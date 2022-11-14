KB Financial : Separate Review Report 3rd Quarter 2022

Separate Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
Separate Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Separate Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Separate Interim Financial Statements
7
152, Teheran-ro,Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06236
(Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam Finance Center 27th Floor)
Republic of Korea
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Based on a report originally issued in Korean
The Board of Directors and Stockholders
KB Financial Group Inc.:
Reviewed financial statements
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the separate interim statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022, the separate interim statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the separate interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Management's responsibility
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these condensed separate interim financial statements in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS") No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed separate interim financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditors' review responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on these condensed separate interim financial statements based on our reviews.
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Review Standards for Quarterly and Semiannual Financial Statements established by the Securities and Futures Commission of the Republic of Korea. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with K-IFRS No.1034 Interim Financial Reporting.
Emphasis of matter
The following matter may be helpful to the readers in their understanding of the condensed separate interim financial statements. Our review conclusion is not affected by this matter.
As described in note 23.2.b) to the condensed separate interim financial statements, the proliferation of COVID-19 has had a negative influence on the global economy, which may have an impact on expected credit losses and potential impairment of assets in a particular portfolio, and it could negatively affect the revenue generation capability of the Company.
Other matters
The procedures and practices utilized in the Republic of Korea to review such condensed separate interim financial statements may differ from those generally accepted and applied in other countries.
The separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021, and the related separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, which are not accompanying this report, were audited by us in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing and our report thereon, dated March 17, 2022, expressed an unqualified opinion. The accompanying separate statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021, presented for comparative purposes, is consistent, in all material respects, with the audited separate statement of financial position from which it has been derived.
Seoul, Korea
November 14, 2022
This report is effective as of November 14, 2022, the review report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances, which may occur between the review report date and the time of reading this report, could have a material impact on the accompanying condensed separate interim financial statements and notes thereto. Accordingly, the readers of the review report should understand that the above review report has not been updated to reflect the impact of such subsequent events or circumstances, if any.
KB Financial Group Inc.
Separate Interim Statements of Financial Position
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In millions of Korean won)
September 30, 2022
Notes
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
4,5,6,22
￦
1,032,895
￦
608,076
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4,5,7
1,230,069
440,760
Loans measured at amortized cost
4,5,8
308,918
249,128
Investments in subsidiaries
9
26,741,438
26,741,438
Property and equipment
4,279
4,444
Intangible assets
17,119
16,673
Net defined benefit assets
12
-
221
Deferred income tax assets
10
18,577
5,583
Other assets
4,5
1,289,285
805,056
Total assets
￦
30,642,580
￦
28,871,379
Liabilities
Debentures
4,5,11
￦
5,035,606
￦
5,552,791
Net defined benefit liabilities
12
1,745
-
Current income tax liabilities
870,272
570,519
Other liabilities
4,5
227,350
235,095
Total liabilities
6,134,973
6,358,405
Equity
13
Share capital
2,090,558
2,090,558
Hybrid securities
4,433,981
2,837,981
Capital surplus
14,754,747
14,754,747
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(8,685)
(8,330)
Retained earnings
4,073,194
3,974,206
Treasury shares
(836,188)
(1,136,188)
Total equity
24,507,607
22,512,974
Total liabilities and equity
￦
30,642,580
￦
28,871,379
The above separate interim statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
