KB Financial : Separate Review Report 1st Half 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KB Financial Group Inc. Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 Contents Page Independent Auditors' Review Report 1 Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position 3 Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income 4 Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity 5 Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows 6 Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements 7 152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236 (Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor) Republic of Korea Independent Auditors' Review Report Based on a report originally issued in Korean The Board of Directors and Stockholders KB Financial Group Inc.: Reviewed financial statements We have reviewed the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the separate interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2020, the separate interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Management's responsibility Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed separate interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditors' review responsibility Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed separate interim financial statements based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting. Emphasis of matter The following matter may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed separate interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by this matter. As described in Note 29.2 to the condensed separate interim financial statements, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the estimation uncertainty on the Company's expected credit losses on certain portfolios and potential impairment on assets and may have negative impacts on the Company's separate interim financial statements. Other matters The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed separate interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries. The accompanying separate interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, were reviewed by other auditors whose report thereon, dated August 14, 2019, expressed that nothing came to their attention that caused them to believe that those interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No. 1034 Interim Financial Reporting. The separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by other auditors in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and their report thereon, dated March 5, 2020, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited separate statement of financial position from which it has been derived. Seoul, Korea August 14, 2020 KB Financial Group Inc. Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In millions of Korean won) Notes June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions 4,5,6,28 ￦ 32,080 ￦ 18,537 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,5,7 1,568,882 413,909 Loans at amortized cost 4,5,8 150,000 120,000 Investments in subsidiaries 9 24,212,116 24,162,116 Property and equipment 10 3,688 4,170 Intangible assets 11 11,212 11,092 Deferred income tax assets 12 1,794 7,526 Other assets 4,5,13 623,905 609,286 Total assets ￦ 26,603,677 ￦ 25,346,636 Liabilities Debts 4,5,14 ￦ 100,000 ￦ - Debentures 4,5,15 6,255,663 5,543,446 Net defined benefit liabilities 16 1,530 437 Current income tax liabilities 449,799 417,414 Other liabilities 4,5,17 187,038 203,440 Total liabilities 6,994,030 6,164,737 Equity Share capital 18 2,090,558 2,090,558 Hybrid securities 18 797,996 399,085 Capital surplus 18 14,759,273 14,742,814 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18 (7,702) (7,664) Retained earnings 18 3,105,710 3,093,294 Treasury shares 18 (1,136,188) (1,136,188) Total equity 19,609,647 19,181,899 Total liabilities and equity ￦ 26,603,677 ￦ 25,346,636 The above separate interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 3 KB Financial Group Inc. Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (In millions of Korean won, except per share amounts) Notes 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months Six months Three months Six months Interest income ￦ 2,281 ￦ 4,078 ￦ 3,737 ￦ 5,321 Interest expense (32,351) (64,449) (33,120) (64,746) Net interest expense 20 (30,070) (60,371) (29,383) (59,425) Fee and commission income 231 378 214 350 Fee and commission expense (2,941) (4,197) (2,360) (3,218) Net fee and commission expense 21 (2,710) (3,819) (2,146) (2,868) Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 22 3,373 6,332 4,968 9,765 Net other operating income 23 - 974,930 - 926,934 General and administrative expenses 24 (16,155) (31,466) (16,544) (30,942) Operating profit (loss) before provision for credit losses (45,562) 885,606 (43,105) 843,464 Provision for credit losses - - - - Operating profit (loss) (45,562) 885,606 (43,105) 843,464 Net non-operating income (expenses) 25 (5) 162 22 (48) Profit (loss) before income tax (45,567) 885,768 (43,083) 843,416 Income tax expense (benefit) 26 (4,038) (5,747) 356 (1,466) Profit (loss) for the period (49,605) 880,021 (42,727) 841,950 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities 37 (38) (21) (41) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 37 (38) (21) (41) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period ￦ (49,568) ￦ 879,983 ￦ (42,748) ￦ 841,909 Earnings (loss) per share 27 Basic earnings (loss) per share ￦ (136) ￦ 2,242 ￦ (109) ￦ 2,144 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (135) 2,224 (109) 2,130 The above separate interim statements of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 4 KB Financial Group Inc. Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (In millions of Korean won) Accumulated Other Share Hybrid Capital Comprehensive Retained Treasury Total Capital Securities Surplus Income Earnings Shares Equity Balance at January 1, 2019 ￦ 2,090,558 ￦ - ￦ 14,742,814 ￦ (7,144) ￦ 3,213,556 ￦ (968,549) ￦ 19,071,235 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - - - 841,950 - 841,950 Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities - - - (41) - - (41) Total comprehensive income - - - (41) 841,950 - 841,909 Transactions with shareholders Annual dividends - - - - (759,736) - (759,736) Acquisition of treasury shares - - - - - (267,639) (267,639) Issuance of hybrid securities - 399,085 - - - - 399,085 Dividends on hybrid securities - - - - (2,142) - (2,142) Total transactions with shareholders - 399,085 - - (761,878) (267,639) (630,432) Balance at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) ￦ 2,090,558 ￦ 399,085 ￦ 14,742,814 ￦ (7,185) ￦ 3,293,628 ￦ (1,236,188) ￦ 19,282,712 Balance at January 1, 2020 ￦ 2,090,558 ￦ 399,085 ￦ 14,742,814 ￦ (7,664) ￦ 3,093,294 ￦ (1,136,188) ￦ 19,181,899 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - - - 880,021 - 880,021 Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities - - - (38) - - (38) Total comprehensive income - - - (38) 880,021 - 879,983 Transactions with shareholders Annual dividends - - - - (861,092) - (861,092) Consideration for exchaneable rights - - 16,459 - - - 16,459 Issuance of hybrid securities - 398,911 - - - - 398,911 Dividends on hybrid securities - - - - (6,513) - (6,513) Total transactions with shareholders - 398,911 16,459 - (867,605) - (452,235) Balance at June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) ￦ 2,090,558 ￦ 797,996 ￦ 14,759,273 ￦ (7,702) ￦ 3,105,710 ￦ (1,136,188) ￦ 19,609,647 The above separate interim statements of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 5 KB Financial Group Inc. Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period ￦ 880,021 ￦ 841,950 Adjustment for non-cash items Depreciation and amortization 1,864 2,408 Share-based payments (687) 1,713 Net interest expense 988 2,378 Net losses (gains) on valuation on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 612 (2,981) Net other expenses 581 1,121 3,358 4,639 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Deferred income tax assets 5,747 1,458 Other assets 475,285 (893) Other liabilities (472,046) (7,980) 8,986 (7,415) Net cash inflow from operating activities 892,365 839,174 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (2,694,561) (2,010,000) Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit of loss 1,538,976 1,828,054 Acquisition of investments in subsidiaries (50,000) (100,000) Increase in loans at amortized cost (30,000) (70,000) Acquisition of property and equipment (586) (4,028) Acquisition of intangible assets (171) (703) Disposal of intangible assets - 41 Net decrease(increase) in guarantee deposits paid 380 (1,515) Other investing activities (1,471) (86) Net cash outflow from investing activities (1,237,433) (358,237) Cash flows from financing activities Increase in debts 100,000 418,705 Decrease in debts - (717,026) Increase in debentures 1,297,566 818,087 Decrease in debentures (570,000) (648,579) Dividends paid to shareholders (861,092) (759,736) Principal elements of lease payments (261) (273) Acquisition of treasury shares - (269,219) Issuance of hybrid securities 398,911 399,085 Dividends paid on hybrid securities (6,513) - Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 358,611 (758,956) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,543 (278,019) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 28 18,534 344,299 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 28 ￦ 32,077 ￦ 66,280 The above separate interim statements of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 6 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 1. The Company KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), in accordance with Financial Holding Companies Act, was established on September 29, 2008, through stock transfers with the former shareholders of Kookmin Bank, KB Investment Securities Co., Ltd., KB Asset Management Co., Ltd., KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd., KB Investment Co., Ltd., KB Futures Co., Ltd., KB Credit Information Co., Ltd., and KB Data Systems Co., Ltd. in order to provide management services and financing to associated companies. The headquarters are located at 26, Gukjegeumyung-ro-8-gil,Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The Company's share capital as of June 30, 2020, is ₩ 2,090,558 million. In 2011, Kookmin Bank spun off its credit card business segment and established a new separate credit card company, KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd., and KB Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. merged with KB Futures Co., Ltd. The Company established KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd . in January 2012, acquired Yehansoul Savings Bank Co., Ltd. in September 2013, and KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd . merged with Yehansoul Savings Bank Co., Ltd. in January 2014. In March 2014, the Company acquired Woori Financial Co., Ltd. and changed the name to KB Capital Co., Ltd. Meanwhile, the Company included LIG Insurance Co., Ltd. as an associate and changed the name to KB Insurance Co., Ltd. in June 2015. Also, the Company included Hyundai Securities Co., Ltd. as an associate in June 2016 and included as a subsidiary on October 2016 by comprehensive exchange of shares. Hyundai Securities Co., Ltd. merged with KB Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. in December 2016 and changed the name to KB Securities Co., Ltd. in January 2017. KB Insurance Co., Ltd. became one of the subsidiaries through a tender after in May 2017. The Company has been listed on the Korea Exchange ("KRX") since October 10, 2008, and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") since September 29, 2008. Number of shares authorized on its Articles of Incorporation is 1,000 million. 7 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 2. Basis of Preparation 2.1 Application of Korean IFRS The Company maintains its accounting records in Korean won and prepares statutory financial statements in the Korean language ("Hangeul") in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the Republic of Korea ("Korean IFRS"). The accompanying separate financial statements have been condensed, restructured and translated into English from the Korean language financial statements. The separate financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS. These are the standards, subsequent amendments and related interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") that have been adopted by the Republic of Korea. The preparation of separate financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. Management also needs to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the separate financial statements are disclosed in Note 2.4. The separate financial statements were prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS 1027, Separate Financial Statements. The Company's separate interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, have been prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS 1034 Interim Financial Reporting and contain less information than is required in annual separate financial statements. Selected explanatory notes include descriptions of transactions or events that are significant in understanding change in financial position and financial performance of the Company since the end of the previous annual reporting period. These separate interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Korean IFRS which is effective or early adopted as of June 30, 2020. 