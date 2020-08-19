KB Financial : Separate Review Report 1st Half 2020
0
08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT
KB Financial Group Inc.
Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020
Contents
Page
Independent Auditors' Review Report
1
Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
7
152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236
(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)
Republic of Korea
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Based on a report originally issued in Korean
The Board of Directors and Stockholders
KB Financial Group Inc.:
Reviewed financial statements
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the separate interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2020, the separate interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's responsibility
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed separate interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditors' review responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed separate interim financial statements based on our review.
We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Emphasis of matter
The following matter may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed separate interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by this matter.
As described in Note 29.2 to the condensed separate interim financial statements, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the estimation uncertainty on the Company's expected credit losses on certain portfolios and potential impairment on assets and may have negative impacts on the Company's separate interim financial statements.
Other matters
The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed separate interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.
The accompanying separate interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, were reviewed by other auditors whose report thereon, dated August 14, 2019, expressed that nothing came to their attention that caused them to believe that those interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
The separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by other auditors in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and their report thereon, dated March 5, 2020, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited separate statement of financial position from which it has been derived.
Seoul, Korea
August 14, 2020
KB Financial Group Inc.
Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position
June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In millions of Korean won)
Notes
June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
4,5,6,28
￦
32,080
￦
18,537
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4,5,7
1,568,882
413,909
Loans at amortized cost
4,5,8
150,000
120,000
Investments in subsidiaries
9
24,212,116
24,162,116
Property and equipment
10
3,688
4,170
Intangible assets
11
11,212
11,092
Deferred income tax assets
12
1,794
7,526
Other assets
4,5,13
623,905
609,286
Total assets
￦
26,603,677
￦
25,346,636
Liabilities
Debts
4,5,14
￦
100,000
￦
-
Debentures
4,5,15
6,255,663
5,543,446
Net defined benefit liabilities
16
1,530
437
Current income tax liabilities
449,799
417,414
Other liabilities
4,5,17
187,038
203,440
Total liabilities
6,994,030
6,164,737
Equity
Share capital
18
2,090,558
2,090,558
Hybrid securities
18
797,996
399,085
Capital surplus
18
14,759,273
14,742,814
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18
(7,702)
(7,664)
Retained earnings
18
3,105,710
3,093,294
Treasury shares
18
(1,136,188)
(1,136,188)
Total equity
19,609,647
19,181,899
Total liabilities and equity
￦
26,603,677
￦
25,346,636
The above separate interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
3
KB Financial Group Inc.
Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(In millions of Korean won, except per share amounts)
Notes
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
Interest income
￦
2,281
￦
4,078
￦
3,737
￦
5,321
Interest expense
(32,351)
(64,449)
(33,120)
(64,746)
Net interest expense
20
(30,070)
(60,371)
(29,383)
(59,425)
Fee and commission income
231
378
214
350
Fee and commission expense
(2,941)
(4,197)
(2,360)
(3,218)
Net fee and commission expense
21
(2,710)
(3,819)
(2,146)
(2,868)
Net gains on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
22
3,373
6,332
4,968
9,765
Net other operating income
23
-
974,930
-
926,934
General and administrative expenses
24
(16,155)
(31,466)
(16,544)
(30,942)
Operating profit (loss) before
provision for credit losses
(45,562)
885,606
(43,105)
843,464
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (loss)
(45,562)
885,606
(43,105)
843,464
Net non-operating income (expenses)
25
(5)
162
22
(48)
Profit (loss) before income tax
(45,567)
885,768
(43,083)
843,416
Income tax expense (benefit)
26
(4,038)
(5,747)
356
(1,466)
Profit (loss) for the period
(49,605)
880,021
(42,727)
841,950
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
37
(38)
(21)
(41)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
37
(38)
(21)
(41)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
￦
(49,568)
￦
879,983
￦
(42,748)
￦
841,909
Earnings (loss) per share
27
Basic earnings (loss) per share
￦
(136)
￦
2,242
￦
(109)
￦
2,144
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
(135)
2,224
(109)
2,130
The above separate interim statements of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
4
KB Financial Group Inc.
Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(In millions of Korean won)
Accumulated
Other
Share
Hybrid
Capital
Comprehensive
Retained
Treasury
Total
Capital
Securities
Surplus
Income
Earnings
Shares
Equity
Balance at January 1, 2019
￦
2,090,558
￦
-
￦
14,742,814
￦
(7,144)
￦
3,213,556
￦
(968,549)
￦
19,071,235
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
841,950
-
841,950
Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
-
-
-
(41)
-
-
(41)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(41)
841,950
-
841,909
Transactions with shareholders
Annual dividends
-
-
-
-
(759,736)
-
(759,736)
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
(267,639)
(267,639)
Issuance of hybrid securities
-
399,085
-
-
-
-
399,085
Dividends on hybrid securities
-
-
-
-
(2,142)
-
(2,142)
Total transactions with shareholders
-
399,085
-
-
(761,878)
(267,639)
(630,432)
Balance at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
￦
2,090,558
￦
399,085
￦
14,742,814
￦
(7,185)
￦
3,293,628
￦
(1,236,188)
￦
19,282,712
Balance at January 1, 2020
￦
2,090,558
￦
399,085
￦
14,742,814
￦
(7,664)
￦
3,093,294
￦
(1,136,188)
￦
19,181,899
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
880,021
-
880,021
Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
-
-
-
(38)
-
-
(38)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(38)
880,021
-
879,983
Transactions with shareholders
Annual dividends
-
-
-
-
(861,092)
-
(861,092)
Consideration for exchaneable rights
-
-
16,459
-
-
-
16,459
Issuance of hybrid securities
-
398,911
-
-
-
-
398,911
Dividends on hybrid securities
-
-
-
-
(6,513)
-
(6,513)
Total transactions with shareholders
-
398,911
16,459
-
(867,605)
-
(452,235)
Balance at June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
￦
2,090,558
￦
797,996
￦
14,759,273
￦
(7,702)
￦
3,105,710
￦
(1,136,188)
￦
19,609,647
The above separate interim statements of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
5
KB Financial Group Inc.
Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Notes
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
￦
880,021
￦
841,950
Adjustment for non-cash items
Depreciation and amortization
1,864
2,408
Share-based payments
(687)
1,713
Net interest expense
988
2,378
Net losses (gains) on valuation on financial assets at fair
value through profit or loss
612
(2,981)
Net other expenses
581
1,121
3,358
4,639
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Deferred income tax assets
5,747
1,458
Other assets
475,285
(893)
Other liabilities
(472,046)
(7,980)
8,986
(7,415)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
892,365
839,174
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
(2,694,561)
(2,010,000)
Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit of loss
1,538,976
1,828,054
Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries
(50,000)
(100,000)
Increase in loans at amortized cost
(30,000)
(70,000)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(586)
(4,028)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(171)
(703)
Disposal of intangible assets
-
41
Net decrease(increase) in guarantee deposits paid
380
(1,515)
Other investing activities
(1,471)
(86)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(1,237,433)
(358,237)
Cash flows from financing activities
Increase in debts
100,000
418,705
Decrease in debts
-
(717,026)
Increase in debentures
1,297,566
818,087
Decrease in debentures
(570,000)
(648,579)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(861,092)
(759,736)
Principal elements of lease payments
(261)
(273)
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(269,219)
Issuance of hybrid securities
398,911
399,085
Dividends paid on hybrid securities
(6,513)
-
Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities
358,611
(758,956)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
13,543
(278,019)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
28
18,534
344,299
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
28
￦
32,077
￦
66,280
The above separate interim statements of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
6
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
1. The Company
KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), in accordance with Financial Holding Companies Act, was established on September 29, 2008, through stock transfers with the former shareholders of Kookmin Bank, KB Investment
Securities Co., Ltd., KB Asset Management Co., Ltd., KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd., KB Investment Co., Ltd., KB Futures Co., Ltd., KB Credit Information Co., Ltd., and KB Data Systems Co., Ltd. in order to provide management services and financing to associated companies. The headquarters are located at 26, Gukjegeumyung-ro-8-gil,Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The Company's share capital as of June 30, 2020, is ₩ 2,090,558 million. In 2011, Kookmin Bank spun off its credit card business segment and established a new separate credit card company, KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd., and KB Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. merged with KB Futures Co., Ltd. The Company established KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd. in January 2012, acquired Yehansoul Savings Bank Co., Ltd. in September 2013, and KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd. merged with Yehansoul Savings Bank Co., Ltd. in January 2014. In March 2014, the Company acquired Woori Financial Co., Ltd. and changed the name to KB Capital Co., Ltd. Meanwhile, the Company included LIG Insurance Co., Ltd. as an associate and changed the name to KB Insurance Co., Ltd. in June 2015. Also, the Company included Hyundai Securities Co., Ltd. as an associate in June 2016 and included as a subsidiary on October 2016 by comprehensive exchange of shares. Hyundai Securities Co., Ltd. merged with KB Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. in December 2016 and changed the name to KB Securities Co., Ltd. in January 2017. KB Insurance Co., Ltd. became one of the subsidiaries through a tender after in May 2017.
The Company has been listed on the Korea Exchange ("KRX") since October 10, 2008, and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") since September 29, 2008. Number of shares authorized on its Articles of Incorporation is 1,000 million.
7
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
2. Basis of Preparation
2.1 Application of Korean IFRS
The Company maintains its accounting records in Korean won and prepares statutory financial statements in the Korean language ("Hangeul") in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("Korean IFRS"). The accompanying separate financial statements have been condensed, restructured and translated into English from the Korean language financial statements.
The separate financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS. These are the standards, subsequent amendments and related interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") that have been adopted by the Republic of Korea.
The preparation of separate financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. Management also needs to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the separate financial statements are disclosed in Note 2.4.
