Declaration of Cash Dividends by KB Financial Group

On July 25, 2023, the board of directors of KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") passed a resolution to declare a quarterly cash dividend of KRW 510 per common share (total dividend amount: KRW 195,966,652,890).

The record date is June 30, 2023, and in accordance with the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act, the payment for such dividends is expected to be made within 20 days following the resolution by the board of directors of KB Financial Group.

The total number of commons shares that are eligible for dividends is 384,248,339 shares.