8 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 2.1.1 New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Company The Company has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing January 1, 2020. - Amendments to Korean IFRS 1103 Business Combination - Definition of a Business To assess whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a business, the amendments requires an entity to consider an input that have the ability to contribute to the creation of outputs significantly and a substantive process and exclude economic benefits from lower costs. An entity can apply a concentration test, an optional test, where substantially all of the fair value of gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or a group of similar assets, the assets acquired would not represent a business. The amendment does not have a significant impact on the financial statements. However, the amendment may have impact on the financial statements if business combination occurs in the future. Amendments to Korean IFRS 1001 Presentation of Financial Statements and Korean IFRS 1008 Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors - Definition of Material The amendments clarify the explanation of the definition of materiality. The feature of information users needs to be considered when the Company determines the information to be disclosed and the effects of immaterial information as well as omission or misstatement of material information when determining materiality. The amendment does not have a significant impact on the financial statements. - The IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) Agenda Decision - Lease term On December 16, 2019, the IFRS Interpretations Committee announced an interpretation of the "lease term and useful life of leasehold improvements". This interpretation deals with how to determine the lease term of a cancellable lease or a renewable lease and whether the useful life of non-removable leasehold improvements is limited by the relevant lease term. According to this interpretation, the Company should identify factors to consider the broader economic penalty, reflect identified factors to accounting policies, and calculate lease term based on accounting policy. The Company is assessing the impact that the change in accounting policy of enforceable period will have on the Company's financial statements, and the Company will apply the impact in the financial statements once the assessment is completed. 2.1.2 New standards and interpretations not yet adopted by the Company The Company has not applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing January 1, 2020. Amendments to Korean IFRS 1116 Lease - Practical expedient for COVID-19-Related Rent Exemption, Concessions, Suspension As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a rent concession occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election shall account for any change in lease payments resulting from the rent concession the same way it would account for the change applying this Standard if the change were not a lease modification. These amendments should be applied for annual periods beginning on or after June 1, 2020, and earlier application is permitted. The Company does not expect that these amendments have a significant impact on the financial statements. 9 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 2.2 Measurement Basis The separate financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention unless otherwise specified. 2.3 Functional and Presentation Currency Items included in the separate financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates ("the functional currency"). The separate financial statements are presented in Korean won, which is the Company's functional and presentation currency. 2.4 Critical Accounting Estimates The preparation of the separate financial statements requires the application of accounting policies, certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that may have a significant impact on the assets (liabilities) and incomes (expenses). Management's estimates of outcomes may differ from actual outcomes if management's estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment at the reporting date are different from the actual environment. Estimates and underlying assumptions are continually evaluated, and changes in accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are changed and in any future periods affected. Significant accounting estimates and assumptions applied in the preparation of these separate interim financial statements are the same as those applied to the separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the estimates used to determine income tax expense. 3. Significant Accounting Policies The significant accounting policies and calculation methods applied in the preparation of these separate financial statements have been consistently applied to all periods presented, except for the impact of changes due to adopting new and amended standards and interpretations. 3.1 Income Tax Expenses for the Interim Period Income tax expense for the interim period is measured applying the expected average annual income tax rate applicable on expected total annual income. 10 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4. Financial Risk Management 4.1 Summary 4.1.1 Overview of financial risk management policy The financial risks that the Company is exposed to are credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk and others. The note regarding financial risk management provides information about the risks that the Company is exposed to, including the objectives, policies, assessment and management process of risks. Additional quantitative information is disclosed throughout the separate financial statements. The Company's risk management system focuses on increasing transparency, developing the risk management environment, and the preemptive response to risk due to rapid changes in the financial environment to support the Company's long-term strategy and business decisions efficiently. Credit risk, market risk and liquidity risk have been recognized as the Company's key risks. These risks are measured and managed in Internal Capital or VaR (Value at Risk) using a statistical method. 4.1.2 Risk management organization Risk Management Committee The Risk Management Committee establishes risk management strategies in accordance with the directives of the Board of Directors and determines the Company's target risk appetite. The committee approves significant risk matters and reviews the level of risks that the Company is exposed to and the appropriateness of the Company's risk management operations as an ultimate decision-making authority. Risk Management Council The Risk Management Council is a consultative group which reviews and makes decisions on matters delegated by the Risk Management Committee, and discusses the detailed issues relating to the Company's risk management. Risk Management Division The Risk Management Division is responsible for conducting detailed policies, procedures and working processes relating to the Company's risk management. 4.2 Credit Risk 4.2.1 Overview of credit risk Credit risk is the risk of possible losses in an asset portfolio in the event of counterparty's default, breach of contract and deterioration in the credit quality of the counterparty. For risk management reporting purposes, the individual borrower's default risk is considered. 4.2.2 Credit risk management The Company measures expected losses on assets that are subject to credit risk management and uses it as a management indicator. 11 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.2.3 Maximum exposure to credit risk The Company's maximum exposures of financial instruments to credit risk without consideration of collateral values as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: June 30, December 31, (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Due from financial institutions ₩ 32,080 ₩ 18,537 Loans at amortized cost 150,000 120,000 Loans at fair value through profit or loss 1,277,993 122,408 Other financial assets 24,540 19,814 ₩ 1,484,613 ₩ 280,759 4.2.4 Credit risk of loans The Company maintains an allowance for loan losses associated with credit risk on loans to manage its credit risk. The Company assesses expected credit loss on financial asset at amortized cost and financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income other than financial asset at fair value through profit or loss and recognizes loss allowance. Expected credit losses are a probability-weighted estimate of possible credit losses within certain range by reflecting reasonable and supportable information that is reasonably available at the reporting date without undue cost or effort, including information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. For financial assets at amortized cost, the Company measures the expected credit losses and presents it in the financial statements netting the allowance from the related loans; for financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, the Company presents it in the statements using other comprehensive income. 4.2.4.1 Credit risk exposure Loans as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are classified as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) The financial The financial instruments instruments applying lifetime expected credit Financial applying losses instruments 12-month not applying expected expected Financial assets credit losses Non-impaired Impaired credit losses Total at amortized cost Corporate 150,000 - - - 150,000 Grade 1 ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Grade 2 - - - - - Grade 3 - - - - - Grade 4 - - - - - Grade 5 - - - - - ₩ 150,000 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 150,000 12 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.2.4.1 Credit risk exposure (cont'd) (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) The financial The financial instruments instruments applying lifetime expected credit Financial applying losses instruments 12-month not applying expected expected Financial assets credit losses Non-impaired Impaired credit losses Total at amortized cost Corporate 120,000 - - - 120,000 Grade 1 ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Grade 2 - - - - - Grade 3 - - - - - Grade 4 - - - - - Grade 5 - - - - - ₩ 120,000 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 120,000 Credit quality of loans graded according to the probability of default as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: Range of PD (%) Grade 1 (Probability of Default) 0.0 ~ 1.0 Grade 2 1.0 ~ 5.0 Grade 3 5.0 ~ 15.0 Grade 4 15.0 ~ 30.0 Grade 5 30.0 ~ 4.2.5 Credit risk of due from financial institutions The credit quality of due from financial institutions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are classified as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) The financial Financial instruments The financial instruments applying applying instruments lifetime expected credit losses 12-month not applying expected credit expected credit losses Non-impaired Impaired losses Total Due from financial institutions at amortized cost Grade 1 ₩ 32,080 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 32,080 Grade 2 - - - - - Grade 3 - - - - - Grade 4 - - - - - Grade 5 - - - - - ₩ 32,080 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 32,080 13 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.2.5 Credit risk of due from financial institutions (cont'd) (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) The financial Financial instruments The financial instruments applying applying instruments lifetime expected credit losses 12-month not applying expected credit expected credit losses Non-impaired Impaired losses Total Due from financial institutions at amortized cost Grade 1 ₩ 18,537 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 18,537 Grade 2 - - - - - Grade 3 - - - - - Grade 4 - - - - - Grade 5 - - - - - ₩ 18,537 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 18,537 4.2.6 Credit risk concentration analysis Details of the Company's loans by country as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Korea ₩ 1,427,993 100.00 ₩ - ₩ 1,427,993 (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Korea ₩ 242,408 100.00 ₩ - ₩ 242,408 1 The amounts include Loans at fair value through profit and loss and Loans at amortized cost. Details of the Company's corporate loans by industry as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Financial 1,427,993 - 1,427,993 institutions ₩ 100.00 ₩ ₩ (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Financial 242,408 - 242,408 institutions ₩ 100.00 ₩ ₩ 1 The amounts include Loans at fair value through profit and loss and Loans at amortized cost. 14 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.2.6 Credit risk concentration analysis (cont'd) Details of the Company's due from financial institutions by industry as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Due from financial institutions at amortized cost Financial institutions ₩ 32,080 100.00 ₩ - ₩ 32,080 (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Due from financial institutions at amortized cost Financial institutions ₩ 18,537 100.00 ₩ - ₩ 18,537 Details of the Company's due from financial institutions by country as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Due from financial institutions at amortized cost Korea ₩ 32,080 100.00 ₩ - ₩ 32,080 (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) Corporate loans % Allowances Carrying amount Due from financial institutions at amortized cost Korea ₩ 18,537 100.00 ₩ - ₩ 18,537 4.3 Liquidity Risk 4.3.1 Overview of liquidity risk Liquidity risk is a risk that the Company becomes insolvent due to uncertain liquidity caused by unexpected cash outflows, or a risk of borrowing high interest debts or disposal of liquid and other assets at a substantial discount. The Company manages its liquidity risk through analysis of the contractual maturity of all financial assets, liabilities and off-balance items by maturity groups: on demand, less than one month, between one month to three months, between three months to one year, between one year to five years and over five years. Cash flows disclosed for the maturity analysis are undiscounted contractual principal and interest to be received (paid) and; thus, are not identical to the amount in the financial statements that are based on the present value of expected cash flows in some cases. The amount of interest to be received or paid on floating rate assets and liabilities is measured on the assumption that the current interest rate would be the same through the maturity. 15 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.3.2. Liquidity risk management The liquidity risk is managed by liquidity management principles and related guidelines which are applied to the risk management policies and procedures that address all the possible risks that arise from the overall business of the Company. 4.3.3. Analysis of remaining contractual maturity of financial assets and liabilities The remaining contractual maturity of financial assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 On Up to 1-3 3-12 1-5 Over 5 demand 1 month months months years years Total Financial assets 32,080 - - - - - 32,080 Cash and due from financial institutions1 ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss2 1,277,993 - - - - 290,889 1,568,882 Loans at amortized cost - 51,098 - 102,189 - - 153,287 Other financial assets 428 6,185 15,824 190 230 - 22,857 ₩ 1,310,501 ₩ 57,283 ₩ 15,824 ₩ 102,379 ₩ 230 ₩ 290,889 ₩ 1,777,106 Financial liabilities - - - 100,000 - - 100,000 Debts ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Debentures - 6,182 146,331 1,010,097 3,879,145 1,812,581 6,854,336 Lease liabilities - 46 88 279 191 - 604 Other financial liabilities - 5,894 - 8,412 - - 14,306 ₩ - ₩ 12,122 ₩ 146,419 ₩ 1,118,788 ₩ 3,879,336 ₩ 1,812,581 ₩ 6,969,246 16 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.3.3. Analysis of remaining contractual maturity of financial assets and liabilities (cont'd) (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 On Up to 1-3 3-12 1-5 Over 5 demand 1 month months months years years Total Financial assets 18,619 - - - - - 18,619 Cash and due from financial institutions1 ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss2 122,408 - - - - 291,501 413,909 Loans at amortized cost - - 71,523 51,098 - - 122,621 Other financial assets - 925 - 15,660 - - 16,585 ₩ 141,027 ₩ 925 ₩ 71,523 ₩ 66,758 ₩ - ₩ 291,501 ₩ 571,734 Financial liabilities - 105,903 224,578 723,474 3,624,305 1,134,756 5,813,016 Debentures ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Lease liabilities - 44 85 249 215 - 593 Other financial liabilities - 1,819 - - - - 1,819 ₩ - ₩ 107,766 ₩ 224,663 ₩ 723,723 ₩ 3,624,520 ₩ 1,134,756 ₩ 5,815,428 The amount of ₩ 3 million and ₩ 3 million, respectively, which is restricted due from the financial institutions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, is excluded. Hybrid securities included in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are included in the 'Over 5 years' category since the point of disposal is uncertain. 17 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 4.4 Market Risk 4.4.1 Concept Market risk is the risk of possible losses which arise from changes in market factors; such as, interest rate, stock price, foreign exchange rate and other market factors that affect the fair value of future cash flows of financial instruments. The most significant risk of the Company is interest rate risk. 4.4.2 Interest rate risk Definition of interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that may occur due to changes in interest rates; such as, the value (fair value) change risk in statement of financial position line items and cash flow change risk in interest income and expense arising from investing and financing activities. Observation method and management indicator on interest rate risk The main objective of interest rate risk management is to protect asset values against interest rate fluctuations. The Company manages the risk through measurement and management of Value at Risk for the interest rate. 5. Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities 5.1 Classification and Fair value of Financial Instruments 5.1.1 The carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and liabilities by category as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Financial assets Carrying amount Fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 290,889 290,889 Hybrid securities ₩ ₩ Loans 1,277,993 1,277,993 Financial assets at amortized cost Due from financial institutions 32,080 32,080 Loans 150,000 150,000 Other financial assets 24,540 24,540 ₩ 1,775,502 ₩ 1,775,502 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at amortized cost 100,000 100,000 Debts ₩ ₩ Debentures 6,255,663 6,427,397 Other financial liabilities 28,215 28,215 ₩ 6,383,878 ₩ 6,555,612 18 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.1.1 The carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and liabilities by category as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (cont'd) (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Financial assets Carrying amount Fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 291,501 291,501 Hybrid securities ₩ ₩ Loans 122,408 122,408 Financial assets at amortized cost Due from financial institutions 18,537 18,537 Loans 120,000 120,000 Other financial assets 19,814 19,814 ₩ 572,260 ₩ 572,260 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at amortized cost 5,543,446 5,631,217 Debentures ₩ ₩ Other financial liabilities 14,940 14,940 ₩ 5,558,386 ₩ 5,646,157 Fair value is the amount for which an asset could be exchanged, or a liability could be settled, between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's length transaction. For each class of financial assets and financial liabilities, the Company discloses the fair value of that class of assets and liabilities in a way that permits it to be compared with its carrying amount at the end of each reporting period. The best evidence of fair value of financial instruments is quoted price in an active market. 19 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.1.1 The carrying amounts and fair value of financial assets and liabilities by category as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (cont'd) Methods of determining fair value of financial instruments are as follows: Cash and due from The carrying amounts of cash and demand due from financial institutions and financial institutions payment due from financial institutions are a reasonable approximation of fair values. These financial instruments do not have a fixed maturity and are receivable on demand. Fair value of ordinary due from financial institutions is Investment securities measured using DCF model (Discounted Cash Flow Model). The fair value of financial instruments that are quoted in active markets is determined using the quoted prices. Fair value is determined through the use of external professional valuation institution where quoted prices are not available. The institutions use one or more of the following valuation techniques including DCF Model, Imputed Market Value Model, Free Cash Flow to Equity Model, Dividend Discount Model, Risk Adjusted Discount Rate Method, and Net Asset Derivatives Value Method. For exchange traded derivatives, quoted price in an active market is used to determine fair value and for OTC derivatives, fair value is determined using valuation techniques. The Company uses internally developed valuation models that are widely used by market participants to determine fair values of plain vanilla OTC derivatives including options, interest rate swaps, and currency swaps, based on observable market parameters. However, some complex financial instruments are valued using appropriate models developed from generally accepted market valuation models including the Finite Difference Method and the Monte Carlo Simulation or valuation results from independent external professional valuation institution. Loans at amortized cost DCF model is used to determine the fair value of loans. Fair value is determined by discounting the expected cash flows, which are contractual cash flows adjusted Debts by the expected prepayment rate, at appropriate discount rate. DCF model is used to determine the fair value of debts, but in the case of short- Debentures term maturity, the carrying amount is used as the fair value. Fair value is determined by using the valuations of external professional valuation Other financial assets institution, which are calculated using market inputs. The carrying amounts are reasonable approximation of fair values. These financial and liabilities instruments are temporary accounts used for other various transactions and their maturities are relatively short or not defined. 5.1.2 Fair value hierarchy The Company believes that valuation methods used for measuring the fair values of financial instruments are reasonable and that the fair values recognized in the statements of financial position are appropriate. However, the fair values of the financial instruments recognized in the statements of financial position may be different if other valuation methods or assumptions are used. Additionally, as there is a variety of valuation techniques and assumptions used in measuring fair value, it may be difficult to reasonably compare the fair value with that of other financial institutions. 20 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.1.2 Fair value hierarchy (cont'd) The Company classifies and discloses fair value of the financial instruments into the three-level hierarchy as follows: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 The fair values are based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date. The fair values are based on inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. The fair values are based on unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. When the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the entire measurement requires judgment, taking into account factors specific to the asset or liability. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. 