The separate financial statements were prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS 1027, Separate Financial Statements.
The Company's separate interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, have been prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting and contain less information than is required in annual separate financial statements. Selected explanatory notes include descriptions of transactions or events that are significant in understanding change in financial position and financial performance of the Company since the end of the previous annual reporting period. These separate interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS which is effective or early adopted as of June 30, 2020.
8
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
2.1.1 New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Company
The Company has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing January 1, 2020.
- Amendments to Korean IFRS 1103 Business Combination - Definition of a Business
To assess whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a business, the amendments requires an entity to consider an input that have the ability to contribute to the creation of outputs significantly and a substantive process and exclude economic benefits from lower costs. An entity can apply a concentration test, an optional test, where substantially all of the fair value of gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or a group of similar assets, the assets acquired would not represent a business. The amendment does not have a significant impact on the financial statements. However, the amendment may have impact on the financial statements if business combination occurs in the future.
Amendments to Korean IFRS 1001 Presentation of Financial Statements and Korean IFRS 1008 Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors - Definition of Material
The amendments clarify the explanation of the definition of materiality. The feature of information users needs to be considered when the Company determines the information to be disclosed and the effects of immaterial information as well as omission or misstatement of material information when determining materiality. The amendment does not have a significant impact on the financial statements.
- The IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) Agenda Decision - Lease term
On December 16, 2019, the IFRS Interpretations Committee announced an interpretation of the "lease term and useful life of leasehold improvements". This interpretation deals with how to determine the lease term of a cancellable lease or a renewable lease and whether the useful life of non-removable leasehold improvements is limited by the relevant lease term. According to this interpretation, the Company should identify factors to consider the broader economic penalty, reflect identified factors to accounting policies, and calculate lease term based on accounting policy.
The Company is assessing the impact that the change in accounting policy of enforceable period will have on the Company's financial statements, and the Company will apply the impact in the financial statements once the assessment is completed.
2.1.2 New standards and interpretations not yet adopted by the Company
The Company has not applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing January 1, 2020.
Amendments to Korean IFRS 1116 Lease - Practical expedient for COVID-19-Related Rent Exemption, Concessions, Suspension
As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a rent concession occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election shall account for any change in lease payments resulting from the rent concession the same way it would account for the change applying this Standard if the change were not a lease modification. These amendments should be applied for annual periods beginning on or after June 1, 2020, and earlier application is permitted. The Company does not expect that these amendments have a significant impact on the financial statements.
9
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
2.2 Measurement Basis
The separate financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention unless otherwise specified.
2.3 Functional and Presentation Currency
Items included in the separate financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates ("the functional currency"). The separate financial statements are presented in Korean won, which is the Company's functional and presentation currency.
2.4 Critical Accounting Estimates
The preparation of the separate financial statements requires the application of accounting policies, certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that may have a significant impact on the assets (liabilities) and incomes (expenses). Management's estimates of outcomes may differ from actual outcomes if management's estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment at the reporting date are different from the actual environment.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are continually evaluated, and changes in accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are changed and in any future periods affected.
Significant accounting estimates and assumptions applied in the preparation of these separate interim financial statements are the same as those applied to the separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the estimates used to determine income tax expense.
3. Significant Accounting Policies
The significant accounting policies and calculation methods applied in the preparation of these separate financial statements have been consistently applied to all periods presented, except for the impact of changes due to adopting new and amended standards and interpretations.
3.1 Income Tax Expenses for the Interim Period
Income tax expense for the interim period is measured applying the expected average annual income tax rate applicable on expected total annual income.
10
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4. Financial Risk Management 4.1 Summary
4.1.1 Overview of financial risk management policy
The financial risks that the Company is exposed to are credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk and others.
The note regarding financial risk management provides information about the risks that the Company is exposed to, including the objectives, policies, assessment and management process of risks. Additional quantitative information is disclosed throughout the separate financial statements.
The Company's risk management system focuses on increasing transparency, developing the risk management environment, and the preemptive response to risk due to rapid changes in the financial environment to support the Company's long-term strategy and business decisions efficiently. Credit risk, market risk and liquidity risk have been recognized as the Company's key risks. These risks are measured and managed in Internal Capital or VaR (Value at Risk) using a statistical method.
4.1.2 Risk management organization
Risk Management Committee
The Risk Management Committee establishes risk management strategies in accordance with the directives of the Board of Directors and determines the Company's target risk appetite. The committee approves significant risk matters and reviews the level of risks that the Company is exposed to and the appropriateness of the Company's risk management operations as an ultimate decision-making authority.
Risk Management Council
The Risk Management Council is a consultative group which reviews and makes decisions on matters delegated by the Risk Management Committee, and discusses the detailed issues relating to the Company's risk management.
Risk Management Division
The Risk Management Division is responsible for conducting detailed policies, procedures and working processes relating to the Company's risk management.
4.2 Credit Risk
4.2.1 Overview of credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of possible losses in an asset portfolio in the event of counterparty's default, breach of contract and deterioration in the credit quality of the counterparty. For risk management reporting purposes, the individual borrower's default risk is considered.
4.2.2 Credit risk management
The Company measures expected losses on assets that are subject to credit risk management and uses it as a management indicator.
11
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.2.3 Maximum exposure to credit risk
The Company's maximum exposures of financial instruments to credit risk without consideration of collateral values as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Due from financial institutions
₩
32,080
₩
18,537
Loans at amortized cost
150,000
120,000
Loans at fair value through profit or loss
1,277,993
122,408
Other financial assets
24,540
19,814
₩
1,484,613
₩
280,759
4.2.4 Credit risk of loans
The Company maintains an allowance for loan losses associated with credit risk on loans to manage its credit risk.
The Company assesses expected credit loss on financial asset at amortized cost and financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income other than financial asset at fair value through profit or loss and recognizes loss allowance. Expected credit losses are a probability-weighted estimate of possible credit losses within certain range by reflecting reasonable and supportable information that is reasonably available at the reporting date without undue cost or effort, including information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. For financial assets at amortized cost, the Company measures the expected credit losses and presents it in the financial statements netting the allowance from the related loans; for financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, the Company presents it in the statements using other comprehensive income.
4.2.4.1 Credit risk exposure
Loans as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are classified as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
The financial
The financial instruments
instruments
applying lifetime expected credit
Financial
applying
losses
instruments
12-month
not applying
expected
expected
Financial assets
credit losses
Non-impaired
Impaired
credit losses
Total
at amortized cost
Corporate
150,000
-
-
-
150,000
Grade 1
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Grade 2
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 3
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 4
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 5
-
-
-
-
-
₩
150,000
₩
-
₩
-
₩
-
₩
150,000
12
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.2.4.1 Credit risk exposure (cont'd)
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
The financial
The financial instruments
instruments
applying lifetime expected credit
Financial
applying
losses
instruments
12-month
not applying
expected
expected
Financial assets
credit losses
Non-impaired
Impaired
credit losses
Total
at amortized cost
Corporate
120,000
-
-
-
120,000
Grade 1
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Grade 2
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 3
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 4
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 5
-
-
-
-
-
₩
120,000
₩
-
₩
-
₩
-
₩
120,000
Credit quality of loans graded according to the probability of default as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
Range of PD (%)
Grade 1
(Probability of Default)
0.0
~ 1.0
Grade 2
1.0
~ 5.0
Grade 3
5.0 ~ 15.0
Grade 4
15.0
~ 30.0
Grade 5
30.0 ~
4.2.5 Credit risk of due from financial institutions
The credit quality of due from financial institutions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are classified as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
The financial
Financial
instruments
The financial instruments applying
applying
instruments
lifetime expected credit losses
12-month
not applying
expected credit
expected credit
losses
Non-impaired
Impaired
losses
Total
Due from financial institutions at amortized cost
Grade 1
₩
32,080
₩
-
₩
-
₩
-
₩
32,080
Grade 2
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 3
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 4
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 5
-
-
-
-
-
₩
32,080
₩
-
₩
-
₩
-
₩
32,080
13
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.2.5 Credit risk of due from financial institutions (cont'd)
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
The financial
Financial
instruments
The financial instruments applying
applying
instruments
lifetime expected credit losses
12-month
not applying
expected credit
expected credit
losses
Non-impaired
Impaired
losses
Total
Due from financial institutions at amortized cost
Grade 1
₩
18,537
₩
-
₩
-
₩
-
₩
18,537
Grade 2
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 3
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 4
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 5
-
-
-
-
-
₩
18,537
₩
-
₩
-
₩
-
₩
18,537
4.2.6 Credit risk concentration analysis
Details of the Company's loans by country as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Korea
₩
1,427,993
100.00
₩
-
₩
1,427,993
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Korea
₩
242,408
100.00
₩
-
₩
242,408
1 The amounts include Loans at fair value through profit and loss and Loans at amortized cost.
Details of the Company's corporate loans by industry as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Financial
1,427,993
-
1,427,993
institutions
₩
100.00
₩
₩
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Financial
242,408
-
242,408
institutions
₩
100.00
₩
₩
1 The amounts include Loans at fair value through profit and loss and Loans at amortized cost.
14
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.2.6 Credit risk concentration analysis (cont'd)
Details of the Company's due from financial institutions by industry as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Due from financial institutions at amortized cost
Financial institutions
₩
32,080
100.00
₩
-
₩
32,080
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Due from financial institutions at amortized cost
Financial institutions
₩
18,537
100.00
₩
-
₩
18,537
Details of the Company's due from financial institutions by country as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Due from financial institutions at amortized cost
Korea
₩
32,080
100.00
₩
-
₩
32,080
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
Corporate loans
%
Allowances
Carrying amount
Due from financial institutions at amortized cost
Korea
₩
18,537
100.00
₩
-
₩
18,537
4.3 Liquidity Risk
4.3.1 Overview of liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is a risk that the Company becomes insolvent due to uncertain liquidity caused by unexpected cash outflows, or a risk of borrowing high interest debts or disposal of liquid and other assets at a substantial discount. The Company manages its liquidity risk through analysis of the contractual maturity of all financial assets, liabilities and off-balance items by maturity groups: on demand, less than one month, between one month to three months, between three months to one year, between one year to five years and over five years.
