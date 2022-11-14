KB Financial : Consolidated Review Report 3rd Quarter 2022

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
6
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
9
152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236
(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)
Republic of Korea
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Based on a report originally issued in Korean
The Board of Directors and Stockholders
KB Financial Group Inc.:
Reviewed financial statements
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated interim statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022, the consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income for the-three month and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the consolidated interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's responsibility
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditors' review responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our reviews.
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Emphasis of matter
The following matter may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by this matter.
As described in note 32.3.g) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the proliferation of COVID- 19 has had a negative influence on the global economy, which may have an impact on expected credit losses and potential impairment of assets in a particular portfolio, and it could negatively affect the revenue generation capability of the Group.
Other matters
The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed consolidated interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.
The consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by us in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and our report thereon, dated March 17, 2022, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2021 presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements from which it has been derived.
Seoul, Korea
November 14, 2022
This report is effective as of November 14, 2022, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that the above review report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.
KB Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(in millions of Korean won)
Notes
September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
4,6,7,31
₩
27,496,770
₩
31,009,374
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4,6,11
61,885,282
66,005,815
Derivative financial assets
4,6,8
17,820,011
3,721,370
Loans measured at amortized cost
4,6,9,10
456,863,042
417,900,273
Financial investments
4,6,11
112,086,173
104,847,871
Investments in associates and joint ventures
12
698,542
448,718
Property and equipment
5,000,282
5,239,898
Investment property
2,691,122
2,514,944
Intangible assets
3,306,310
3,266,357
Net defined benefit assets
19
78,881
100,083
Current income tax assets
241,681
98,798
Deferred income tax assets
13,26
693,985
159,093
Assets held for sale
250,765
237,318
Assets of a disposal group held for sale
-
171,749
Other assets
4,6
37,829,136
28,174,173
Total assets
₩
726,941,982
₩
663,895,834
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
4,6,14
₩
12,262,059
₩
12,088,980
Derivative financial liabilities
4,6,8
19,058,733
3,682,258
Deposits
4,6,15
390,346,134
372,023,918
Borrowings
4,6,16
69,808,758
56,912,374
Debentures
4,6,17
72,363,288
67,430,188
Provisions
18
885,566
808,604
Net defined benefit liabilities
19
414,796
225,521
Current income tax liabilities
980,260
662,672
Deferred income tax liabilities
13,26
18,195
1,470,981
Insurance liabilities
30
58,996,628
57,165,936
Other liabilities
4,6
52,500,219
43,130,482
Total liabilities
677,634,636
615,601,914
Equity
Share capital
2,090,558
2,090,558
Hybrid securities
4,434,251
2,838,221
Capital surplus
16,940,731
16,940,231
Accumulated other comprehensive income
28
(3,177,610)
1,047,274
Accumulated other comprehensive income relating to
assets of a disposal group held for sale
28
-
7,671
Retained earnings
28,314,318
25,672,815
Treasury shares
(836,188)
(1,136,188)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
20
47,766,060
47,460,582
Non-controlling interests
1,541,286
833,338
Total equity
49,307,346
48,293,920
Total liabilities and equity
₩
726,941,982
₩
663,895,834
The above consolidated interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:01:02 UTC.