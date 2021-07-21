KB Financial : Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2020 (Form 6-K)

Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2020
On July 21, 2021, KB Financial Group Inc. ('KB Financial Group') published its sustainability report for 2020 (the 'Report') based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (Core Option), a set of global reporting standards for the publication of sustainability reports. The Report also includes the information required by recent environmental, social and corporate governance ('ESG') disclosure standards, as set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.
The Report focuses on five key areas, consisting of customers, employees, the community, the environment and responsible management, and also discusses major progresses and achievements made by KB Financial Group relating to core ESG issues such as climate change, support for customers in light of COVID-19, protection of customer rights, customer-centric digital innovation and gender equality. The Report will be available on KB Financial Group's website at www.kbfg.com.
Disclaimer
