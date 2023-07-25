2023 First Half Preliminary Operating Results
On July 25, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") held an earnings conference and released its preliminary operating results for the first half of fiscal year 2023. The following tables reflect the key figures released during the conference. The presentation materials for the conference, which contain further details, are available at KB Financial Group's website (http://www.kbfg.com).
The preliminary figures presented herein are based on International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("K-IFRS") and are currently being reviewed by KB Financial Group's independent auditors and are subject to change.
|1.
Preliminary Operating Results of KB Financial Group (Consolidated)
(Won in millions, %)
|2Q 2023
|1Q 2023
|% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Q to Q)
|2Q 2022
|% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Y to Y)
Operating revenue
|Specified Quarter
|15,900,405
|24,761,770
|(35.79
|)
|24,484,711
|(35.06
|)
|Cumulative
|40,662,175
|24,761,770
|-
|43,730,829
|(7.02
|)
Net operating profit
|Specified Quarter
|2,053,044
|2,125,025
|(3.39
|)
|1,493,758
|37.44
|Cumulative
|4,178,069
|2,125,025
|-
|3,404,167
|22.73
Profit before income tax
|Specified Quarter
|1,960,691
|2,028,864
|(3.36
|)
|1,686,410
|16.26
|Cumulative
|3,989,555
|2,028,864
|-
|3,606,095
|10.63
Profit for the period
|Specified Quarter
|1,504,788
|1,499,214
|0.37
|1,245,482
|20.82
|Cumulative
|3,004,002
|1,499,214
|-
|2,717,016
|10.56
Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|Specified Quarter
|1,499,074
|1,497,631
|0.10
|1,209,951
|23.90
|Cumulative
|2,996,705
|1,497,631
|-
|2,670,523
|12.21
|Notes:
|1)
|"Operating revenue" represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, insurance income, reinsurance income, gain on financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, other insurance finance income and other operating income.
|2)
|KB Financial Group's preliminary operating results for the first half of 2023 reflect the application of K-IFRS 1117 (Insurance Contracts), a new accounting standard that became effective on January 1, 2023. For comparison purposes, the figures for the first half of 2022 above have been restated retrospectively to reflect the application of K-IFRS 1117.
|2.
Preliminary Operating Results of Kookmin Bank (Consolidated)
(Won in millions, %)
|2Q 2023
|1Q 2023
|% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Q to Q)
|2Q 2022
|% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Y to Y)
Operating revenue
|Specified Quarter
|8,817,685
|14,919,122
|(40.90
|)
|14,947,647
|(41.01
|)
|Cumulative
|23,736,807
|14,919,122
|-
|24,877,552
|(4.59
|)
Net operating profit
|Specified Quarter
|1,222,012
|1,268,140
|(3.64
|)
|995,912
|22.70
|Cumulative
|2,490,152
|1,268,140
|-
|2,207,608
|12.80
Profit before income tax
|Specified Quarter
|1,188,087
|1,235,164
|(3.81
|)
|1,015,435
|17.00
|Cumulative
|2,423,251
|1,235,164
|-
|2,230,876
|8.62
Profit for the period
|Specified Quarter
|919,941
|921,924
|(0.22
|)
|749,928
|22.67
|Cumulative
|1,841,865
|921,924
|-
|1,724,454
|6.81
Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|Specified Quarter
|926,992
|931,516
|(0.49
|)
|749,165
|23.74
|Cumulative
|1,858,508
|931,516
|-
|1,726,440
|7.65
|Note:
|"Operating revenue" represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, gain on financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and other operating income.
|3.
Preliminary Operating Results of KB Securities Co., Ltd. ("KB Securities") (Consolidated)
(Won in millions, %)
|2Q 2023
|1Q 2023
|% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Q to Q)
|2Q 2022
|% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Y to Y)
Operating revenue
|Specified Quarter
|1,805,906
|4,324,249
|(58.24
|)
|4,462,334
|(59.53
|)
|Cumulative
|6,130,155
|4,324,249
|-
|8,991,551
|(31.82
|)
Net operating profit (loss)
|Specified Quarter
|194,063
|264,199
|(26.55
|)
|85,388
|127.27
|Cumulative
|458,262
|264,199
|-
|236,501
|93.77
Profit (Loss) before income tax
|Specified Quarter
|142,727
|188,813
|(24.41
|)
|89,785
|58.97
|Cumulative
|331,540
|188,813
|-
|251,752
|31.69
Profit (Loss) for the period
|Specified Quarter
|110,304
|141,950
|(22.29
|)
|70,191
|57.15
|Cumulative
|252,254
|141,950
|-
|186,102
|35.55
Profit (Loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|Specified Quarter
|110,345
|141,894
|(22.23
|)
|70,006
|57.62
|Cumulative
|252,239
|141,894
|-
|185,720
|35.82
|Notes:
|1)
|Based on KB Securities' consolidated financial statements, as a result of which the figures differ from KB Securities' earnings results to be released at KB Financial Group's 2023 first half earnings conference, which are based on KB Financial Group's consolidated financial statements.
|2)
|"Operating revenue" represents operating income based on KB Securities' financial statements.
