Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares

On July 25, 2023, the board of directors of KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") resolved to enter into a trust agreement with Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. to acquire treasury shares within the profits available for dividends. The details are as follows:

Total Contract Amount KRW 300,000,000,000
Contract Period From August 1, 2023
To July 31, 2024
Purpose of Acquisition To increase shareholder return and corporate value
Contracting Party Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.
Expected Date of Agreement August 1, 2023
Number of Treasury Shares owned as of
July 25, 2023 		19,262,733 shares (4.77%)
Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors July 25, 2023

※ Limitation on the acquisition amount of treasury shares as of July 25, 2023:

(Unit: KRW)

Items

Amount

1.  Upper limit of profits available for dividends as of the end of the previous fiscal year in accordance with the Korean Commercial Code

2,752,245,294,837

2.  Amount of treasury shares acquired since the end of the previous fiscal year

271,744,716,850

3.  Dividends and related earnings surplus reserves resolved at the annual general shareholders' meeting held after the end of the previous fiscal year

564,969,785,750

4.  Quarterly/interim dividends and related earnings surplus reserves resolved at the meeting of the board of directors after the end of the previous fiscal year

391,933,305,780

5.  Contract amount for the trust agreement

-

6.  Acquisition cost of the treasury shares if disposed after the end of the previous fiscal year (based on the moving average method applied to the acquisition cost)

-

Limitation on the acquisition amount of treasury shares (1-2-3-4-5+6)

1,523,597,486,457