Cash flows disclosed for the maturity analysis are undiscounted contractual principal and interest to be received (paid) and; thus, are not identical to the amount in the financial statements that are based on the present value of expected cash flows in some cases. The amount of interest to be received or paid on floating rate assets and liabilities is measured on the assumption that the current interest rate would be the same through the maturity.
15
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.3.2. Liquidity risk management
The liquidity risk is managed by liquidity management principles and related guidelines which are applied to the risk management policies and procedures that address all the possible risks that arise from the overall business of the Company.
4.3.3. Analysis of remaining contractual maturity of financial assets and liabilities
The remaining contractual maturity of financial assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
On
Up to
1-3
3-12
1-5
Over 5
demand
1 month
months
months
years
years
Total
Financial assets
32,080
-
-
-
-
-
32,080
Cash and due from financial institutions1
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss2
1,277,993
-
-
-
-
290,889
1,568,882
Loans at amortized cost
-
51,098
-
102,189
-
-
153,287
Other financial assets
428
6,185
15,824
190
230
-
22,857
₩
1,310,501
₩
57,283
₩
15,824
₩
102,379
₩
230
₩
290,889
₩
1,777,106
Financial liabilities
-
-
-
100,000
-
-
100,000
Debts
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Debentures
-
6,182
146,331
1,010,097
3,879,145
1,812,581
6,854,336
Lease liabilities
-
46
88
279
191
-
604
Other financial liabilities
-
5,894
-
8,412
-
-
14,306
₩
-
₩
12,122
₩
146,419
₩
1,118,788
₩
3,879,336
₩
1,812,581
₩
6,969,246
16
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.3.3. Analysis of remaining contractual maturity of financial assets and liabilities (cont'd)
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
On
Up to
1-3
3-12
1-5
Over 5
demand
1 month
months
months
years
years
Total
Financial assets
18,619
-
-
-
-
-
18,619
Cash and due from financial institutions1
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss2
122,408
-
-
-
-
291,501
413,909
Loans at amortized cost
-
-
71,523
51,098
-
-
122,621
Other financial assets
-
925
-
15,660
-
-
16,585
₩
141,027
₩
925
₩
71,523
₩
66,758
₩
-
₩
291,501
₩
571,734
Financial liabilities
-
105,903
224,578
723,474
3,624,305
1,134,756
5,813,016
Debentures
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Lease liabilities
-
44
85
249
215
-
593
Other financial liabilities
-
1,819
-
-
-
-
1,819
₩
-
₩
107,766
₩
224,663
₩
723,723
₩
3,624,520
₩
1,134,756
₩
5,815,428
The amount of₩ 3 million and ₩ 3 million, respectively, which is restricted due from the financial institutions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, is excluded.
Hybrid securities included in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are included in the 'Over 5 years' category since the point of disposal is uncertain.
17
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
4.4 Market Risk
4.4.1 Concept
Market risk is the risk of possible losses which arise from changes in market factors; such as, interest rate, stock price, foreign exchange rate and other market factors that affect the fair value of future cash flows of financial instruments. The most significant risk of the Company is interest rate risk.
4.4.2 Interest rate risk
Definition of interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is the risk that may occur due to changes in interest rates; such as, the value (fair value) change risk in statement of financial position line items and cash flow change risk in interest income and expense arising from investing and financing activities.
Observation method and management indicator on interest rate risk
The main objective of interest rate risk management is to protect asset values against interest rate fluctuations. The Company manages the risk through measurement and management of Value at Risk for the interest rate.
5. Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities
5.1 Classification and Fair value of Financial Instruments
5.1.1 The carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and liabilities by category as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Financial assets
Carrying amount
Fair value
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
290,889
290,889
Hybrid securities
₩
₩
Loans
1,277,993
1,277,993
Financial assets at amortized cost
Due from financial institutions
32,080
32,080
Loans
150,000
150,000
Other financial assets
24,540
24,540
₩
1,775,502
₩
1,775,502
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities at amortized cost
100,000
100,000
Debts
₩
₩
Debentures
6,255,663
6,427,397
Other financial liabilities
28,215
28,215
₩
6,383,878
₩
6,555,612
18
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.1.1 The carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and liabilities by category as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (cont'd)
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Financial assets
Carrying amount
Fair value
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
291,501
291,501
Hybrid securities
₩
₩
Loans
122,408
122,408
Financial assets at amortized cost
Due from financial institutions
18,537
18,537
Loans
120,000
120,000
Other financial assets
19,814
19,814
₩
572,260
₩
572,260
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities at amortized cost
5,543,446
5,631,217
Debentures
₩
₩
Other financial liabilities
14,940
14,940
₩
5,558,386
₩
5,646,157
Fair value is the amount for which an asset could be exchanged, or a liability could be settled, between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's length transaction. For each class of financial assets and financial liabilities, the Company discloses the fair value of that class of assets and liabilities in a way that permits it to be compared with its carrying amount at the end of each reporting period. The best evidence of fair value of financial instruments is quoted price in an active market.
19
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.1.1 The carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and liabilities by category as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (cont'd)
Methods of determining fair value of financial instruments are as follows:
Cash and due from
The carrying amounts of cash and demand due from financial institutions and
financial institutions
payment due from financial institutions are a reasonable approximation of fair
values. These financial instruments do not have a fixed maturity and are
receivable on demand. Fair value of ordinary due from financial institutions is
Investment securities
measured using DCF model (Discounted Cash Flow Model).
The fair value of financial instruments that are quoted in active markets is
determined using the quoted prices. Fair value is determined through the use of
external professional valuation institution where quoted prices are not available.
The institutions use one or more of the following valuation techniques including
DCF Model, Imputed Market Value Model, Free Cash Flow to Equity Model,
Dividend Discount Model, Risk Adjusted Discount Rate Method, and Net Asset
Derivatives
Value Method.
For exchange traded derivatives, quoted price in an active market is used to
determine fair value and for OTC derivatives, fair value is determined using
valuation techniques. The Company uses internally developed valuation models
that are widely used by market participants to determine fair values of plain vanilla
OTC derivatives including options, interest rate swaps, and currency swaps,
based on observable market parameters. However, some complex financial
instruments are valued using appropriate models developed from generally
accepted market valuation models including the Finite Difference Method and the
Monte Carlo Simulation or valuation results from independent external
professional valuation institution.
Loans at amortized cost DCF model is used to determine the fair value of loans. Fair value is determined by discounting the expected cash flows, which are contractual cash flows adjusted
Debts
by the expected prepayment rate, at appropriate discount rate.
DCF model is used to determine the fair value of debts, but in the case of short-
Debentures
term maturity, the carrying amount is used as the fair value.
Fair value is determined by using the valuations of external professional valuation
Other financial assets
institution, which are calculated using market inputs.
The carrying amounts are reasonable approximation of fair values. These financial
and liabilities
instruments are temporary accounts used for other various transactions and their
maturities are relatively short or not defined.
5.1.2 Fair value hierarchy
The Company believes that valuation methods used for measuring the fair values of financial instruments are reasonable and that the fair values recognized in the statements of financial position are appropriate. However, the fair values of the financial instruments recognized in the statements of financial position may be different if other valuation methods or assumptions are used. Additionally, as there is a variety of valuation techniques and assumptions used in measuring fair value, it may be difficult to reasonably compare the fair value with that of other financial institutions.
20
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.1.2 Fair value hierarchy (cont'd)
The Company classifies and discloses fair value of the financial instruments into the three-level hierarchy as follows:
Level 1
Level 2 Level 3
The fair values are based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.
The fair values are based on inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly.
The fair values are based on unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.
When the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the entire measurement requires judgment, taking into account factors specific to the asset or liability. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement.
5.1.2.1 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the statements of financial position
The fair value hierarchy of financial assets measured at fair value in the statement of financial position as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Fair value hierarchy
Total
Financial assets
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
Hybrid securities
₩
-
₩
-
₩
290,889
₩
290,889
Loans
-
1,277,993
-
1,277,993
₩
-
₩
1,277,993
₩
290,889
₩
1,568,882
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Fair value hierarchy
Total
Financial assets
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
Hybrid securities
₩
-
₩
-
₩
291,501
₩
291,501
Loans
-
122,408
-
122,408
₩
-
₩
122,408
₩
291,501
₩
413,909
21
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.1.2.1 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the statements of financial position (cont'd)
Valuation techniques and inputs of financial assets and liabilities at fair value in the statements of financial position and classified as Level 2 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Valuation
Financial assets
Fair value
techniques
Inputs
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
Interest,
Loans
₩
1,277,993
DCF model
Discount rate, etc.
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Valuation
Financial assets
Fair value
techniques
Inputs
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
Interest,
Loans
₩
122,408
DCF model
Discount rate, etc.
