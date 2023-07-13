Changes in the Number of Shares Owned by the Largest Shareholder of

KB Financial Group Inc.

On July 13, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") reported that the number of shares owned by its largest shareholder, the Korean National Pension Service, had decreased from 33,572,593 shares of common stock, representing 8.21% of 408,897,068 total shares issued as of March 31, 2023, to 33,183,590 shares of common stock, representing 8.22% of 403,511,072 total shares issued based on the shareholder registry of KB Financial Group as of June 30, 2023.