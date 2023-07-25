2023 First Half Preliminary Operating Results

On July 25, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") held an earnings conference and released its preliminary operating results for the first half of fiscal year 2023. The following tables reflect the key figures released during the conference. The presentation materials for the conference, which contain further details, are available at KB Financial Group's website (http://www.kbfg.com).

The preliminary figures presented herein are based on International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("K-IFRS") and are currently being reviewed by KB Financial Group's independent auditors and are subject to change.

1.

Preliminary Operating Results of KB Financial Group (Consolidated)

(Won in millions, %)

2Q 20231Q 2023% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Q to Q)		2Q 2022% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Y to Y)

Operating revenue

 Specified Quarter 15,900,405 24,761,770 (35.79 ) 24,484,711 (35.06 )
Cumulative 40,662,175 24,761,770 - 43,730,829 (7.02 )

Net operating profit

 Specified Quarter 2,053,044 2,125,025 (3.39 ) 1,493,758 37.44
Cumulative 4,178,069 2,125,025 - 3,404,167 22.73

Profit before income tax

 Specified Quarter 1,960,691 2,028,864 (3.36 ) 1,686,410 16.26
Cumulative 3,989,555 2,028,864 - 3,606,095 10.63

Profit for the period

 Specified Quarter 1,504,788 1,499,214 0.37 1,245,482 20.82
Cumulative 3,004,002 1,499,214 - 2,717,016 10.56

Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company

 Specified Quarter 1,499,074 1,497,631 0.10 1,209,951 23.90
Cumulative 2,996,705 1,497,631 - 2,670,523 12.21
Notes: 1) "Operating revenue" represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, insurance income, reinsurance income, gain on financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, other insurance finance income and other operating income.
2) KB Financial Group's preliminary operating results for the first half of 2023 reflect the application of K-IFRS 1117 (Insurance Contracts), a new accounting standard that became effective on January 1, 2023. For comparison purposes, the figures for the first half of 2022 above have been restated retrospectively to reflect the application of K-IFRS 1117.
2.

Preliminary Operating Results of Kookmin Bank (Consolidated)

(Won in millions, %)

2Q 20231Q 2023% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Q to Q)		2Q 2022% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Y to Y)

Operating revenue

 Specified Quarter 8,817,685 14,919,122 (40.90 ) 14,947,647 (41.01 )
Cumulative 23,736,807 14,919,122 - 24,877,552 (4.59 )

Net operating profit

 Specified Quarter 1,222,012 1,268,140 (3.64 ) 995,912 22.70
Cumulative 2,490,152 1,268,140 - 2,207,608 12.80

Profit before income tax

 Specified Quarter 1,188,087 1,235,164 (3.81 ) 1,015,435 17.00
Cumulative 2,423,251 1,235,164 - 2,230,876 8.62

Profit for the period

 Specified Quarter 919,941 921,924 (0.22 ) 749,928 22.67
Cumulative 1,841,865 921,924 - 1,724,454 6.81

Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company

 Specified Quarter 926,992 931,516 (0.49 ) 749,165 23.74
Cumulative 1,858,508 931,516 - 1,726,440 7.65
Note: "Operating revenue" represents the sum of interest income, fee and commission income, gain on financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and other operating income.
3.

Preliminary Operating Results of KB Securities Co., Ltd. ("KB Securities") (Consolidated)

(Won in millions, %)

2Q 20231Q 2023% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Q to Q)		2Q 2022% Change
Increase
(Decrease)
(Y to Y)

Operating revenue

 Specified Quarter 1,805,906 4,324,249 (58.24 ) 4,462,334 (59.53 )
Cumulative 6,130,155 4,324,249 - 8,991,551 (31.82 )

Net operating profit (loss)

 Specified Quarter 194,063 264,199 (26.55 ) 85,388 127.27
Cumulative 458,262 264,199 - 236,501 93.77

Profit (Loss) before income tax

 Specified Quarter 142,727 188,813 (24.41 ) 89,785 58.97
Cumulative 331,540 188,813 - 251,752 31.69

Profit (Loss) for the period

 Specified Quarter 110,304 141,950 (22.29 ) 70,191 57.15
Cumulative 252,254 141,950 - 186,102 35.55

Profit (Loss) attributable to shareholders of the parent company

 Specified Quarter 110,345 141,894 (22.23 ) 70,006 57.62
Cumulative 252,239 141,894 - 185,720 35.82
Notes: 1) Based on KB Securities' consolidated financial statements, as a result of which the figures differ from KB Securities' earnings results to be released at KB Financial Group's 2023 first half earnings conference, which are based on KB Financial Group's consolidated financial statements.
2) "Operating revenue" represents operating income based on KB Securities' financial statements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 10:13:37 UTC.