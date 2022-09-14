KB Financial : Record Date for Interim(Quarterly) Dividends - Form 6-K

Record Date for Interim(Quarterly) Dividends

Pursuant to Article 60 of the Articles of Incorporation of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), the Company designated the record date for the interim(quarterly) cash dividends for the third quarter of 2022 to be September 30, 2022. The Company will close its shareholder registry book on October 4, 2022 to determine the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the dividends.

Please note that details of the interim dividends for the third quarter of 2022 have not yet been decided. The final decision will be made upon the resolution of the Company's board of directors, and the Company plans to disclose such matter as soon as practicable.