5.1.2.1 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the statements of financial position The fair value hierarchy of financial assets measured at fair value in the statement of financial position as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Fair value hierarchy Total Financial assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Hybrid securities ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 290,889 ₩ 290,889 Loans - 1,277,993 - 1,277,993 ₩ - ₩ 1,277,993 ₩ 290,889 ₩ 1,568,882 (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Fair value hierarchy Total Financial assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Hybrid securities ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 291,501 ₩ 291,501 Loans - 122,408 - 122,408 ₩ - ₩ 122,408 ₩ 291,501 ₩ 413,909 21 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.1.2.1 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the statements of financial position (cont'd) Valuation techniques and inputs of financial assets and liabilities at fair value in the statements of financial position and classified as Level 2 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Valuation Financial assets Fair value techniques Inputs Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest, Loans ₩ 1,277,993 DCF model Discount rate, etc. (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Valuation Financial assets Fair value techniques Inputs Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Interest, Loans ₩ 122,408 DCF model Discount rate, etc. 5.1.2.2 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed The fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Financial assets Cash and due from financial institutions1 Loans at amortized cost2 Other financial assets3 June 30, 2020 Fair value hierarchy Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ₩ - ₩ 32,080 ₩ - ₩ 32,080 - - 150,000 150,000 - - 24,540 24,540 ₩ - ₩ 32,080 ₩ 174,540 ₩ 206,620 Financial liabilities Debts4 ₩ - ₩ 100,000 ₩ - ₩ 100,000 Debentures - 6,427,397 - 6,427,397 Other financial liabilities3 - - 28,215 28,215 ₩ - ₩ 6,527,397 ₩ 28,215 ₩ 6,555,612 22 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.1.2.2 Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed (cont'd) (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Fair value hierarchy Total Financial assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Cash and due from financial - 18,537 - 18,537 institutions1 ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Loans at amortized cost2 - - 120,000 120,000 Other financial assets3 - - 19,814 19,814 ₩ - ₩ 18,537 ₩ 139,814 ₩ 158,351 Financial liabilities Debentures ₩ - ₩ 5,631,217 ₩ - ₩ 5,631,217 Other financial liabilities3 - - 14,940 14,940 ₩ - ₩ 5,631,217 ₩ 14,940 ₩ 5,646,157 Because due from financial institutions classified as level 2 are deposits on demand, carrying amounts are reasonable approximations of fair values. Because loans at amortized cost classified as level 3 are loans with residual maturity of less than one year, carrying amounts are reasonable approximations of fair values. For other financial assets and other financial liabilities classified as level 3, carrying amounts are reasonable approximations of fair values. 4For borrowings classified as Level 2, the carrying amount was considered an approximation of fair value and the carrying amount was disclosed at fair value. Valuation techniques and inputs used in the fair value measurement For financial assets and liabilities whose carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value, we do not disclose valuation techniques and inputs. Valuation techniques and inputs of financial assets and liabilities whose fair values are disclosed and classified as Level 2 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Fair value Valuation June 30, December 31, Financial liabilities 2020 2019 Techniques Inputs ₩ 6,427,397 ₩ 5,631,217 DCF model Discount rate Debentures 5.2 Level 3 of the Fair Value Hierarchy Disclosure 5.2.1 Valuation policy and process for fair value measurement categorized as Level 3 The Company uses external, independent and qualified professional valuer's valuation to determine the fair value of the Company's assets at the end of every reporting period. 23 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.2.2 Changes in fair value (Level 3) measured using valuation technique based on assumption that is unobservable in the market Details of changes in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: Financial assets at fair Financial assets at fair value value (In millions of Korean won) through profit or loss through profit or loss 2020 2019 Beginning balance ₩ 291,501 ₩ 289,179 Total gains or losses (612) 2,980 - Profit or loss for the period - Other comprehensive income - - Purchases - - Sales - - Issues - - Settlements - - Transfers into Level 3 - - Transfers out of Level 3 - - Ending balance ₩ 290,889 ₩ 292,159 In relation to changes in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, total gains or losses recognized in profit or loss for the period, and profit or loss from financial instruments held at the end of the reporting period in the statement of comprehensive income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Total gains or losses included in profit or loss for the period Total gains or losses for the period included in profit or loss for financial instruments held at the end of the reporting period 2020 2019 Losses from Gains from financial financial investments at investments at fair value Other fair value Other through profit operating Net interest through profit operating Net interest or loss income income or loss income income ₩ (612) ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 2,980 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ (612) ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 2,980 ₩ - ₩ - 24 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.2.3 Sensitivity analysis of changes in unobservable inputs 5.2.3.1 Information about fair value measurements using unobservable inputs as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Range of Valuation unobservable Relationship of unobservable inputs Financial assets Fair value technique Inputs Unobservable inputs inputs (%) to fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Matrix YTM, Discount rate 1.99 ~ 4.50 The lower the discount rate, Hybrid securities ₩ 290,889 Hull and White Model, Additional spread by grade, the higher the fair value Monte Carlo Risk spread of company, Volatility of interest rate 0.54 The higher the volatility, Simulation Valid credit rating, the higher the fair value fluctuation Disclosed information of securities, Interest rate estimation variability (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Range of Valuation unobservable Relationship of unobservable inputs Financial assets Fair value technique Inputs Unobservable inputs inputs (%) to fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Matrix YTM, Discount rate 2.05 ~ 4.45 The lower the discount rate, Hybrid securities ₩ 291,501 Hull and White Model, Additional spread by grade, the higher the fair value Monte Carlo Risk spread of company, Volatility of interest rate 0.50 The higher the volatility, Simulation Valid credit rating, the higher the fair value fluctuation Disclosed information of securities, Interest rate estimation variability 25 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 5.2.3.2 Sensitivity analysis of changes in unobservable inputs Sensitivity analysis of financial instruments is performed to measure favorable and unfavorable changes in the fair value of financial instruments which are affected by the unobservable parameters, using a statistical technique. When the fair value is affected by more than two input parameters, the amounts represent the most favorable or most unfavorable outcome. There are hybrid securities whose fair value changes are recognized in profit or loss. The results of the sensitivity analysis from changes in inputs as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Recognition in profit or loss Other comprehensive income Favorable Unfavorable Favorable Unfavorable Financial assets changes changes changes changes Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Hybrid securities1 ₩ 2,042 ₩ (2,049) ₩ - ₩ - 1 For equity securities, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing correlations between discount rate (1.99 ~ 4.50%) which are principal unobservable input parameters. And, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing the correlation coefficient between short-term and long-term interests or volatility of the interest rates, which are unobservable inputs, by 1%. (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Recognition in profit or loss Other comprehensive income Favorable Unfavorable Favorable Unfavorable Financial assets changes changes changes changes Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Hybrid securities1 ₩ 3,215 ₩ (3,195) ₩ - ₩ - 1 For equity securities, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing correlations between discount rate (2.05 ~ 4.45%) which are principal unobservable input parameters. And, the changes in fair value are calculated by increasing or decreasing the correlation coefficient between short-term and long-term interests or volatility of the interest rates, which are unobservable inputs, by 1%. 26 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 6. Due from Financial Institution Details of due from financial institution as June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Financial Interest rate (%) (As of June 30, December 31, Due from financial Institution June 30, 2020) 2020 2019 Due from Kookmin Bank 0.00 ~ 0.25 32,080 18,537 institution in banks ₩ ₩ Korean won Details of a maturity analysis of due from financial institution, excluding restricted cash, as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean June 30, 2020 won) Up to 3~6 6~12 Over Due from financial 3 months months months 1~3 years 3 years Total institution in Korean ₩ 32,077 - - - - 32,077 won ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ (In millions of Korean December 31, 2019 won) Up to 3~6 6~12 Over Due from financial 3 months months months 1~3 years 3 years Total institution in Korean ₩ 18,534 - - - - 18,534 won ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Restricted cash from financial institution as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean Financial June 30, December 31, won) Institution 2020 2019 Due from financial 3 3 institution in Korean Kookmin Bank ₩ ₩ won Reason for restriction Pledged as collateral for the overdraft establishment 27 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 7. Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss Details of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 290,889 291,501 Hybrid securities ₩ ₩ Loans 1,277,993 122,408 ₩ 1,568,882 ₩ 413,909 8. Loans at amortized cost Details of loans at amortized cost as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 150,000 120,000 Loans at amortized cost ₩ ₩ Less: Allowances for loan losses - - Carrying amount ₩ 150,000 ₩ 120,000 9. Investments in Subsidiaries Details of subsidiaries as of June 30, 2020, are as follows: Name of subsidiary Industry Location Kookmin Bank Banking and domestic, foreign exchange Korea transaction KB Securities Co., Ltd. Financial investment Korea KB Insurance Co., Ltd Insurance Korea KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. Credit card Korea KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. Investment advisory and collective Korea investment KB Capital Co., Ltd. Financial leasing Korea KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Life insurance Korea KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd. Real estate trust management Korea KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd. Savings banking Korea KB Investment Co., Ltd. Capital investment Korea KB Data System Co., Ltd. System software, development and supply Korea KB Credit Information Co., Ltd. Collection of receivables and credit Korea investigation 28 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 9. Investments in Subsidiaries (cont'd) Investments in subsidiaries as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won, except Number of for shares and ownership %) Issued Ownership Shares (%) Carrying amount June 30, December 31, Name of subsidiary As of June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Kookmin Bank 404,379,116 100.00 ₩ 14,821,721 ₩ 14,821,721 KB Securities Co., Ltd. 298,620,424 100.00 3,342,391 3,342,391 KB Insurance Co., Ltd 66,500,000 100.00 2,375,430 2,375,430 KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. 