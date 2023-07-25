2023 First Half Preliminary Operating Results

On July 25, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") held an earnings conference and released its preliminary operating results for the first half of fiscal year 2023. The following tables reflect the key figures released during the conference. The presentation materials for the conference, which contain further details, are available at KB Financial Group's website (http://www.kbfg.com).

The preliminary figures presented herein are based on International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("K-IFRS") and are currently being reviewed by KB Financial Group's independent auditors and are subject to change.

1. Preliminary Operating Results of KB Financial Group (Consolidated)

(Won in millions, %) 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 % Change

Increase

(Decrease)

(Q to Q) 2Q 2022 % Change

Increase

(Decrease)

(Y to Y) Operating revenue Specified Quarter 15,900,405 24,761,770 (35.79 ) 24,484,711 (35.06 ) Cumulative 40,662,175 24,761,770 - 43,730,829 (7.02 ) Net operating profit Specified Quarter 2,053,044 2,125,025 (3.39 ) 1,493,758 37.44 Cumulative 4,178,069 2,125,025 - 3,404,167 22.73 Profit before income tax Specified Quarter 1,960,691 2,028,864 (3.36 ) 1,686,410 16.26 Cumulative 3,989,555 2,028,864 - 3,606,095 10.63 Profit for the period Specified Quarter 1,504,788 1,499,214 0.37 1,245,482 20.82 Cumulative 3,004,002 1,499,214 - 2,717,016 10.56 Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company Specified Quarter 1,499,074 1,497,631 0.10 1,209,951 23.90 Cumulative 2,996,705 1,497,631 - 2,670,523 12.21