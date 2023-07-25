Resolution to Enter into a Trust Agreement for Acquisition of Treasury Shares

On July 25, 2023, the board of directors of KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") resolved to enter into a trust agreement with Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. to acquire treasury shares within the profits available for dividends. The details are as follows:

Total Contract Amount KRW 300,000,000,000 Contract Period From August 1, 2023 To July 31, 2024 Purpose of Acquisition To increase shareholder return and corporate value Contracting Party Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. Expected Date of Agreement August 1, 2023 Number of Treasury Shares owned as of

July 25, 2023 19,262,733 shares (4.77%) Date of Resolution by the Board of Directors July 25, 2023

※ Limitation on the acquisition amount of treasury shares as of July 25, 2023:

(Unit: KRW)