• Legal basis for the cancellation of treasury shares: Article 343-1 of the Commercial Code of Korea.

• The cancellation of these shares constitutes the cancellation of treasury shares acquired pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors within the limits of profits available for dividends, and as such, there will be no reduction in the paid-in capital of KB Financial Group.

• The above "Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled" and "Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled" are calculated based on the closing price of the common shares of KB Financial Group as of July 24, 2023 (one day prior to the date of the resolution of the board of directors). The actual number of shares to be cancelled is subject to change depending on fluctuations in share price.

• KB Financial Group plans to cancel the treasury shares following the completion of the acquisition of the treasury shares. For detailed information regarding the acquisition of the treasury shares, please refer to the Form 6-K titled "Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares" of KB Financial Group furnished on July 25, 2023.