5.1.2.2 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed
The fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Financial assets
Cash and due from financial institutions1
Loans at amortized cost2 Other financial assets3
June 30,
2020
Fair value hierarchy
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
₩
-
₩
32,080
₩
-
₩
32,080
-
-
150,000
150,000
-
-
24,540
24,540
₩
-
₩
32,080
₩
174,540
₩
206,620
Financial liabilities
Debts4
₩
-
₩
100,000
₩
-
₩
100,000
Debentures
-
6,427,397
-
6,427,397
Other financial liabilities3
-
-
28,215
28,215
₩
-
₩
6,527,397
₩
28,215
₩
6,555,612
22
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.1.2.2 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed (cont'd)
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Fair value hierarchy
Total
Financial assets
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Cash and due from financial
-
18,537
-
18,537
institutions1
₩
₩
₩
₩
Loans at amortized cost2
-
-
120,000
120,000
Other financial assets3
-
-
19,814
19,814
₩
-
₩
18,537
₩
139,814
₩
158,351
Financial liabilities
Debentures
₩
-
₩
5,631,217
₩
-
₩
5,631,217
Other financial liabilities3
-
-
14,940
14,940
₩
-
₩
5,631,217
₩
14,940
₩
5,646,157
Because due from financial institutions classified as level 2 are deposits on demand, carrying amounts are reasonable approximations of fair values.
Because loans at amortized cost classified as level 3 are loans with residual maturity of less than one year, carrying amounts are reasonable approximations of fair values.
For other financial assets and other financial liabilities classified as level 3, carrying amounts are reasonable approximations of fair values.
4For borrowings classified as Level 2, the carrying amount was considered an approximation of fair value and the carrying amount was disclosed at fair value.
Valuation techniques and inputs used in the fair value measurement
For financial assets and liabilities whose carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value, we do not disclose valuation techniques and inputs.
Valuation techniques and inputs of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed and classified as Level 2 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Fair value
Valuation
June 30,
December 31,
Financial liabilities
2020
2019
Techniques
Inputs
₩ 6,427,397
₩ 5,631,217
DCF model
Discount rate
Debentures
5.2 Level 3 of the Fair Value Hierarchy Disclosure
5.2.1 Valuation policy and process for fair value measurement categorized as Level 3
The Company uses external, independent and qualified professional valuer's valuation to determine the fair value of the Company's assets at the end of every reporting period.
23
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.2.2 Changes in fair value (Level 3) measured using valuation technique based on assumption that is unobservable in the market
Details of changes in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
Financial assets at fair
Financial assets at fair
value
value
(In millions of Korean won)
through profit or loss
through profit or loss
2020
2019
Beginning balance
₩
291,501
₩
289,179
Total gains or losses
(612)
2,980
- Profit or loss for the period
- Other comprehensive income
-
-
Purchases
-
-
Sales
-
-
Issues
-
-
Settlements
-
-
Transfers into Level 3
-
-
Transfers out of Level 3
-
-
Ending balance
₩
290,889
₩
292,159
In relation to changes in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, total gains or losses recognized in profit or loss for the period, and profit or loss from financial instruments held at the end of the reporting period in the statement of comprehensive income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Total gains or losses included in profit or loss for the period
Total gains or losses for the period included in profit or loss for financial instruments held at the end of the reporting period
2020
2019
Losses from
Gains from
financial
financial
investments at
investments at
fair value
Other
fair value
Other
through profit
operating
Net interest
through profit
operating
Net interest
or loss
income
income
or loss
income
income
₩ (612) ₩-
₩-₩ 2,980 ₩-
₩ -
₩ (612) ₩-
₩-₩ 2,980 ₩-
₩ -
24
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.2.3 Sensitivity analysis of changes in unobservable inputs
5.2.3.1 Information about fair value measurements using unobservable inputs as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Range of
Valuation
unobservable
Relationship of unobservable inputs
Financial assets
Fair value
technique
Inputs
Unobservable inputs
inputs (%)
to fair value
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Matrix YTM,
Discount rate
1.99 ~ 4.50
The lower the discount rate,
Hybrid securities
₩
290,889
Hull and White
Model,
Additional spread by grade,
the higher the fair value
Monte Carlo
Risk spread of company,
Volatility of interest rate
0.54
The higher the volatility,
Simulation
Valid credit rating,
the higher the fair value fluctuation
Disclosed information of securities,
Interest rate estimation variability
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Range of
Valuation
unobservable
Relationship of unobservable inputs
Financial assets
Fair value
technique
Inputs
Unobservable inputs
inputs (%)
to fair value
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Matrix YTM,
Discount rate
2.05 ~ 4.45
The lower the discount rate,
Hybrid securities
₩
291,501
Hull and White
Model,
Additional spread by grade,
the higher the fair value
Monte Carlo
Risk spread of company,
Volatility of interest rate
0.50
The higher the volatility,
Simulation
Valid credit rating,
the higher the fair value fluctuation
Disclosed information of securities,
Interest rate estimation variability
25
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
5.2.3.2 Sensitivity analysis of changes in unobservable inputs
Sensitivity analysis of financial instruments is performed to measure favorable and unfavorable changes in the fair value of financial instruments which are affected by the unobservable parameters, using a statistical technique. When the fair value is affected by more than two input parameters, the amounts represent the most favorable or most unfavorable outcome. There are hybrid securities whose fair value changes are recognized in profit or loss.
The results of the sensitivity analysis from changes in inputs as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Recognition in profit or loss
Other comprehensive income
Favorable
Unfavorable
Favorable
Unfavorable
Financial assets
changes
changes
changes
changes
Financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
Hybrid securities1
₩
2,042
₩
(2,049)
₩
- ₩
-
1 For equity securities, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing correlations between discount rate (1.99 ~ 4.50%) which are principal unobservable input parameters. And, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing the correlation coefficient between short-term and long-term interests or volatility of the interest rates, which are unobservable inputs, by 1%.
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Recognition in profit or loss
Other comprehensive income
Favorable
Unfavorable
Favorable
Unfavorable
Financial assets
changes
changes
changes
changes
Financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
Hybrid securities1
₩
3,215
₩
(3,195)
₩
- ₩
-
1 For equity securities, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing correlations between discount rate (2.05 ~ 4.45%) which are principal unobservable input parameters. And, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing the correlation coefficient between short-term and long-term interests or volatility of the interest rates, which are unobservable inputs, by 1%.
26
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
6. Due from Financial Institution
Details of due from financial institution as June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Financial
Interest rate (%)
(As of
June 30,
December 31,
Due from financial
Institution
June 30, 2020)
2020
2019
Due from
Kookmin Bank
0.00 ~ 0.25
32,080
18,537
institution in
banks
₩
₩
Korean won
Details of a maturity analysis of due from financial institution, excluding restricted cash, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean
June 30, 2020
won)
Up to
3~6
6~12
Over
Due from financial
3 months
months
months
1~3 years
3 years
Total
institution in Korean
₩ 32,077
-
-
-
-
32,077
won
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
(In millions of Korean
December 31, 2019
won)
Up to
3~6
6~12
Over
Due from financial
3 months
months
months
1~3 years
3 years
Total
institution in Korean
₩ 18,534
-
-
-
-
18,534
won
₩
₩
₩
₩
₩
Restricted cash from financial institution as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean
Financial
June 30,
December 31,
won)
Institution
2020
2019
Due from financial
3
3
institution in Korean
Kookmin Bank
₩
₩
won
Reason for restriction
Pledged as collateral for the overdraft establishment
27
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
7. Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
Details of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
290,889
291,501
Hybrid securities
₩
₩
Loans
1,277,993
122,408
₩
1,568,882
₩
413,909
8. Loans at amortized cost
Details of loans at amortized cost as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
150,000
120,000
Loans at amortized cost
₩
₩
Less: Allowances for loan losses
-
-
Carrying amount
₩
150,000
₩
120,000
9. Investments in Subsidiaries
Details of subsidiaries as of June 30, 2020, are as follows:
Name of subsidiary
Industry
Location
Kookmin Bank
Banking and domestic, foreign exchange
Korea
transaction
KB Securities Co., Ltd.
Financial investment
Korea
KB Insurance Co., Ltd
Insurance
Korea
KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd.
Credit card
Korea
KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Investment advisory and collective
Korea
investment
KB Capital Co., Ltd.
Financial leasing
Korea
KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Life insurance
Korea
KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
Real estate trust management
Korea
KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd.
Savings banking
Korea
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
Capital investment
Korea
KB Data System Co., Ltd.
System software, development and supply
Korea
KB Credit Information Co., Ltd.
Collection of receivables and credit
Korea
investigation
28
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
9. Investments in Subsidiaries (cont'd)
Investments in subsidiaries as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won, except
Number of
for shares and ownership %)
Issued
Ownership
Shares
(%)
Carrying amount
June 30,
December 31,
Name of subsidiary
As of June 30, 2020
2020
2019
Kookmin Bank
404,379,116
100.00
₩
14,821,721
₩
14,821,721
KB Securities Co., Ltd.
298,620,424
100.00
3,342,391
3,342,391
KB Insurance Co., Ltd
66,500,000
100.00
2,375,430
2,375,430
KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd.
92,000,000
100.00
1,953,175
1,953,175
KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.
7,667,550
100.00
96,312
96,312
KB Capital Co., Ltd.1
25,227,566
100.00
673,811
623,811
KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
91,200,000
100.00
485,314
485,314
KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
16,000,000
100.00
121,553
121,553
KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd.
8,001,912
100.00
157,544
157,544
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
22,525,328
100.00
154,910
154,910
KB Data System Co., Ltd.
800,000
100.00
6,334
6,334
KB Credit Information Co., Ltd.
1,252,400
100.00
23,621
23,621
₩
24,212,116
₩
24,162,116
1 Carrying amount of investments in KB Capital Co., Ltd. increased ₩ 50 billion due to paid-in capital increase for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.