92,000,000 100.00 1,953,175 1,953,175 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 7,667,550 100.00 96,312 96,312 KB Capital Co., Ltd.1 25,227,566 100.00 673,811 623,811 KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 91,200,000 100.00 485,314 485,314 KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd. 16,000,000 100.00 121,553 121,553 KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd. 8,001,912 100.00 157,544 157,544 KB Investment Co., Ltd. 22,525,328 100.00 154,910 154,910 KB Data System Co., Ltd. 800,000 100.00 6,334 6,334 KB Credit Information Co., Ltd. 1,252,400 100.00 23,621 23,621 ₩ 24,212,116 ₩ 24,162,116 1 Carrying amount of investments in KB Capital Co., Ltd. increased ₩ 50 billion due to paid-in capital increase for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Changes in accumulated impairment losses on investments in subsidiaries for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Accumulated impairment losses Beginning Impairment Others Ending (51,742) - - (51,742) on investments in subsidiaries ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ (In millions of Korean won) 2019 Accumulated impairment losses Beginning Impairment Others Ending (51,742) - - (51,742) on investments in subsidiaries ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ 29 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 10. Property and Equipment Details of property and equipment as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Accumulated Acquisition Accumulated impairment Carrying cost depreciation losses amount Leasehold improvements ₩ 4,119 ₩ (2,787) ₩ - ₩ 1,332 Equipment and others 5,404 (3,498) - 1,906 Right-of-use property and equipment-Buildings 827 (679) - 148 Right-of-use property and equipment -Vehicles 998 (704) - 294 Right-of-use property and equipment -Others 36 (28) - 8 ₩ 11,384 ₩ (7,696) ₩ - ₩ 3,688 (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Accumulated Acquisition Accumulated impairment Carrying cost depreciation losses amount Leasehold improvements ₩ 4,119 ₩ (2,309) ₩ - ₩ 1,810 Equipment and others 4,818 (2,946) - 1,872 Right-of-use property and equipment-Buildings 683 (490) - 193 Right-of-use property and equipment -Vehicles 904 (624) - 280 Right-of-use property and equipment -Others 36 (21) - 15 ₩ 10,560 ₩ (6,390) ₩ - ₩ 4,170 30 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 11. Intangible Assets Details of intangible assets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Accumulated Accumulated impairment Carrying Acquisition cost amortization losses amount Software ₩ 4,978 ₩ (3,386) ₩ - ₩ 1,592 Membership rights 9,765 - (1,338) 8,427 Other intangible assets 5,493 (4,300) - 1,193 ₩ 20,236 ₩ (7,686) ₩ (1,338) ₩ 11,212 (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Accumulated Accumulated impairment Carrying Acquisition cost amortization losses amount Software ₩ 4,849 ₩ (3,101) ₩ - ₩ 1,748 Membership rights 9,765 - (1,786) 7,979 Other intangible assets 5,451 (4,086) - 1,365 ₩ 20,065 ₩ (7,187) ₩ (1,786) ₩ 11,092 12. Deferred Income Tax Assets and Liabilities Details of deferred income tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 Assets Liabilities Net amounts Share-based payments ₩ 2,269 ₩ - ₩ 2,269 Membership rights 368 - 368 Defined benefit obligation 2,887 - 2,887 Plan assets - (2,887) (2,887) Short-term employee benefits 862 - 862 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,506 - 2,506 Others 538 (4,749) (4,211) 9,430 (7,636) 1,794 Offsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities (7,636) 7,636 - ₩ 1,794 ₩ - ₩ 1,794 31 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 12. Deferred Income Tax Assets and Liabilities (cont'd) (In millions of Korean won) December 31, 2019 Assets Liabilities Net amounts Share-based payments ₩ 3,260 ₩ - ₩ 3,260 Membership rights 491 - 491 Defined benefit obligation 2,888 - 2,888 Plan assets - (2,888) (2,888) Short-term employee benefits 1,193 - 1,193 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,337 - 2,337 Others 449 (204) 245 10,618 (3,092) 7,526 Offsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities (3,092) 3,092 - ₩ 7,526 ₩ - ₩ 7,526 13. Other Assets Details of other assets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: June 30, December 31, (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Other financial assets 5,334 - Receivables ₩ ₩ Accrued income 3,320 3,654 Guarantee deposits 15,886 16,160 Other non-financial assets 24,540 19,814 Receivables 596,459 588,765 Prepaid expenses 1,275 556 Advanced payments 1,631 151 599,365 589,472 ₩ 623,905 ₩ 609,286 32 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 14. Debts Debts as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Borrowings ₩ 100,000 ₩ - Details of borrowings as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Annual interest rates Maturity (%) Lender Issued date date as of June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Borrowings in Other MERITZ Securities June 29, Nov. 03, 100,000 - Korean won borrowings Co., Ltd. 2020 2020 1.06 ₩ ₩ The maturities of debts as of June 30, 2020, are as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) Up to 3~6 6~12 1~3 Over Borrowings in 3 months months months years 3 years Total - ₩ 100,000 - - - ₩ 100,000 Korean won ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ 33 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 15. Debentures Details of debentures as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Annual interest rates (%) December 31, Issued date Expiration date as of June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2019 Unguaranteed debentures No. 3-3 Aug. 13, 2013 Aug. 13, 2020 3.65 ₩ 70,000 ₩ 70,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 5-2 Mar. 19, 2014 Mar. 19, 2021 3.50 50,000 50,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 6 Feb. 26, 2015 Feb. 26, 2022 2.38 30,000 30,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 8 June 23, 2015 June 23, 2020 2.34 - 100,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 9 June 23, 2015 June 23, 2022 2.52 150,000 150,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 10 Sept. 17, 2015 Sept. 17, 2020 2.16 20,000 20,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 11 Sept. 23, 2015 Sept. 23, 2020 2.06 30,000 30,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 12-2 Nov. 27, 2015 Nov. 27, 2020 2.26 110,000 110,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 12-3 Nov. 27, 2015 Nov. 27, 2022 2.38 50,000 50,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 14-1 Dec. 09, 2015 Dec. 09, 2020 2.27 140,000 140,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 14-2 Dec. 09, 2015 Dec. 09, 2022 2.38 30,000 30,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 15-2 May 12, 2016 May 12, 2021 1.72 220,000 220,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 15-3 May 12, 2016 May 12, 2026 2.01 200,000 200,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 16-2 May 27, 2016 May 27, 2021 1.78 60,000 60,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 16-3 May 27, 2016 May 27, 2023 1.91 150,000 150,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 17 June 27, 2016 June 27, 2021 1.51 50,000 50,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 18-2 July 25, 2016 July 25, 2021 1.45 110,000 110,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 18-3 July 25, 2016 July 25, 2026 1.69 80,000 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 19-2 Aug. 25, 2016 Aug. 25, 2021 1.46 100,000 100,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 19-3 Aug. 25, 2016 Aug. 25, 2026 1.69 120,000 120,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 20-2 Nov. 28, 2016 Nov. 28, 2021 2.28 50,000 50,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 21 Jan. 25, 2017 Jan. 23, 2020 1.82 - 100,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 22-1 Feb. 28, 2017 Feb. 28, 2020 1.89 - 120,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 22-2 Feb. 28, 2017 Feb. 28, 2022 2.11 110,000 110,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 23 Mar. 23, 2017 Mar. 23, 2020 1.95 - 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 24 Apr. 06, 2017 Apr. 06, 2020 1.97 - 70,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 25-2 May 24, 2017 May 24, 2020 1.97 - 100,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 25-3 May 24, 2017 May 24, 2022 2.23 270,000 270,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 25-4 May 24, 2017 May 24, 2027 2.62 80,000 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 26-1 June 27, 2017 June 27, 2022 2.18 50,000 50,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 26-2 June 27, 2017 June 27, 2024 2.34 200,000 200,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 27 July 19, 2017 July 19, 2024 2.41 100,000 100,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 28-1 Aug. 30, 2017 Aug. 30, 2022 2.30 60,000 60,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 28-2 Aug. 30, 2017 Aug. 30, 2024 2.43 30,000 30,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 28-3 Aug. 30, 2017 Aug. 30, 2027 2.60 60,000 60,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 29-1 Sept. 19, 2017 Sept. 19, 2022 2.29 150,000 150,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 29-2 Sept. 19, 2017 Sept. 19, 2024 2.44 110,000 110,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 30 Jan. 25, 2018 Jan. 25, 2021 2.45 80,000 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 31-1 Feb. 28, 2018 Feb. 26, 2021 2.57 150,000 150,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 31-2 Feb. 28, 2018 Feb. 28, 2023 2.81 50,000 50,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 31-3 Feb. 28, 2018 Feb. 28, 2028 3.02 60,000 60,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 32-1 Apr. 06, 2018 Apr. 06, 2021 2.50 60,000 60,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 32-2 Apr. 06, 2018 Apr. 06, 2023 2.71 80,000 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 32-3 Apr. 06, 2018 Apr. 06, 2028 2.86 20,000 20,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 33-1 June 12, 2018 June 12, 2023 2.81 100,000 100,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 33-2 June 12, 2018 June 12, 2028 2.92 30,000 30,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-1 July 25, 2018 July 23, 2021 2.41 40,000 40,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-2 July 25, 2018 July 25, 2023 2.65 70,000 70,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-3 July 25, 2018 July 25, 2025 2.71 20,000 20,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 34-4 July 25, 2018 July 25, 2028 2.76 20,000 20,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 35 Oct. 05, 2018 Oct. 05, 2023 2.52 120,000 120,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 36-1 Feb. 22, 2019 Feb. 22, 2022 2.03 120,000 120,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 36-2 Feb. 22, 2019 Feb. 22, 2024 2.11 230,000 230,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 36-3 Feb. 22, 2019 Feb. 22, 2029 2.22 60,000 60,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 37-1 Mar. 15, 2019 Mar. 15, 2024 2.06 140,000 140,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 37-2 Mar. 15, 2019 Mar. 15, 2029 2.16 70,000 70,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 38-1 June. 19, 2019 June 19, 2026 1.73 80,000 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 38-2 June. 19, 2019 June 19, 2029 1.77 120,000 120,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 39-1 Oct. 15, 2019 Oct. 15, 2024 1.60 80,000 80,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 39-2 Oct. 15, 2019 Oct. 15, 2029 1.67 40,000 40,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 40-1 Dec. 04, 2019 Dec. 04, 2024 1.76 70,000 70,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 40-2 Dec. 04, 2019 Dec. 04, 2029 1.87 30,000 30,000 Unguaranteed debentures No. 41-1 Jan. 16, 2020 Jan. 16, 2023 1.64 110,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 41-2 Jan. 16, 2020 Jan. 16, 2025 1.74 100,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 41-3 Jan. 16, 2020 Jan. 16, 2030 1.88 40,000 - 34 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 15. Debentures (cont'd) (In millions of Korean won) Annual interest rates (%) December 31, Subordinated debentures No. 1-1 Issued date Expiration date as of June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2019 Feb. 18, 2020 Feb. 18, 2030 2.21 370,000 - Subordinated debentures No. 1-2 Feb. 18, 2020 Feb. 18, 2035 2.26 30,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 42-1 May 13, 2020 May 13, 2025 1.59 130,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 42-2 May 13, 2020 May 13, 2030 1.78 70,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 43-1 June 16, 2020 June 16, 2023 1.18 50,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 43-2 June 16, 2020 June 16, 2025 1.44 110,000 - Unguaranteed debentures No. 43-3 June 16, 2020 June 16, 2030 1.63 50,000 - Exchangeable bonds No.11 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2025 0.00 240,000 - 6,280,000 5,550,000 Less: Bond Discounts (7,751) (6,554) Less: adjustment on exchange right (16,586) - ₩ 6,255,663 ₩ 5,543,446 1 Fair value of the liability component of exchangeable bonds is calculated by using market interest rates of bonds under the same conditions without the exchangeable rights. The residual amount, after deducting liability component from the issuance amount, represents the value of exchangeable rights and is recorded in equity. Shares to be exchanged are 5 million treasury shares of KB Financial Group Inc. with the exchange price of ₩ 48,000. Exercise period for exchangeable rights is from the 60th day from the Issued date to 10 days before the Expiration date. The maturities of debentures as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of June 30, 2020 Korean won) Up to 3~6 6~12 1~3 Over Debentures in 3 months months months years 3 years Total ₩ 120,000 ₩ 250,000 ₩ 670,000 1,860,000 ₩ 3,380,000 ₩ 6,280,000 Korean won ₩ (In millions of December 31, 2019 Korean won) Up to 3~6 6~12 1~3 Over Debentures in 3 months months months years 3 years Total ₩ 300,000 ₩ 270,000 ₩ 370,000 1,990,000 ₩ 2,620,000 ₩ 5,550,000 Korean won ₩ Changes in debentures based on face value for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Beginning Issue Repayment Ending Debentures in Korean won ₩ 5,550,000 ₩ 1,300,000 ₩ (570,000) ₩ 6,280,000 (In millions of Korean won) 2019 Beginning Issue Repayment Ending Debentures in Korean won ₩ 5,380,000 ₩ 820,000 ₩ (650,000) ₩ 5,550,000 35 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 16. Net Defined Benefit Liabilities Defined benefit plan The Company operates defined benefit plans which have the following characteristics: The Company has the obligation to pay the agreed benefits to all its current and former employees.

