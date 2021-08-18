KB Financial : Consolidated Review Report 1st Half 2021

152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236

(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)

Republic of Korea

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Board of Directors and Stockholders

KB Financial Group Inc.:

Reviewed financial statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, the consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' review responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.

Emphasis of matters

The following matters may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by these matters.

As described in note 32.3.i) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the proliferation of COVID- 19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which may have a greater impact than expected credit losses and potential impairment of assets in a particular portfolio, and it could negatively affect the revenue generation capability of the Group.