/04Kb Financial : Disaffiliation of a First-tier Subsidiary - Form 6-K
PU
2022KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022KB Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds Due 2037
MT
2022KB Financial Group Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2021 -- D..
DJ
2022KB Financial Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Kb Financial : Consolidated Review Report 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
2022Kb Financial : Separate Review Report 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
2022Wavebridge and KB Financial Group Teams Up to Build Digital Asset Ecosystem
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 972 B 12,1 B 12,1 B
Net income 2022 4 804 B 3,90 B 3,90 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,73x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 22 209 B 18 008 M 18 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 25 428
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
KB Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 57 000,00 KRW
Average target price 66 645,83 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Kyoo Yoon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
S. Y. Seo Chief Finance Officer & Senior Managing Director
Jin Soo Yoon Chief Information Technology Officer
Jong-Hee Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Hye Ja Suh Chief Compliance Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.17.53%18 008
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468