Actuarial risk (that benefits will cost more than expected) and investment risk fall, in substance, on the Company. The net defined benefit liability recognized in the statements of financial position is calculated in accordance with actuarial valuation methods using market data; such as, interest rates, future salary increase rate and mortality rate based on historical data. Actuarial assumptions may differ from actual results, due to changes in the market, economic trends and mortality trends. Changes in the defined benefit obligation for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Present value of defined benefit Fair value of plan Net defined obligation assets benefit liabilities Beginning ₩ 20,312 ₩ (19,875) ₩ 437 Current service cost 1,040 - 1,040 Interest cost (income) 202 (199) 3 Remeasurements: - Return on plan assets (excluding amounts included in interest income) - 53 53 Payments from plans (benefit payments) (1,245) 1,245 - Payments from the Company (3) - (3) Transfer in 1,735 (1,735) - Transfer out (1,706) 1,706 - Ending ₩ 20,335 ₩ (18,805) ₩ 1,530 (In millions of Korean won) 2019 Present value of defined benefit Fair value of plan Net defined obligation assets benefit liabilities Beginning ₩ 20,363 ₩ (20,180) ₩ 183 Current service cost 1,110 - 1,110 Interest cost (income) 233 (231) 2 Remeasurements: Return on plan assets (excluding amounts included in interest income) - 56 56 Payments from plans (benefit payments) (1,554) 1,554 - Transfer in 1,158 (1,158) - Transfer out (2,574) 2,574 - Ending ₩ 18,736 ₩ (17,385) ₩ 1,351 36 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 16. Net Defined Benefit Liabilities (cont'd) Details of the net defined benefit liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Present value of defined benefit obligation ₩ 20,335 ₩ 20,312 Fair value of plan assets (18,805) (19,875) Net defined benefit liabilities ₩ 1,530 ₩ 437 Details of post-employment benefits recognized in profit or loss as employee compensation and benefits for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Current service cost ₩ 1,040 Net interest expenses of net defined benefit liabilities 3 Post-employment benefits ₩ 1,043 17. Other Liabilities Details of other liabilities as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: 2019 1,110

2

2 1,112 (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Other financial liabilities 5,410 1,134 Payables ₩ ₩ Accrued expenses 22,213 13,218 Lease liability 592 588 28,215 14,940 Other non-financial liabilities Payables 64,568 59,263 Accrued expenses 93,971 128,824 Withholding taxes 284 413 158,823 188,500 ₩ 187,038 ₩ 203,440 37 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 18. Equity 18.1 Share Capital Details of share capital and number of issued shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Type of share Ordinary share Ordinary share Number of authorized shares 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Par value per share (In Korean won) ₩ 5,000 ₩ 5,000 Number of issued shares 415,807,920 415,807,920 Share capital ₩ 2,090,558 ₩ 2,090,558 Changes in shares outstanding for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In number of shares) 2020 2019 Beginning 389,634,335 395,551,297 Decrease - (5,916,962) Ending 389,634,335 389,634,335 18.2 Hybrid securities Details of hybrid securities classified as equity as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: Issuance Interest rate June 30, December 31, (In millions of Korean won) date Maturity (%) 2020 2019 Perpetual The 1-1st Hybrid securities May 2, 2019 bond 3.23 ￦ 349,204 ￦ 349,204 Perpetual The 1-2nd Hybrid securities May 2, 2019 bond 3.44 49,881 49,881 The 2-1st Hybrid securities Perpetual May 8, 2020 bond 3.30 324,099 - The 2-2nd Hybrid securities Perpetual May 8, 2020 bond 3.43 74,812 - ￦ 797,996 ￦ 399,085 The above hybrid securities may be redeemed by the Company after 5 or 10 years from the issuance date. 18.3 Capital Surplus Details of capital surplus as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Share premium ₩ 13,190,275 ₩ 13,190,275 Other capital surplus 1,465,893 1,465,893 Gain on sales of treasury share 86,646 86,646 Consideration for exchange rights 16,459 - ₩ 14,759,273 ₩ 14,742,814 38 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 18.4 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Details of accumulated other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities ₩ (7,702) ₩ (7,664) Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Remeasurements of net Beginning Changes Tax effect Ending defined benefit liabilities ₩ (7,664) ₩ (53) ₩ 15 ₩ (7,702) (In millions of Korean won) 2019 Remeasurements of net Beginning Changes Tax effect Ending defined benefit liabilities ₩ (7,144) ₩ (56) ₩ 15 ₩ (7,185) 18.5 Retained Earnings Details of retained earnings as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Legal reserves ₩ 557,405 ₩ 482,807 Voluntary reserves 982,000 982,000 Regulatory reserve for credit losses 4,175 4,458 Retained earnings before appropriation 1,562,130 1,624,029 ₩ 3,105,710 ₩ 3,093,294 With respect to the allocation of net profit earned in a fiscal term, the Company must set aside in its legal reserve an amount equal to at least 10% of its net income after tax as reported in the separate statement of comprehensive income each time it pays dividends on its net profits earned until its legal reserve reaches at least the aggregate amount of its share capital in accordance with Article 53 of the Financial Holding Company Act. The reserve is not available for the payment of cash dividends, but may be transferred to share capital, or used to reduce accumulated deficit. 39 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 18.5.1 Regulatory reserve for credit losses Measurement and disclosure of regulatory reserve for credit losses are required in accordance with Articles 26 through 28 of the Supervisory Regulations on Financial Holding Companies. Details of the regulatory reserve for credit losses as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Beginning ₩ 4,175 ₩ 4,458 Estimated amounts subject to provision (reversal) 5,999 (283) Ending ₩ 10,174 ₩ 4,175 The adjustments to the regulatory reserve for credit losses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for Three months Six months Three months Six months (726) 5,999 (998) (495) credit losses ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Adjusted profit (loss) after provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for credit (52,136) 867,509 (41,730) 842,444 losses1,2 Adjusted basic earnings (losses) per share after provision of regulatory reserve for credit losses1 (In Korean won) (134) 2,226 (107) 2,146 Adjusted diluted earnings (losses) per share after provision of regulatory reserve for credit losses1 (In Korean won) (133) 2,208 (107) 2,131 Adjusted profit after provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for credit losses is not in accordance with Korean IFRS and calculated on the assumption that provision (reversal) of regulatory reserve for credit losses before income tax is adjusted to the profit for the period. Amount after deducting dividends on hybrid securities. 18.6 Treasury Shares Changes in treasury shares outstanding for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won and in number of shares) 2020 Number of treasury shares Beginning Acquisition Retirement Ending 26,173,585 - - 26,173,585 Carrying amount ₩ 1,136,188 ₩ - ₩ - ₩ 1,136,188 5,000,000 treasury shares are deposited at Korea Securities Depository for issuing exchangeable bonds. 40 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 18.6 Treasury Shares (cont'd) (In millions of Korean won and in number of shares) 2019 Number of treasury shares Beginning Acquisition Retirement Ending 22,560,240 5,916,962 - 28,477,202 Carrying amount ₩ (968,549) ₩ (267,639) ₩ - ₩ (1,236,188) 19. Dividends The dividends to the shareholders of the Company in respect of the year ended December 31, 2019, of ₩ 2,210 per share, amounting to total dividends of ₩ 861,092 million, were paid in April 2020. The dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company in 2019 were ₩ 759,736 million (₩ 1,920 per share). 20. Net Interest Expense Details of interest income and interest expense for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Interest income Three months Six months Three months Six months 24 37 831 1,895 Due from financial institutions ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Loans at amortized cost 815 1,506 934 1,013 Loans at fair value through profit or loss 1,376 2,409 1,890 2,255 Other 66 126 82 158 Interest expense 2,281 4,078 3,737 5,321 Debts 3 3 1,294 2,488 Debentures 32,345 64,440 31,821 62,249 Other 3 6 5 9 Net interest expense 32,351 64,449 33,120 64,746 ₩ (30,070) ₩ (60,371) ₩ (29,383) ₩ (59,425) 21. Net Fee and Commission Expense Details of fee and commission income, and fee and commission expense for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Fee and commission income Three months Six months Three months Six months 231 378 214 350 Fees earned in Korean won ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Fee and commission expense 2,360 3,139 Fees paid in Korean won 2,914 4,081 Fees paid in foreign currency 27 116 - 79 2,941 4,197 2,360 3,218 Net fee and commission expense ₩ (2,710) ₩ (3,819) ₩ (2,146) ₩ (2,868) 41 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 22. Net Gains on Financial assets at Fair value through Profit or Loss Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss consist of gains or losses related to financial instrument that includes dividend income and gains or losses arising from changes in the fair values, sales and redemptions. Details net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the three-month and six- month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Gains related to financial instruments at Three months Six months Three months Six months fair value through profit or loss Dividend income on financial assets designated at fair value through profit or 3,533 6,945 3,390 6,784 loss ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Gains on valuation on financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 210 607 1,754 3,304 Losses related to financial instruments 3,743 7,552 5,144 10,088 at fair value through profit or loss Losses on valuation on financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 370 1,220 176 323 370 1,220 176 323 Net gains on financial instruments at 3,373 6,332 4,968 9,765 fair value through profit or loss ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ 23. Net Other Operating Income Details of other operating