KB Financial : Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
Today at 06:22 am
Resolution for Cancellation of Treasury Shares
On July 25, 2023, the board of directors of KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") resolved to cancel certain shares of its common stock, which KB Financial Group plans to acquire as treasury shares prior to such cancellation pursuant to the announcement on Form 6-K dated July 25, 2023. The details are as follows:
Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled
Common Shares
6,295,907 shares
Other Shares
-
Total Number of Shares Issued
Common Shares
403,511,072 shares
Other Shares
-
Par Value per Share
KRW 5,000
Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled
KRW 300,000,000,000
Scheduled Period of Acquisition of Treasury Shares for Cancellation
From
August 1, 2023
To
July 31, 2024
Method of Acquisition of Shares to be Cancelled
Purchase on the stock exchange (KRX)
Scheduled Date of Cancellation
To be determined
Brokerage Company Appointed for the Share Acquisition
Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors
July 25, 2023
Obligation to Report to the Korea Fair Trade Commission
Not applicable
Other Material Information for an Investment Decision
• Legal basis for the cancellation of treasury shares: Article 343-1 of the Commercial Code of Korea.
• The cancellation of these shares constitutes the cancellation of treasury shares acquired pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors within the limits of profits available for dividends, and as such, there will be no reduction in the paid-in capital of KB Financial Group.
• The above "Type and Number of Shares to be Cancelled" and "Estimated Amount of Shares to be Cancelled" are calculated based on the closing price of the common shares of KB Financial Group as of July 24, 2023 (one day prior to the date of the resolution of the board of directors). The actual number of shares to be cancelled is subject to change depending on fluctuations in share price.
• KB Financial Group plans to cancel the treasury shares following the completion of the acquisition of the treasury shares. For detailed information regarding the acquisition of the treasury shares, please refer to the Form 6-K titled "Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares" of KB Financial Group furnished on July 25, 2023.
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 10:21:10 UTC.
KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.