Changes in accumulated impairment losses on investments in subsidiaries for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Accumulated impairment losses
Beginning
Impairment
Others
Ending
(51,742)
-
-
(51,742)
on investments in subsidiaries
₩
₩
₩
₩
(In millions of Korean won)
2019
Accumulated impairment losses
Beginning
Impairment
Others
Ending
(51,742)
-
-
(51,742)
on investments in subsidiaries
₩
₩
₩
₩
29
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
10. Property and Equipment
Details of property and equipment as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Accumulated
Acquisition
Accumulated
impairment
Carrying
cost
depreciation
losses
amount
Leasehold improvements
₩
4,119
₩
(2,787)
₩
-
₩
1,332
Equipment and others
5,404
(3,498)
-
1,906
Right-of-use property and
equipment-Buildings
827
(679)
-
148
Right-of-use property and
equipment -Vehicles
998
(704)
-
294
Right-of-use property and
equipment -Others
36
(28)
-
8
₩
11,384
₩
(7,696)
₩
-
₩
3,688
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Accumulated
Acquisition
Accumulated
impairment
Carrying
cost
depreciation
losses
amount
Leasehold improvements
₩
4,119
₩
(2,309)
₩
-
₩
1,810
Equipment and others
4,818
(2,946)
-
1,872
Right-of-use property and
equipment-Buildings
683
(490)
-
193
Right-of-use property and
equipment -Vehicles
904
(624)
-
280
Right-of-use property and
equipment -Others
36
(21)
-
15
₩
10,560
₩
(6,390)
₩
-
₩
4,170
30
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
11. Intangible Assets
Details of intangible assets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Accumulated
Accumulated
impairment
Carrying
Acquisition cost
amortization
losses
amount
Software
₩
4,978
₩
(3,386)
₩
-
₩
1,592
Membership rights
9,765
-
(1,338)
8,427
Other intangible assets
5,493
(4,300)
-
1,193
₩
20,236
₩
(7,686)
₩
(1,338)
₩
11,212
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Accumulated
Accumulated
impairment
Carrying
Acquisition cost
amortization
losses
amount
Software
₩
4,849
₩
(3,101)
₩
-
₩
1,748
Membership rights
9,765
-
(1,786)
7,979
Other intangible assets
5,451
(4,086)
-
1,365
₩
20,065
₩
(7,187)
₩
(1,786)
₩
11,092
12. Deferred Income Tax Assets and Liabilities
Details of deferred income tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
Assets
Liabilities
Net amounts
Share-based payments
₩
2,269
₩
-
₩
2,269
Membership rights
368
-
368
Defined benefit obligation
2,887
-
2,887
Plan assets
-
(2,887)
(2,887)
Short-term employee benefits
862
-
862
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,506
-
2,506
Others
538
(4,749)
(4,211)
9,430
(7,636)
1,794
Offsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities
(7,636)
7,636
-
₩
1,794
₩
-
₩
1,794
31
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
12. Deferred Income Tax Assets and Liabilities (cont'd)
(In millions of Korean won)
December 31, 2019
Assets
Liabilities
Net amounts
Share-based payments
₩
3,260
₩
-
₩
3,260
Membership rights
491
-
491
Defined benefit obligation
2,888
-
2,888
Plan assets
-
(2,888)
(2,888)
Short-term employee benefits
1,193
-
1,193
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,337
-
2,337
Others
449
(204)
245
10,618
(3,092)
7,526
Offsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities
(3,092)
3,092
-
₩
7,526
₩
-
₩
7,526
13. Other Assets
Details of other assets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Other financial assets
5,334
-
Receivables
₩
₩
Accrued income
3,320
3,654
Guarantee deposits
15,886
16,160
Other non-financial assets
24,540
19,814
Receivables
596,459
588,765
Prepaid expenses
1,275
556
Advanced payments
1,631
151
599,365
589,472
₩
623,905
₩
609,286
32
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
14. Debts
Debts as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Borrowings
₩
100,000
₩
-
Details of borrowings as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Annual interest rates
Maturity
(%)
Lender
Issued date
date
as of June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Borrowings in
Other
MERITZ Securities
June 29,
Nov. 03,
100,000
-
Korean won
borrowings
Co., Ltd.
2020
2020
1.06
₩
₩
The maturities of debts as of June 30, 2020, are as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
Up to
3~6
6~12
1~3
Over
Borrowings in
3 months
months
months
years
3 years
Total
-
₩ 100,000
-
-
-
₩ 100,000
Korean won
₩
₩
₩
₩
33
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
15. Debentures
Details of debentures as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Annual interest rates (%)
December 31,
Issued date
Expiration date
as of June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
2019
Unguaranteed debentures No. 3-3
Aug. 13, 2013
Aug. 13, 2020
3.65
₩
70,000
₩
70,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 5-2
Mar. 19, 2014
Mar. 19, 2021
3.50
50,000
50,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 6
Feb. 26, 2015
Feb. 26, 2022
2.38
30,000
30,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 8
June 23, 2015
June 23, 2020
2.34
-
100,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 9
June 23, 2015
June 23, 2022
2.52
150,000
150,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 10
Sept. 17, 2015
Sept. 17, 2020
2.16
20,000
20,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 11
Sept. 23, 2015
Sept. 23, 2020
2.06
30,000
30,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 12-2
Nov. 27, 2015
Nov. 27, 2020
2.26
110,000
110,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 12-3
Nov. 27, 2015
Nov. 27, 2022
2.38
50,000
50,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 14-1
Dec. 09, 2015
Dec. 09, 2020
2.27
140,000
140,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 14-2
Dec. 09, 2015
Dec. 09, 2022
2.38
30,000
30,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 15-2
May 12, 2016
May 12, 2021
1.72
220,000
220,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 15-3
May 12, 2016
May 12, 2026
2.01
200,000
200,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 16-2
May 27, 2016
May 27, 2021
1.78
60,000
60,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 16-3
May 27, 2016
May 27, 2023
1.91
150,000
150,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 17
June 27, 2016
June 27, 2021
1.51
50,000
50,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 18-2
July 25, 2016
July 25, 2021
1.45
110,000
110,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 18-3
July 25, 2016
July 25, 2026
1.69
80,000
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 19-2
Aug. 25, 2016
Aug. 25, 2021
1.46
100,000
100,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 19-3
Aug. 25, 2016
Aug. 25, 2026
1.69
120,000
120,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 20-2
Nov. 28, 2016
Nov. 28, 2021
2.28
50,000
50,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 21
Jan. 25, 2017
Jan. 23, 2020
1.82
-
100,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 22-1
Feb. 28, 2017
Feb. 28, 2020
1.89
-
120,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 22-2
Feb. 28, 2017
Feb. 28, 2022
2.11
110,000
110,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 23
Mar. 23, 2017
Mar. 23, 2020
1.95
-
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 24
Apr. 06, 2017
Apr. 06, 2020
1.97
-
70,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 25-2
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2020
1.97
-
100,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 25-3
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2022
2.23
270,000
270,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 25-4
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2027
2.62
80,000
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 26-1
June 27, 2017
June 27, 2022
2.18
50,000
50,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 26-2
June 27, 2017
June 27, 2024
2.34
200,000
200,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 27
July 19, 2017
July 19, 2024
2.41
100,000
100,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 28-1
Aug. 30, 2017
Aug. 30, 2022
2.30
60,000
60,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 28-2
Aug. 30, 2017
Aug. 30, 2024
2.43
30,000
30,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 28-3
Aug. 30, 2017
Aug. 30, 2027
2.60
60,000
60,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 29-1
Sept. 19, 2017
Sept. 19, 2022
2.29
150,000
150,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 29-2
Sept. 19, 2017
Sept. 19, 2024
2.44
110,000
110,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 30
Jan. 25, 2018
Jan. 25, 2021
2.45
80,000
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 31-1
Feb. 28, 2018
Feb. 26, 2021
2.57
150,000
150,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 31-2
Feb. 28, 2018
Feb. 28, 2023
2.81
50,000
50,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 31-3
Feb. 28, 2018
Feb. 28, 2028
3.02
60,000
60,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 32-1
Apr. 06, 2018
Apr. 06, 2021
2.50
60,000
60,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 32-2
Apr. 06, 2018
Apr. 06, 2023
2.71
80,000
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 32-3
Apr. 06, 2018
Apr. 06, 2028
2.86
20,000
20,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 33-1
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2023
2.81
100,000
100,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 33-2
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2028
2.92
30,000
30,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-1
July 25, 2018
July 23, 2021
2.41
40,000
40,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-2
July 25, 2018
July 25, 2023
2.65
70,000
70,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-3
July 25, 2018
July 25, 2025
2.71
20,000
20,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-4
July 25, 2018
July 25, 2028
2.76
20,000
20,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 35
Oct. 05, 2018
Oct. 05, 2023
2.52
120,000
120,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 36-1
Feb. 22, 2019
Feb. 22, 2022
2.03
120,000
120,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 36-2
Feb. 22, 2019
Feb. 22, 2024
2.11
230,000
230,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 36-3
Feb. 22, 2019
Feb. 22, 2029
2.22
60,000
60,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 37-1
Mar. 15, 2019
Mar. 15, 2024
2.06
140,000
140,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 37-2
Mar. 15, 2019
Mar. 15, 2029
2.16
70,000
70,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 38-1
June. 19, 2019
June 19, 2026
1.73
80,000
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 38-2
June. 19, 2019
June 19, 2029
1.77
120,000
120,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 39-1
Oct. 15, 2019
Oct. 15, 2024
1.60
80,000
80,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 39-2
Oct. 15, 2019
Oct. 15, 2029
1.67
40,000
40,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 40-1
Dec. 04, 2019
Dec. 04, 2024
1.76
70,000
70,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 40-2
Dec. 04, 2019
Dec. 04, 2029
1.87
30,000
30,000
Unguaranteed debentures No. 41-1
Jan. 16, 2020
Jan. 16, 2023
1.64
110,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 41-2
Jan. 16, 2020
Jan. 16, 2025
1.74
100,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 41-3
Jan. 16, 2020
Jan. 16, 2030
1.88
40,000
-
34
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
15. Debentures (cont'd)
(In millions of Korean won)
Annual interest rates (%)
December 31,
Subordinated debentures No. 1-1
Issued date
Expiration date
as of June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
2019
Feb. 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2030
2.21
370,000
-
Subordinated debentures No. 1-2
Feb. 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2035
2.26
30,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 42-1
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2025
1.59
130,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 42-2
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2030
1.78
70,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 43-1
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2023
1.18
50,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 43-2
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2025
1.44
110,000
-
Unguaranteed debentures No. 43-3
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2030
1.63
50,000
-
Exchangeable bonds No.11
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2025
0.00
240,000
-
6,280,000
5,550,000
Less: Bond Discounts
(7,751)
(6,554)
Less: adjustment on exchange right
(16,586)
-
₩
6,255,663
₩
5,543,446
1 Fair value of the liability component of exchangeable bonds is calculated by using market interest rates of bonds under the same conditions without the exchangeable rights. The residual amount, after deducting liability component from the issuance amount, represents the value of exchangeable rights and is recorded in equity. Shares to be exchanged are 5 million treasury shares of KB Financial Group Inc. with the exchange price of ₩ 48,000. Exercise period for exchangeable rights is from the 60th day from the Issued date to 10 days before the Expiration date.
