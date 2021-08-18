KB Financial : Consolidated Review Report 1st Half 2021

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236
(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)
Republic of Korea
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Based on a report originally issued in Korean
The Board of Directors and Stockholders
KB Financial Group Inc.:
Reviewed financial statements
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, the consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's responsibility
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditors' review responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Emphasis of matters
The following matters may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by these matters.
As described in note 32.3.i) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the proliferation of COVID- 19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which may have a greater impact than expected credit losses and potential impairment of assets in a particular portfolio, and it could negatively affect the revenue generation capability of the Group.
Other matters
The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed consolidated interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.
The consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by us in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and our report thereon, dated March 9, 2021, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2020 presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.
Seoul, Korea
August 17, 2021
This report is effective as of August 17, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that the above review report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.
KB Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(in millions of Korean won)
Notes
June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
4,6,7,31
₩
24,436,938
₩
25,608,842
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4,6,11
64,981,606
61,035,455
Derivative financial assets
4,6,8
3,176,050
5,545,385
Loans measured at amortized cost
4,6,9,10
395,432,000
377,166,984
Financial investments
4,6,11
99,349,197
98,695,426
Investments in associates and joint ventures
12
458,900
771,435
Property and equipment
5,257,562
5,433,554
Investment property
2,581,633
2,533,539
Intangible assets
3,275,763
3,351,133
Net defined benefit assets
19
402
2,845
Current income tax assets
66,659
109,772
Deferred income tax assets
13,26
94,387
65,058
Assets held for sale
216,469
197,727
Other assets
4,6
34,420,209
30,155,037
Total assets
₩
633,747,775
₩
610,672,192
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
4,6,14
₩
11,757,331
₩
11,810,058
Derivative financial liabilities
4,6,8
2,841,379
5,222,897
Deposits
4,6,15
348,403,321
338,580,220
Borrowings
4,6,16
53,259,540
49,827,156
Debentures
4,6,17
63,911,374
62,760,687
Provisions
18
726,306
714,903
Net defined benefit liabilities
19
333,586
248,226
Current income tax liabilities
541,643
764,981
Deferred income tax liabilities
13,26
1,255,234
1,162,286
Insurance liabilities
30
56,115,450
54,415,296
Other liabilities
4,6
48,877,220
41,804,023
Total liabilities
588,022,384
567,310,733
Equity
Share capital
2,090,558
2,090,558
Hybrid securities
2,569,919
1,695,988
Capital surplus
16,723,564
16,723,589
Accumulated other comprehensive income
28
501,595
612,337
Retained earnings
24,075,881
22,517,392
Treasury shares
(1,136,188)
(1,136,188)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
20
44,825,329
42,503,676
Non-controlling interests
900,062
857,783
Total equity
45,725,391
43,361,459
Total liabilities and equity
₩
633,747,775
₩
610,672,192
The above consolidated interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