income and expenses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Other operating income Three months Six months Three months Six months - 974,930 - 926,934 Dividend income from subsidiaries ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Net other operating income ₩ - ₩ 974,930 ₩ - ₩ 926,934 42 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 24. General and Administrative Expenses 24.1 General and Administrative Expenses Details of general and administrative expenses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Employee benefits Three months Six months Three months Six months Salaries and other short-term employee 6,092 12,152 5,829 ₩ 10,770 benefits - salaries ₩ ₩ ₩ Salaries and other short-term employee benefits - others 1,065 2,011 1,052 1,955 Post-employment benefits - defined benefit plans 521 1,043 557 1,112 Share-based payments 840 (687) 1,929 1,713 8,518 14,519 9,367 15,550 Depreciation and amortization 959 1,864 1,259 2,408 Other general and administrative expenses Travel - 51 440 636 Communications 136 395 229 398 Tax and dues 87 280 79 291 Publication 72 124 91 148 Rental expense 209 420 241 408 Vehicle 31 55 39 61 Service fees 4,643 9,833 2,919 6,793 Advertising 19 425 15 397 Training 44 304 233 538 Others 1,437 3,196 1,632 3,314 6,678 15,083 5,918 12,984 ₩ 16,155 ₩ 31,466 ₩ 16,544 ₩ 30,942 43 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 24.2 Share-based Payments The Company entered into share-based payment plan for executives and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. Details of stock grants linked to long-term performance as of June 30, 2020, are as follows: (In number of shares) KB Financial Group Inc. Grant date Series 19 Nov. 21, 2017 Series 21 Jan. 01, 2019 Series 22 Apr. 01, 2019 Series 23 May 27, 2019 Series 24 Jul. 17, 2019 Series 25 Jan. 01, 2020 Series 26 Mar. 18, 2020 Series 27 June 15, 2020 Deferred grant in 2015 - Deferred grant in 2016 - Deferred grant in 2017 - Deferred grant in 2018 - Deferred grant in 2019 - Kookmin Bank Series 75 Jan. 1, 2019 Series 76 Apr. 1, 2019 Series 77 May. 27, 2019 Series 78 Nov. 21, 2019 Series 79 Jan. 1, 2020 Series 80 Mar 1, 2020 Deferred grant in 2015 - Deferred grant in 2016 - Deferred grant in 2017 - Deferred grant in 2018 - Deferred grant in 2019 - Number of granted Vesting conditions2 shares1 46,890 Service fulfillment, market performance3 35% and non- market performance5 65% 25,172 Service fulfillment, market performance3 0~30% and non-market performance4 70~100% 3,226 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non- market performance4 70% 1,436 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non- market performance4 70% 11,224 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non- market performance4 70% 80,568 Service fulfillment, market performance3 0~30% and non-market performance4 70~100% 1,086 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non- market performance4 70% 687 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30% and non- market performance4 70% 7,674 Satisfied 8,705 Satisfied 30,001 Satisfied 5,960 Satisfied 26,437 Satisfied 249,066 154,997 Service fulfillment, market performance 3 0~50%, and non-market performance4 50~100% 5,380 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30~50%, and non-market performance4 50~70% 4,468 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30~50%, and non-market performance4 50~70% 36,443 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30%, and non-market performance6 70% 266,488 Service fulfillment, market performance3 0~50%, and non-market performance4 50~100% 7,711 Service fulfillment, market performance3 30~50%, and non-market performance4 50~70% 2,759 Satisfied 19,109 Satisfied 58,380 Satisfied 65,587 Satisfied 98,194 Satisfied 719,516 44 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 24.2 Share-based Payments (cont'd) (In number of shares) Grant date Number of granted Vesting conditions2 shares1 Other subsidiaries Stock granted in 2010 - 106 Stock granted in 2011 - 146 Stock granted in 2012 - 420 Stock granted in 2013 - 622 Stock granted in 2014 - 1,100 Services fulfillment, Stock granted in 2015 - 3,323 market performance3 10~50% Stock granted in 2016 - 6,664 and non-market performance4 50~90% Stock granted in 2017 - 32,717 Stock granted in 2018 - 120,189 Stock granted in 2019 - 334,543 Stock granted in 2020 - 240,498 740,328 1,708,910 1 Granted shares represent the total number of shares initially granted to directors and employees that have residual shares at the end of reporting period (Deferred grants are residual shares at the end of the reporting period). Executives and employees were given the option of deferring payment of the granted shares (after the date of retirement), payment ratio, and payment period. Accordingly, a certain percentage of the granted amount is deferred for up to five years after the date of retirement when the deferred grant has been confirmed. Relative TSR (Total Shareholders Return): [(Fair value at the end of the contract - Fair value at the beginning of the contract) + (Total amount of dividend per share paid during the contract period)] / Fair value at the beginning of the contract) Accomplishment of corporates' and individuals' performance results EPS, Asset Quality, HCROI, Non-banking sector profit EPS, Asset Quality The stock grant award program is an incentive plan that sets, on grant date, the maximum amount of shares that can be awarded. Actual stock granted at the end of the vesting period is determined in accordance with achievement of pre-specified targets over the vesting period. 45 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 24.2 Share-based Payments (cont'd) Details of stock grants linked to short-term performances as of June 30, 2020, are as follows: Estimated number of vested Vesting KB Financial Group Inc. shares1 Conditions Stock granted in 2015 7,524 Satisfied Stock granted in 2016 6,595 Satisfied Stock granted in 2017 7,385 Satisfied Stock granted in 2018 14,292 Satisfied Stock granted in 2019 28,030 Satisfied Stock granted in 2020 24,985 Proportional to service period Kookmin Bank Stock granted in 2015 9,887 Satisfied Stock granted in 2016 22,442 Satisfied Stock granted in 2017 31,522 Satisfied Stock granted in 2018 77,367 Satisfied Stock granted in 2019 125,342 Satisfied Stock granted in 2020 82,385 Proportional to service period Other subsidiaries Stock granted in 2015 12,190 Satisfied Stock granted in 2016 40,942 Satisfied Stock granted in 2017 149,272 Satisfied Stock granted in 2018 345,625 Satisfied Stock granted in 2019 551,667 Satisfied Stock granted in 2020 193,525 Proportional to service period 1,730,977 1 Executives and employees were given the option of deferring payment of the granted shares (after the date of retirement), payment ratio, and payment period. Accordingly, a certain percentage of the granted amount is deferred for up to five years after the date of retirement when the deferred grant has been confirmed. Share-based payment arrangement for subsidiaries was transferred to the Company in 2010, and the related compensation cost paid to the executives and employees of subsidiaries is reimbursed by these companies. The accrued expenses representing share-based payments as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are 90,078 million and ₩ 124,853 million, respectively, and the receivables to be reimbursed by the subsidiaries for the compensation costs are ₩ 81,918 million and ₩ 112,997 million, respectively. In addition, The compensation costs from share-based payments that amount to ₩ 687 million were recognized as an reversal for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and ₩ 1,713 million were recognized for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. 46 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 25. Non-operating Income (Expense) Details of non-operating income and expenses for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Three months Six months Three months Six months Non-operating income Reversal of impairment losses on 268 448 - - intangible assets ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Others 59 103 591 594 327 551 591 594 Non-operating expenses Impairment losses on intangible assets - - 4 4 Donation 325 382 565 632 Others 7 7 - 6 332 389 569 642 Non-operating income (expenses) ₩ (5) ₩ 162 ₩ 22 ₩ (48) 26. Income Tax Benefit Details of income tax benefit for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Tax payable Change in deferred tax assets and liabilities Origination and reversal of temporary differences Tax expense recognized directly in equity Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities Income tax expense 2020 2019 ₩ - ₩ - 5,732 1,451 5,732 1,451 15 15 15 15 ₩ 5,747 ₩ 1,466 47 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 27. Earnings (Losses) per Share 27.1 Basic Earnings (Losses) per Share Calculations of basic earnings (losses) per share on the profit attributable to ordinary shares are as follows: 27.1.1 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Details of weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In number of shares) 2020 2019 Three months Six months Three months Six months Beginning (A) 415,807,920 415,807,920 418,111,537 418,111,537 Acquisition of treasury shares (B) (26,173,585) (26,173,585) (26,966,534) (25,457,689) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (C=A+B) 389,634,335 389,634,335 391,145,003 392,653,848 27.1.2 Basic earnings (losses) per share Details of basic earnings (losses) per share for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In Korean won and 2020 2019 In number of shares) Three months Six months Three months Six months Profit (loss) for the period ₩(49,605,610,263) ₩ 880,020,574,695 ₩ (42,727,690,967) ₩ 841,949,721,037 Deduction: Dividends on hybrid securities 3,256,250,000 6,512,500,000 - - Profit (loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders (A) (52,861,860,263) 873,508,074,695 (42,727,690,967) 841,949,721,037 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (B) 389,634,335 389,634,335 391,145,003 392,653,848 Basic earnings (losses) per share (136) 2,242 (109) 2,144 (A / B) ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ 27.2 Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share Diluted earnings (losses) per share is calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding which is adjusted by the weighted average number of additional ordinary shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company's dilutive potential ordinary shares include stock grants. A calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market share price of the Company's outstanding shares for the period) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to the stock grants. The number of shares calculated above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of stock grants. 