The maturities of debentures as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of
June 30, 2020
Korean won)
Up to
3~6
6~12
1~3
Over
Debentures in
3 months
months
months
years
3 years
Total
₩ 120,000
₩ 250,000
₩ 670,000
1,860,000
₩ 3,380,000
₩ 6,280,000
Korean won
₩
(In millions of
December 31, 2019
Korean won)
Up to
3~6
6~12
1~3
Over
Debentures in
3 months
months
months
years
3 years
Total
₩ 300,000
₩ 270,000
₩ 370,000
1,990,000
₩ 2,620,000
₩ 5,550,000
Korean won
₩
Changes in debentures based on face value for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Beginning
Issue
Repayment
Ending
Debentures in Korean won
₩
5,550,000
₩
1,300,000
₩
(570,000)
₩
6,280,000
(In millions of Korean won)
2019
Beginning
Issue
Repayment
Ending
Debentures in Korean won
₩
5,380,000
₩
820,000
₩
(650,000)
₩
5,550,000
35
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
16. Net Defined Benefit Liabilities
Defined benefit plan
The Company operates defined benefit plans which have the following characteristics:
The Company has the obligation to pay the agreed benefits to all its current and former employees.
Actuarial risk (that benefits will cost more than expected) and investment risk fall, in substance, on the Company.
The net defined benefit liability recognized in the statements of financial position is calculated in accordance with actuarial valuation methods using market data; such as, interest rates, future salary increase rate and mortality rate based on historical data. Actuarial assumptions may differ from actual results, due to changes in the market, economic trends and mortality trends.
Changes in the defined benefit obligation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Present value of
defined benefit
Fair value of plan
Net defined
obligation
assets
benefit liabilities
Beginning
₩
20,312
₩
(19,875)
₩
437
Current service cost
1,040
-
1,040
Interest cost (income)
202
(199)
3
Remeasurements:
-
Return on plan assets (excluding amounts
included in interest income)
-
53
53
Payments from plans (benefit payments)
(1,245)
1,245
-
Payments from the Company
(3)
-
(3)
Transfer in
1,735
(1,735)
-
Transfer out
(1,706)
1,706
-
Ending
₩
20,335
₩
(18,805)
₩
1,530
(In millions of Korean won)
2019
Present value of
defined benefit
Fair value of plan
Net defined
obligation
assets
benefit liabilities
Beginning
₩
20,363
₩
(20,180)
₩
183
Current service cost
1,110
-
1,110
Interest cost (income)
233
(231)
2
Remeasurements:
Return on plan assets (excluding amounts
included in interest income)
-
56
56
Payments from plans (benefit payments)
(1,554)
1,554
-
Transfer in
1,158
(1,158)
-
Transfer out
(2,574)
2,574
-
Ending
₩
18,736
₩
(17,385)
₩
1,351
36
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
16. Net Defined Benefit Liabilities (cont'd)
Details of the net defined benefit liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Present value of defined benefit obligation
₩
20,335
₩
20,312
Fair value of plan assets
(18,805)
(19,875)
Net defined benefit liabilities
₩
1,530
₩
437
Details of post-employment benefits recognized in profit or loss as employee compensation and benefits for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Current service cost
₩
1,040
Net interest expenses of net defined benefit liabilities
3
Post-employment benefits
₩
1,043
17. Other Liabilities
Details of other liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
2019
1,110
2
1,112
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Other financial liabilities
5,410
1,134
Payables
₩
₩
Accrued expenses
22,213
13,218
Lease liability
592
588
28,215
14,940
Other non-financial liabilities
Payables
64,568
59,263
Accrued expenses
93,971
128,824
Withholding taxes
284
413
158,823
188,500
₩
187,038
₩
203,440
37
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
18. Equity
18.1 Share Capital
Details of share capital and number of issued shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Type of share
Ordinary share
Ordinary share
Number of authorized shares
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
Par value per share (In Korean won)
₩
5,000
₩
5,000
Number of issued shares
415,807,920
415,807,920
Share capital
₩
2,090,558
₩
2,090,558
Changes in shares outstanding for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In number of shares)
2020
2019
Beginning
389,634,335
395,551,297
Decrease
-
(5,916,962)
Ending
389,634,335
389,634,335
18.2 Hybrid securities
Details of hybrid securities classified as equity as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
Issuance
Interest rate
June 30,
December 31,
(In millions of Korean won)
date
Maturity
(%)
2020
2019
Perpetual
The 1-1st Hybrid securities
May 2, 2019
bond
3.23
￦
349,204
￦
349,204
Perpetual
The 1-2nd Hybrid securities
May 2, 2019
bond
3.44
49,881
49,881
The 2-1st Hybrid securities
Perpetual
May 8, 2020
bond
3.30
324,099
-
The 2-2nd Hybrid securities
Perpetual
May 8, 2020
bond
3.43
74,812
-
￦
797,996
￦
399,085
The above hybrid securities may be redeemed by the Company after 5 or 10 years from the issuance date.
18.3 Capital Surplus
Details of capital surplus as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Share premium
₩
13,190,275
₩
13,190,275
Other capital surplus
1,465,893
1,465,893
Gain on sales of treasury share
86,646
86,646
Consideration for exchange rights
16,459
-
₩
14,759,273
₩
14,742,814
38
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
18.4 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Details of accumulated other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
₩
(7,702)
₩
(7,664)
Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Remeasurements of net
Beginning
Changes
Tax effect
Ending
defined benefit liabilities
₩
(7,664)
₩
(53)
₩
15
₩
(7,702)
(In millions of Korean won)
2019
Remeasurements of net
Beginning
Changes
Tax effect
Ending
defined benefit liabilities
₩
(7,144)
₩
(56)
₩
15
₩
(7,185)
18.5 Retained Earnings
Details of retained earnings as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Legal reserves
₩
557,405
₩
482,807
Voluntary reserves
982,000
982,000
Regulatory reserve for credit losses
4,175
4,458
Retained earnings before appropriation
1,562,130
1,624,029
₩
3,105,710
₩
3,093,294
With respect to the allocation of net profit earned in a fiscal term, the Company must set aside in its legal reserve an amount equal to at least 10% of its net income after tax as reported in the separate statement of comprehensive income each time it pays dividends on its net profits earned until its legal reserve reaches at least the aggregate amount of its share capital in accordance with Article 53 of the Financial Holding Company Act. The reserve is not available for the payment of cash dividends, but may be transferred to share capital, or used to reduce accumulated deficit.
39
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
18.5.1 Regulatory reserve for credit losses
Measurement and disclosure of regulatory reserve for credit losses are required in accordance with Articles 26 through 28 of the Supervisory Regulations on Financial Holding Companies.
Details of the regulatory reserve for credit losses as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Beginning
₩
4,175
₩
4,458
Estimated amounts subject to provision (reversal)
5,999
(283)
Ending
₩
10,174
₩
4,175
The adjustments to the regulatory reserve for credit losses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
(726)
5,999
(998)
(495)
credit losses
₩
₩
₩
₩
Adjusted profit (loss) after provision
(reversal) of regulatory reserve for credit
(52,136)
867,509
(41,730)
842,444
losses1,2
Adjusted basic earnings (losses) per share
after provision of regulatory reserve for
credit losses1 (In Korean won)
(134)
2,226
(107)
2,146
Adjusted diluted earnings (losses) per share
after provision of regulatory reserve for
credit losses1 (In Korean won)
(133)
2,208
(107)
2,131
Adjusted profit after provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for credit losses is not in accordance with Korean IFRS and calculated on the assumption that provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for credit losses before income tax is adjusted to the profit for the period.
Amount after deducting dividends on hybrid securities.
18.6 Treasury Shares
Changes in treasury shares outstanding for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won and in number of shares)
2020
Number of treasury shares
Beginning
Acquisition
Retirement
Ending
26,173,585
-
-
26,173,585
Carrying amount
₩
1,136,188
₩
-
₩
-
₩
1,136,188
5,000,000 treasury shares are deposited at Korea Securities Depository for issuing exchangeable bonds.
40
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
18.6 Treasury Shares (cont'd)
(In millions of Korean won and in number of shares)
2019
Number of treasury shares
Beginning
Acquisition
Retirement
Ending
22,560,240
5,916,962
-
28,477,202
Carrying amount
₩
(968,549)
₩
(267,639)
₩
-
₩
(1,236,188)
19. Dividends
The dividends to the shareholders of the Company in respect of the year ended December 31, 2019, of ₩ 2,210 per share, amounting to total dividends of ₩ 861,092 million, were paid in April 2020. The dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company in 2019 were ₩ 759,736 million (₩ 1,920 per share).
