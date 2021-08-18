Log in
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
KB Financial : Consolidated Review Report 1st Half 2021

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
KB Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(With Independent Auditors' Review Report Thereon)

Contents

Page

Independent Auditors' Review Report

1

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

9

152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236

(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)

Republic of Korea

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Board of Directors and Stockholders

KB Financial Group Inc.:

Reviewed financial statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, the consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' review responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.

Emphasis of matters

The following matters may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by these matters.

As described in note 32.3.i) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the proliferation of COVID- 19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which may have a greater impact than expected credit losses and potential impairment of assets in a particular portfolio, and it could negatively affect the revenue generation capability of the Group.

Other matters

The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed consolidated interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.

The consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by us in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and our report thereon, dated March 9, 2021, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.

Seoul, Korea

August 17, 2021

This report is effective as of August 17, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that the above review report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.

KB Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in millions of Korean won)

Notes

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from financial institutions

4,6,7,31

24,436,938

25,608,842

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,6,11

64,981,606

61,035,455

Derivative financial assets

4,6,8

3,176,050

5,545,385

Loans measured at amortized cost

4,6,9,10

395,432,000

377,166,984

Financial investments

4,6,11

99,349,197

98,695,426

Investments in associates and joint ventures

12

458,900

771,435

Property and equipment

5,257,562

5,433,554

Investment property

2,581,633

2,533,539

Intangible assets

3,275,763

3,351,133

Net defined benefit assets

19

402

2,845

Current income tax assets

66,659

109,772

Deferred income tax assets

13,26

94,387

65,058

Assets held for sale

216,469

197,727

Other assets

4,6

34,420,209

30,155,037

Total assets

633,747,775

610,672,192

Liabilities

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

4,6,14

11,757,331

11,810,058

Derivative financial liabilities

4,6,8

2,841,379

5,222,897

Deposits

4,6,15

348,403,321

338,580,220

Borrowings

4,6,16

53,259,540

49,827,156

Debentures

4,6,17

63,911,374

62,760,687

Provisions

18

726,306

714,903

Net defined benefit liabilities

19

333,586

248,226

Current income tax liabilities

541,643

764,981

Deferred income tax liabilities

13,26

1,255,234

1,162,286

Insurance liabilities

30

56,115,450

54,415,296

Other liabilities

4,6

48,877,220

41,804,023

Total liabilities

588,022,384

567,310,733

Equity

Share capital

2,090,558

2,090,558

Hybrid securities

2,569,919

1,695,988

Capital surplus

16,723,564

16,723,589

Accumulated other comprehensive income

28

501,595

612,337

Retained earnings

24,075,881

22,517,392

Treasury shares

(1,136,188)

(1,136,188)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company

20

44,825,329

42,503,676

Non-controlling interests

900,062

857,783

Total equity

45,725,391

43,361,459

Total liabilities and equity

633,747,775

610,672,192

The above consolidated interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

3

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