48 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 27.2.1 Adjusted profit (loss) for diluted earnings (losses) per share Adjusted profit (loss) for diluted earnings (losses) per share for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In Korean won) Profit (loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders1 Adjustment Adjusted profit (loss) for diluted earnings (losses) per share 2020 2019 Three months Six months Three months Six months ₩ (52,861,860,263) ₩ 873,508,074,695 ₩ (42,727,690,967) ₩ 841,949,721,037 - - - - ₩ (52,861,860,263) ₩ 873,508,074,695 ₩ (42,727,690,967) ₩ 841,949,721,037 1 The amount is after deducting dividends on hybrid securities. 27.2.2 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for diluted earnings per share Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to calculate diluted earnings per share for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In number of shares) 2020 2019 Three months Six months Three months Six months Weighted average number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding389,634,335 389,634,335 391,145,003 392,653,848 Adjustment Stock grants 2,907,973 3,200,650 - 2,626,443 Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for diluted 395,280,291 earnings per share 392,542,308 392,834,985 391,145,003 49 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 27.2.3 Diluted earnings per share Details of diluted earnings per share for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In Korean won and in 2020 2019 number of shares) Adjusted profit (loss) for Three months Six months Three months Six months diluted earnings (losses) per (52,861,860,263) 873,508,074,695 (42,727,690,967) 841,949,721,037 share ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for diluted earnings (losses) per share 392,542,308 392,834,985 391,145,003 395,280,291 Diluted earnings (losses) per (135) 2,224 (109) 2,130 share ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ 28. Supplemental Cash Flow Information Details of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Due from financial institutions ₩ 32,080 ₩ 18,537 Restricted cash from financial institutions (3) (3) ₩ 32,077 ₩ 18,534 Significant non-cash transactions for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 2019 Changes in receivables and payables from 71,235 (347,491) consolidated tax ₩ ₩ Changes in receivables and payables relating to stock grants (31,080) (8,727) Other payables due to treasury shares trust agreement, etc. - 5,099 Cash inflows and outflows due to interest and dividends for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Activity 2020 2019 Prepaid income tax expense Operating ₩ 1,079 ₩ 1,049 Interest received Operating 3,762 4,145 Interest paid Operating 62,918 65,364 Dividends received Operating 981,935 933,747 Dividends paid Financing 867,604 759,736 50 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 29. Contingent Liabilities and Commitments 29.1 Commitments Commitments made with financial institutions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount of Amounts Amount of Amounts commitment borrowed commitment borrowed KEB Hana Bank ₩ 200,000 ₩ - ₩ 50,000 ₩ - 29.2 Other Matters (including litigation) The Company has no pending lawsuit as the defendant. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy, and has increased has increased uncertainty in estimation of the Company's expected credit losses on certain portfolios and potential impairment on assets. The Company's ability to generate revenue may be adversely affected by the factors including; uncertainties arising from significant increases in credit risks of borrowers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties arising from forward-looking macroeconomic information in estimating expected credit losses

forward-looking macroeconomic information in estimating expected credit losses depreciation of Korean won against major currencies causing increase in the payment amount of principal and interests of debts denominated in foreign currencies; and

a significant decline in fair value of the Company's investments in companies affected by COVID-19 pandemic. On April 10, 2020, the Company has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 15,000,000 ordinary shares (100% of investments) of Prudential Life Insurance Company Korea Ltd. at ₩ 2,265 billion. The final acquisition amount is expected to be fixed at the acquisition amount above by reflecting the agreed interests (₩ 75 billion) until the Closing date of transactions and the Company's external outflows until the Closing date of transactions. The Closing date will be determined after the preapproval of the financial authorities. 51 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 30. Related Party Transactions According to Korean IFRS 1024, the Company includes subsidiaries and key management (including family members) in the scope of related parties. Additionally, the Company discloses balances (receivables and payables) and other amounts arising from the related party transactions in the notes to the separate financial statements. Refer to Note 9 for details on subsidiaries. Key management includes the directors of the Company, their close family members, and the companies where the directors and/or their close family members have control or joint control. Significant related party transactions for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Subsidiaries Interest income 2020 2019 Kookmin Bank ₩ 43 ₩ 1,212 Fee and commission income 418 779 Net other operating income 731,926 667,226 General and administrative expenses 4,211 3,445 KB Securities Co., Ltd. Net other operating income 80,000 50,000 General and administrative expenses 474 564 KB Insurance Co., Ltd. Fee and commission income - 3 General and administrative expenses 800 678 KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. Net other operating income 100,004 200,008 General and administrative expenses 317 457 Net non-operating income 3 3 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. Net other operating income 30,000 - KB Capital Co., Ltd Net gains on financial assets at fair 6,333 9,765 value through profit or loss General and administrative expenses 65 39 KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. General and administrative expenses 136 49 KB Real Estate Trust. Co., Ltd. Net other operating income 30,000 4,700 KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd. Net other operating income 3,000 5,000 KB Investment Co., Ltd. Interest income 1,506 1,013 KB Data Systems Co., Ltd. General and administrative expenses 560 949 1 Net other operating income includes dividend income from subsidiaries. 52 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 30. Related Party Transactions (cont'd) Significant receivables and payables, and related allowance for loan losses arising from the related party transactions as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, Subsidiaries Cash and due from financial institutions 2020 2019 Kookmin Bank ₩ 32,080 ₩ 18,537 Other assets 463,679 418,114 Other liabilities 3,958 35 Property and equipment 47 152 KB Securities Co., Ltd. Other assets 29,955 52,068 Other liabilities 50,897 - KB Insurance Co., Ltd. Other assets 10,680 14,492 Other liabilities 7,914 47,580 KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. Other assets 65,772 60,705 Other liabilities 751 1,394 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. Other assets 9,783 15,590 KB Capital Co., Ltd. Financial assets at fair value through 290,889 291,501 profit or loss Other assets 16,119 18,995 Other liabilities 65 - KB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Other assets 2,372 3,956 Other liabilities 5,787 8,636 KB Real Estate Trust Co., Ltd. Other assets 15,015 13,979 KB Savings Bank Co., Ltd. Other assets 3,064 3,727 KB Investment Co., Ltd. Loans at amortized cost 150,000 120,000 Other assets 3,802 2,904 Other liabilities - 59 KB Data Systems Co., Ltd. Property and equipment 390 438 Intangible assets 1,984 1,145 Other assets 1,837 2,721 Other liabilities 445 333 KB Credit Information Co., Ltd. Other assets 702 849 Other liabilities - 241 53 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 30. Related Party Transactions (cont'd) Right-of-use assets and lease liability with related parties as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, Subsidiary Kookmin Bank Right-of-use assets 2020 2019 ₩ 47 ₩ 152 Unused commitments by a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) June 30, December 31, KB Kookmin Card Co., Unused commitments 2020 2019 Subsidiary ₩ 2,577 ₩ 2,255 Ltd. of credit card Share transactions with related parties for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) Paid-in capital increase 2020 2019 Subsidiary KB Capital Co., Ltd. ₩ 50,000 ₩ 50,000 of ordinary shares Subsidiary KB Investment Co., Ltd. Paid-in capital increase - 50,000 of ordinary shares Loan transactions with related parties for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are as follows: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Beginning Loans Ending Subsidiary KB Investment Co., Ltd. Loan ₩ 120,000 ₩ 30,000 ₩ 150,000 (In millions of Korean won) 2019 Beginning Loans Ending Subsidiary KB Investment Co., Ltd. Loan ₩ 50,000 ₩ 70,000 ₩ 120,000 54 KB Financial Group Inc. Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited), and December 31, 2019 30. Related Party Transactions (cont'd) Compensation to key management for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, consists of: (In millions of Korean won) 2020 Short-term employee Post-employmentShare-based Registered director benefits benefits payments Total 578 14 (319) 273 (executive) ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Registered director (non-executive) 315 - - 315 Non-registered director 2,174 71 (368) 1,877 ₩ 3,067 ₩ 85 ₩ (687) ₩ 2,465 (In millions of Korean won) 2019 Short-term employee Post-employmentShare-based Registered director benefits benefits payments Total 487 13 413 913 (executive) ₩ ₩ ₩ ₩ Registered director (non-executive) 293 - - 293 Non-registered director 1,797 70 1,300 3,167 ₩ 2,577 ₩ 83 ₩ 1,713 ₩ 4,373 The Company paid ₩ 35 million and ₩ 225 million to KB Securities Co., Ltd., a subsidiary, for the underwriting and arrangement of debentures and hybrid securities for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 55 Attachments Original document

