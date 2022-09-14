Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KB Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
49950.00 KRW   +3.63%
06:20aKB FINANCIAL : Record Date for Interim(Quarterly) Dividends - Form 6-K
PU
08/30KB Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds Due 2026
MT
08/23KB Kookmin to Invest $149 Million in SK Group's T Map
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Financial : Record Date for Interim(Quarterly) Dividends - Form 6-K

09/14/2022 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Record Date for Interim(Quarterly) Dividends

Pursuant to Article 60 of the Articles of Incorporation of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), the Company designated the record date for the interim(quarterly) cash dividends for the third quarter of 2022 to be September 30, 2022. The Company will close its shareholder registry book on October 4, 2022 to determine the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the dividends.

Please note that details of the interim dividends for the third quarter of 2022 have not yet been decided. The final decision will be made upon the resolution of the Company's board of directors, and the Company plans to disclose such matter as soon as practicable.

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
06:20aKB FINANCIAL : Record Date for Interim(Quarterly) Dividends - Form 6-K
PU
08/30KB Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds Due 2026
MT
08/23KB Kookmin to Invest $149 Million in SK Group's T Map
MT
08/23Nitra, Inc. announced that it has received $62 million in funding from a group of inves..
CI
08/19KakaoBank Shares Plunge on Block Trade Sale
DJ
08/17KB FINANCIAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/16KB FINANCIAL : Consolidated Review Report 1st Half 2022
PU
08/11KB Financial Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $30 Million Bonds
MT
08/09KB FINANCIAL : Merger of the Two Life Insurance Subsidiaries of KB Financial Group - Form ..
PU
07/28Fitch Assigns KB Insurance Indonesia First-Time National IFS Rating of 'AA-(idn)'; Outl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 305 B 11,0 B 11,0 B
Net income 2022 4 869 B 3,50 B 3,50 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,73%
Capitalization 19 462 B 13 983 M 13 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 25 428
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
KB Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49 950,00 KRW
Average target price 67 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Kyoo Yoon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
S. Y. Seo Chief Finance Officer & Senior Managing Director
Jin Soo Yoon Chief Information Technology Officer
Jong-Hee Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Hye Ja Suh Chief Compliance Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-9.18%13 983
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%341 322
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.58%273 198
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%213 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.92%163 936
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.48%154 093