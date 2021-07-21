Log in
KB Financial : Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2020 (Form 6-K)

07/21/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2020

On July 21, 2021, KB Financial Group Inc. ('KB Financial Group') published its sustainability report for 2020 (the 'Report') based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (Core Option), a set of global reporting standards for the publication of sustainability reports. The Report also includes the information required by recent environmental, social and corporate governance ('ESG') disclosure standards, as set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

The Report focuses on five key areas, consisting of customers, employees, the community, the environment and responsible management, and also discusses major progresses and achievements made by KB Financial Group relating to core ESG issues such as climate change, support for customers in light of COVID-19, protection of customer rights, customer-centric digital innovation and gender equality. The Report will be available on KB Financial Group's website at www.kbfg.com.

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
