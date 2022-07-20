Log in
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
46300.00 KRW   +0.33%
KB Financial : Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2021 - Form 6-K

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Sustainability Report of KB Financial Group Inc. for 2021

On July 20, 2022, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") published its sustainability report for 2021 (the "Report") based on the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (Core Option), a set of global reporting standards for the publication of sustainability reports. The Report also includes the information required by recent environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") disclosure standards, as set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

The Report is consisted of three special report sections of 'Diversity and Inclusion', 'TCFD Report' and 'Sustainable Finance', and other information are included in 'ESG Review' section in details.

The Report in Korean language is available on KB Financial Group's website at www.kbfg.com, and the Report in English language is scheduled to be posted on KB Financial Group's website on July 26, 2022.

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
