KB Financial : Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2020 (Form 6-K)

Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2020

On July 21, 2021, KB Financial Group Inc. ('KB Financial Group') published its sustainability report for 2020 (the 'Report') based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (Core Option), a set of global reporting standards for the publication of sustainability reports. The Report also includes the information required by recent environmental, social and corporate governance ('ESG') disclosure standards, as set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.