20. Net Interest Expense
Details of interest income and interest expense for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30,
2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Interest income
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
24
37
831
1,895
Due from financial institutions
₩
₩
₩
₩
Loans at amortized cost
815
1,506
934
1,013
Loans at fair value through profit or loss
1,376
2,409
1,890
2,255
Other
66
126
82
158
Interest expense
2,281
4,078
3,737
5,321
Debts
3
3
1,294
2,488
Debentures
32,345
64,440
31,821
62,249
Other
3
6
5
9
Net interest expense
32,351
64,449
33,120
64,746
₩
(30,070)
₩
(60,371)
₩
(29,383)
₩
(59,425)
21. Net Fee and Commission Expense
Details of fee and commission income, and fee and commission expense for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Fee and commission income
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
231
378
214
350
Fees earned in Korean won
₩
₩
₩
₩
Fee and commission expense
2,360
3,139
Fees paid in Korean won
2,914
4,081
Fees paid in foreign currency
27
116
-
79
2,941
4,197
2,360
3,218
Net fee and commission expense
₩
(2,710)
₩
(3,819)
₩
(2,146)
₩
(2,868)
41
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
22. Net Gains on Financial assets at Fair value through Profit or Loss
Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss consist of gains or losses related to financial instrument that includes dividend income and gains or losses arising from changes in the fair values, sales and redemptions. Details net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the three-month and six- month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Gains related to financial instruments at
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
fair value through profit or loss
Dividend income on financial assets
designated at fair value through profit or
3,533
6,945
3,390
6,784
loss
₩
₩
₩
₩
Gains on valuation on financial assets
designated at fair value through profit or
loss
210
607
1,754
3,304
Losses related to financial instruments
3,743
7,552
5,144
10,088
at fair value through profit or loss
Losses on valuation on financial assets
designated at fair value through profit or
loss
370
1,220
176
323
370
1,220
176
323
Net gains on financial instruments at
3,373
6,332
4,968
9,765
fair value through profit or loss
₩
₩
₩
₩
23. Net Other Operating Income
Details of other operating income and expenses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30,
2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Other operating income
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
-
974,930
-
926,934
Dividend income from subsidiaries
₩
₩
₩
₩
Net other operating income
₩
-
₩
974,930
₩
-
₩
926,934
42
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
24. General and Administrative Expenses 24.1 General and Administrative Expenses
Details of general and administrative expenses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30,
2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Employee benefits
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
Salaries and other short-term employee
6,092
12,152
5,829
₩ 10,770
benefits - salaries
₩
₩
₩
Salaries and other short-term employee
benefits - others
1,065
2,011
1,052
1,955
Post-employment benefits - defined
benefit plans
521
1,043
557
1,112
Share-based payments
840
(687)
1,929
1,713
8,518
14,519
9,367
15,550
Depreciation and amortization
959
1,864
1,259
2,408
Other general and administrative
expenses
Travel
-
51
440
636
Communications
136
395
229
398
Tax and dues
87
280
79
291
Publication
72
124
91
148
Rental expense
209
420
241
408
Vehicle
31
55
39
61
Service fees
4,643
9,833
2,919
6,793
Advertising
19
425
15
397
Training
44
304
233
538
Others
1,437
3,196
1,632
3,314
6,678
15,083
5,918
12,984
₩
16,155
₩
31,466
₩
16,544
₩
30,942
43
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
24.2 Share-based Payments
The Company entered into share-based payment plan for executives and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.
Details of stock grants linked to long-term performance as of June 30, 2020, are as follows:
(In number of shares)
KB Financial Group Inc.
Grant date
Series 19
Nov. 21, 2017
Series 21
Jan. 01, 2019
Series 22
Apr. 01, 2019
Series 23
May 27, 2019
Series 24
Jul. 17, 2019
Series 25
Jan. 01, 2020
Series 26
Mar. 18, 2020
Series 27
June 15, 2020
Deferred grant in 2015
-
Deferred grant in 2016
-
Deferred grant in 2017
-
Deferred grant in 2018
-
Deferred grant in 2019
-
Kookmin Bank
Series 75
Jan. 1, 2019
Series 76
Apr. 1, 2019
Series 77
May. 27, 2019
Series 78
Nov. 21, 2019
Series 79
Jan. 1, 2020
Series 80
Mar 1, 2020
Deferred grant in 2015
-
Deferred grant in 2016
-
Deferred grant in 2017
-
Deferred grant in 2018
-
Deferred grant in 2019
-
Number of granted
Vesting conditions2
shares1
46,890
Service fulfillment, market performance3 35% and non-
market performance5 65%
25,172
Service fulfillment, market performance3 0~30% and
non-market performance4 70~100%
3,226
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non-
market performance4 70%
1,436
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non-
market performance4 70%
11,224
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non-
market performance4 70%
80,568
Service fulfillment, market performance3 0~30% and
non-market performance4 70~100%
1,086
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non-
market performance4 70%
687
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non-
market performance4 70%
7,674
Satisfied
8,705
Satisfied
30,001
Satisfied
5,960
Satisfied
26,437
Satisfied
249,066
154,997
Service fulfillment, market performance 3 0~50%, and
non-market performance4 50~100%
5,380
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30~50%, and
non-market performance4 50~70%
4,468
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30~50%, and
non-market performance4 50~70%
36,443
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30%, and
non-market performance6 70%
266,488
Service fulfillment, market performance3 0~50%, and
non-market performance4 50~100%
7,711
Service fulfillment, market performance3 30~50%, and
non-market performance4 50~70%
2,759
Satisfied
19,109
Satisfied
58,380
Satisfied
65,587
Satisfied
98,194
Satisfied
719,516
44
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
24.2 Share-based Payments (cont'd)
(In number of shares)
Grant date
Number of granted
Vesting conditions2
shares1
Other subsidiaries
Stock granted in 2010
-
106
Stock granted in 2011
-
146
Stock granted in 2012
-
420
Stock granted in 2013
-
622
Stock granted in 2014
-
1,100
Services fulfillment,
Stock granted in 2015
-
3,323
market performance3 10~50%
Stock granted in 2016
-
6,664
and non-market performance4 50~90%
Stock granted in 2017
-
32,717
Stock granted in 2018
-
120,189
Stock granted in 2019
-
334,543
Stock granted in 2020
-
240,498
740,328
1,708,910
1
Granted shares represent the total number of shares initially granted to directors and employees that have residual shares at the end of reporting period (Deferred grants are residual shares at the end of the reporting period).
Executives and employees were given the option of deferring payment of the granted shares (after the date of retirement), payment ratio, and payment period. Accordingly, a certain percentage of the granted amount is deferred for up to five years after the date of retirement when the deferred grant has been confirmed.
Relative TSR (Total Shareholders Return): [(Fair value at the end of the contract - Fair value at the beginning of the contract) + (Total amount of dividend per share paid during the contract period)] / Fair value at the beginning of the contract)
Accomplishment of corporates' and individuals' performance results
The stock grant award program is an incentive plan that sets, on grant date, the maximum amount of shares that can be awarded. Actual stock granted at the end of the vesting period is determined in accordance with achievement of pre-specified targets over the vesting period.
45
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
24.2 Share-based Payments (cont'd)
Details of stock grants linked to short-term performances as of June 30, 2020, are as follows:
Estimated number of vested
Vesting
KB Financial Group Inc.
shares1
Conditions
Stock granted in 2015
7,524
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2016
6,595
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2017
7,385
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2018
14,292
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2019
28,030
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2020
24,985
Proportional to service period
Kookmin Bank
Stock granted in 2015
9,887
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2016
22,442
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2017
31,522
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2018
77,367
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2019
125,342
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2020
82,385
Proportional to service period
Other subsidiaries
Stock granted in 2015
12,190
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2016
40,942
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2017
149,272
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2018
345,625
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2019
551,667
Satisfied
Stock granted in 2020
193,525
Proportional to service period
1,730,977
1 Executives and employees were given the option of deferring payment of the granted shares (after the date of retirement), payment ratio, and payment period. Accordingly, a certain percentage of the granted amount is deferred for up to five years after the date of retirement when the deferred grant has been confirmed.
Share-based payment arrangement for subsidiaries was transferred to the Company in 2010, and the related compensation cost paid to the executives and employees of subsidiaries is reimbursed by these companies. The accrued expenses representing share-based payments as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are
90,078 million and₩ 124,853 million, respectively, and the receivables to be reimbursed by the subsidiaries for the compensation costs are ₩ 81,918 million and ₩ 112,997 million, respectively. In addition, The compensation costs from share-based payments that amount to ₩ 687 million were recognized as an reversal for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and ₩ 1,713 million were recognized for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.
