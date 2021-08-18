Log in
KB Financial : Separate Review Report 1st Half 2021

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KB Financial Group Inc.

lidated Interim Financial Statements

Separate Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(With Independent Auditors' Review Report Thereon)

Contents

Page

Independent Auditors' Review Report

1

Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements

7

152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236

(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)

Republic of Korea

Independent Auditors' Review Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

The Board of Directors and Stockholders

KB Financial Group Inc.:

Reviewed financial statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the separate interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, the separate interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the separate interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's responsibility

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed separate interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' review responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed separate interim financial statements based on our reviews.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.

Emphasis of matter

The following matter may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed separate interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by this matter.

As described in note 24.2.b) to the condensed separate interim financial statements, the proliferation of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global economy, which may have a greater impact than expected credit losses and potential impairment of assets in a particular portfolio, and it could negatively affect the revenue generation capability of the Company.

Other matters

The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed separate interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.

The separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by us in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and our report thereon, dated March 9, 2021, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited separate statement of financial position from which it has been derived.

Seoul, Korea

August 17, 2021

This report is effective as of August 17, 2021, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that the above review report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.

KB Financial Group Inc.

Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In millions of Korean won)

Notes

June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from financial institutions

4,5,6,23

120,801

23,084

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,5,7

1,481,750

474,262

Loans measured at amortized cost

4,5,8

179,536

179,542

Investments in subsidiaries

9

26,539,149

26,519,880

Property and equipment

6,619

7,730

Intangible assets

13,927

13,267

Deferred income tax assets

10

4,115

3,189

Other assets

4,5

713,035

887,537

Total assets

29,058,932

28,108,491

Liabilities

Borrowings

4,5,11

-

100,000

Debentures

4,5,12

5,850,039

6,128,043

Net defined benefit liabilities

13

1,164

59

Current income tax liabilities

493,482

716,473

Other liabilities

4,5

223,687

178,296

Total liabilities

6,568,372

7,122,871

Equity

14

Share capital

2,090,558

2,090,558

Hybrid securities

2,569,694

1,695,778

Capital surplus

14,754,747

14,754,747

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(8,076)

(8,032)

Retained earnings

4,219,825

3,588,757

Treasury shares

(1,136,188)

(1,136,188)

Total equity

22,490,560

20,985,620

Total liabilities and equity

29,058,932

28,108,491

The above separate interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

3

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
