KB Financial : Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares - Form 6-K
Today at 06:20 am
Share
Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares
On July 25, 2023, the board of directors of KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") resolved to enter into a trust agreement with Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. to acquire treasury shares within the profits available for dividends. The details are as follows:
Total Contract Amount
KRW 300,000,000,000
Contract Period
From
August 1, 2023
To
July 31, 2024
Purpose of Acquisition
To increase shareholder return and corporate value
Contracting Party
Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
Expected Date of Agreement
August 1, 2023
Number of Treasury Shares owned as of
July 25, 2023
19,262,733 shares (4.77%)
Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors
July 25, 2023
※ Limitation on the acquisition amount of treasury shares as of July 25, 2023:
(Unit: KRW)
Items
Amount
1. Upper limit of profits available for dividends as of the end of the previous fiscal year in accordance with the Korean Commercial Code
2,752,245,294,837
2. Amount of treasury shares acquired since the end of the previous fiscal year
271,744,716,850
3. Dividends and related earnings surplus reserves resolved at the annual general shareholders' meeting held after the end of the previous fiscal year
564,969,785,750
4. Quarterly/interim dividends and related earnings surplus reserves resolved at the meeting of the board of directors after the end of the previous fiscal year
391,933,305,780
5. Contract amount for the trust agreement
-
6. Acquisition cost of the treasury shares if disposed after the end of the previous fiscal year (based on the moving average method applied to the acquisition cost)
-
Limitation on the acquisition amount of treasury shares (1-2-3-4-5+6)
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 10:19:10 UTC.
KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.