46
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
25. Non-operating Income (Expense)
Details of non-operating income and expenses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30,
2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
Non-operating income
Reversal of impairment losses on
268
448
-
-
intangible assets
₩
₩
₩
₩
Others
59
103
591
594
327
551
591
594
Non-operating expenses
Impairment losses on intangible assets
-
-
4
4
Donation
325
382
565
632
Others
7
7
-
6
332
389
569
642
Non-operating income (expenses)
₩
(5)
₩
162
₩
22
₩
(48)
26. Income Tax Benefit
Details of income tax benefit for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Tax payable
Change in deferred tax assets and liabilities Origination and reversal of temporary differences
Tax expense recognized directly in equity Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities
Income tax expense
2020
2019
₩
-
₩
-
5,732
1,451
5,732
1,451
15
15
15
15
₩
5,747
₩
1,466
47
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
27. Earnings (Losses) per Share
27.1 Basic Earnings (Losses) per Share
Calculations of basic earnings (losses) per share on the profit attributable to ordinary shares are as follows:
27.1.1 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
Details of weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In number of shares)
2020
2019
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
Beginning (A)
415,807,920
415,807,920
418,111,537
418,111,537
Acquisition of treasury shares (B)
(26,173,585)
(26,173,585)
(26,966,534)
(25,457,689)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding (C=A+B)
389,634,335
389,634,335
391,145,003
392,653,848
27.1.2 Basic earnings (losses) per share
Details of basic earnings (losses) per share for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30,
2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In Korean won and
2020
2019
In number of shares)
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
Profit (loss) for the period
₩(49,605,610,263)
₩ 880,020,574,695
₩ (42,727,690,967)
₩ 841,949,721,037
Deduction: Dividends on hybrid
securities
3,256,250,000
6,512,500,000
-
-
Profit (loss) attributable to the
ordinary equity holders (A)
(52,861,860,263)
873,508,074,695
(42,727,690,967)
841,949,721,037
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding (B)
389,634,335
389,634,335
391,145,003
392,653,848
Basic earnings (losses) per share
(136)
2,242
(109)
2,144
(A / B)
₩
₩
₩
₩
27.2 Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share
Diluted earnings (losses) per share is calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding which is adjusted by the weighted average number of additional ordinary shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company's dilutive potential ordinary shares include stock grants.
A calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market share price of the Company's outstanding shares for the period) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to the stock grants. The number of shares calculated above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of stock grants.
48
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
27.2.1 Adjusted profit (loss) for diluted earnings (losses) per share
Adjusted profit (loss) for diluted earnings (losses) per share for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In Korean won)
Profit (loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders1
Adjustment
Adjusted profit (loss) for diluted earnings (losses) per share
2020
2019
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
₩ (52,861,860,263)
₩ 873,508,074,695
₩ (42,727,690,967)
₩ 841,949,721,037
-
-
-
-
₩ (52,861,860,263)
₩ 873,508,074,695
₩ (42,727,690,967)
₩ 841,949,721,037
1 The amount is after deducting dividends on hybrid securities.
27.2.2 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share
Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to calculate diluted earnings per share for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In number of shares)
2020
2019
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
Weighted average number of ordinary shares issued and
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
27.2.3 Diluted earnings per share
Details of diluted earnings per share for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In Korean won and in
2020
2019
number of shares)
Adjusted profit (loss) for
Three months
Six months
Three months
Six months
diluted earnings (losses) per
(52,861,860,263)
873,508,074,695
(42,727,690,967)
841,949,721,037
share
₩
₩
₩
₩
Adjusted weighted average
number of ordinary shares
outstanding for diluted
earnings (losses) per share
392,542,308
392,834,985
391,145,003
395,280,291
Diluted earnings (losses) per
(135)
2,224
(109)
2,130
share
₩
₩
₩
₩
28. Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Details of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Due from financial institutions
₩
32,080
₩
18,537
Restricted cash from financial institutions
(3)
(3)
₩
32,077
₩
18,534
Significant non-cash transactions for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
2019
Changes in receivables and payables from
71,235
(347,491)
consolidated tax
₩
₩
Changes in receivables and payables relating to
stock grants
(31,080)
(8,727)
Other payables due to treasury shares trust
agreement, etc.
-
5,099
Cash inflows and outflows due to interest and dividends for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Activity
2020
2019
Prepaid income tax expense
Operating
₩
1,079
₩
1,049
Interest received
Operating
3,762
4,145
Interest paid
Operating
62,918
65,364
Dividends received
Operating
981,935
933,747
Dividends paid
Financing
867,604
759,736
50
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
29. Contingent Liabilities and Commitments 29.1 Commitments
Commitments made with financial institutions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Amount of
Amounts
Amount of
Amounts
commitment
borrowed
commitment
borrowed
KEB Hana Bank
₩
200,000
₩
-
₩
50,000
₩
-
29.2 Other Matters (including litigation)
The Company has no pending lawsuit as the defendant.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy, and has increased has increased uncertainty in estimation of the Company's expected credit losses on certain portfolios and potential impairment on assets. The Company's ability to generate revenue may be adversely affected by the factors including;
uncertainties arising from significant increases in credit risks of borrowers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
uncertainties arising from forward-looking macroeconomic information in estimating expected credit losses
depreciation of Korean won against major currencies causing increase in the payment amount of principal and interests of debts denominated in foreign currencies; and
a significant decline in fair value of the Company's investments in companies affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 10, 2020, the Company has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 15,000,000 ordinary shares (100% of investments) of Prudential Life Insurance Company Korea Ltd. at ₩ 2,265 billion. The final acquisition amount is expected to be fixed at the acquisition amount above by reflecting the agreed interests (₩ 75 billion) until the Closing date of transactions and the Company's external outflows until the Closing date of transactions. The Closing date will be determined after the preapproval of the financial authorities.
51
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
30. Related Party Transactions
According to Korean IFRS 1024, the Company includes subsidiaries and key management (including family members) in the scope of related parties. Additionally, the Company discloses balances (receivables and payables) and other amounts arising from the related party transactions in the notes to the separate financial statements. Refer to Note 9 for details on subsidiaries.
Key management includes the directors of the Company, their close family members, and the companies where the directors and/or their close family members have control or joint control.
Significant related party transactions for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Subsidiaries
Interest income
2020
2019
Kookmin Bank
₩
43
₩
1,212
Fee and commission income
418
779
Net other operating income
731,926
667,226
General and administrative expenses
4,211
3,445
KB Securities Co., Ltd.
Net other operating income
80,000
50,000
General and administrative expenses
474
564
KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
Fee and commission income
-
3
General and administrative expenses
800
678
KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd.
Net other operating income
100,004
200,008
General and administrative expenses
317
457
Net non-operating income
3
3
KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Net other operating income
30,000
-
KB Capital Co., Ltd
Net gains on financial assets at fair
6,333
9,765
value through profit or loss
General and administrative expenses
65
39
KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
General and administrative expenses
136
49
KB Real Estate Trust. Co., Ltd.
Net other operating income
30,000
4,700
KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd.
Net other operating income
3,000
5,000
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
Interest income
1,506
1,013
KB Data Systems Co., Ltd.
General and administrative expenses
560
949
1 Net other operating income includes dividend income from subsidiaries.
52
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
30. Related Party Transactions (cont'd)
Significant receivables and payables, and related allowance for loan losses arising from the related party transactions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
Subsidiaries
Cash and due from financial institutions
2020
2019
Kookmin Bank
₩
32,080
₩
18,537
Other assets
463,679
418,114
Other liabilities
3,958
35
Property and equipment
47
152
KB Securities Co., Ltd.
Other assets
29,955
52,068
Other liabilities
50,897
-
KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
Other assets
10,680
14,492
Other liabilities
7,914
47,580
KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd.
Other assets
65,772
60,705
Other liabilities
751
1,394
KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Other assets
9,783
15,590
KB Capital Co., Ltd.
Financial assets at fair value through
290,889
291,501
profit or loss
Other assets
16,119
18,995
Other liabilities
65
-
KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Other assets
2,372
3,956
Other liabilities
5,787
8,636
KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd.
Other assets
15,015
13,979
KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd.
Other assets
3,064
3,727
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
Loans at amortized cost
150,000
120,000
Other assets
3,802
2,904
Other liabilities
-
59
KB Data Systems Co., Ltd.
Property and equipment
390
438
Intangible assets
1,984
1,145
Other assets
1,837
2,721
Other liabilities
445
333
KB Credit Information Co., Ltd.
Other assets
702
849
Other liabilities
-
241
53
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
30. Related Party Transactions (cont'd)
Right-of-use assets and lease liability with related parties as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
Subsidiary
Kookmin Bank
Right-of-use assets
2020
2019
₩
47
₩
152
Unused commitments by a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
June 30,
December 31,
KB Kookmin Card Co.,
Unused commitments
2020
2019
Subsidiary
₩
2,577
₩
2,255
Ltd.
of credit card
Share transactions with related parties for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
Paid-in capital increase
2020
2019
Subsidiary
KB Capital Co., Ltd.
₩
50,000
₩
50,000
of ordinary shares
Subsidiary
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
Paid-in capital increase
-
50,000
of ordinary shares
Loan transactions with related parties for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Beginning
Loans
Ending
Subsidiary
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
Loan
₩ 120,000
₩ 30,000
₩ 150,000
(In millions of Korean won)
2019
Beginning
Loans
Ending
Subsidiary
KB Investment Co., Ltd.
Loan
₩ 50,000
₩ 70,000
₩ 120,000
54
KB Financial Group Inc.
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019
30. Related Party Transactions (cont'd)
Compensation to key management for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, consists of:
(In millions of Korean won)
2020
Short-term
employee
Post-employmentShare-based
Registered director
benefits
benefits
payments
Total
578
14
(319)
273
(executive)
₩
₩
₩
₩
Registered director
(non-executive)
315
-
-
315
Non-registered director
2,174
71
(368)
1,877
₩
3,067
₩
85
₩
(687)
₩
2,465
(In millions of Korean won)
2019
Short-term
employee
Post-employmentShare-based
Registered director
benefits
benefits
payments
Total
487
13
413
913
(executive)
₩
₩
₩
₩
Registered director
(non-executive)
293
-
-
293
Non-registered director
1,797
70
1,300
3,167
₩
2,577
₩
83
₩
1,713
₩
4,373
The Company paid ₩ 35 million and ₩ 225 million to KB Securities Co., Ltd., a subsidiary, for the underwriting and arrangement of debentures and hybrid securities for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 08:51:17 UTC