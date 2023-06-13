KB Financial : Update on Kookmin Bank's Decision on Capital Injection in PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk - Form 6-K

Update on Kookmin Bank's Decision on Capital Injection in PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk.

On June 13, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") updated its previous disclosures made on April 7, 2023, February 17, 2023, October 11, 2022 and October 4, 2022 regarding the decision by Kookmin Bank, one of KB Financial Group's wholly-owned subsidiaries, to inject capital into PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk. ("Bank KB Bukopin"), as follows:

On June 13, 2023, KB Financial Group disclosed that Bank KB Bukopin completed its increase of capital through the issuance of new shares (the "Rights Offerings") on May 31, 2023, and that Kookmin Bank completed its participation in the Rights Offerings (the "Capital Injection") on May 31, 2023.

The key details of the Capital Injection are as follows:

1. Information on Bank KB Bukopin, as of May 31, 2023

A. Total number of shares issued: 187,887,539,870 shares

B. Share Capital: KRW 1,651,099,997,323 (converted from IDR to KRW at the exchange rate of IDR 1.00 = KRW 0.0869 as announced on June 13, 2023)

2. Details of the Capital Injection

A. Number of shares acquired: 80,170,875,138 shares

B. Purchase price (the actual amount paid on the date of the acquisition): KRW 709,047,133,548 (IDR 8,017,087,513,800)

C. Ratio of purchase price to Kookmin Bank shareholders' equity: 2.10%

D. Total number of Bank KB Bukopin's shares owned by Kookmin Bank following the Capital Injection: 125,655,736,951 shares, representing 66.88% of Bank KB Bukopin's total number of shares issued

3. Method of the Capital Injection: Cash payment for the acquisition of new shares

4. Purpose of the Capital Injection: Participate in the rights offerings by Bank KB Bukopin in pursuit of its business normalization and procurement of future growth drivers

5. For information regarding Kookmin Bank's put option agreement with STIC Eugene Star Holdings Inc., please refer to KB Financial Group's Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2023.

6. Key Financial Information of Bank KB Bukopin

(Unit: millions of KRW)

Period Total Assets Total

Liabilities Total

Equity Share

Capital Operating

Revenue Net Loss FY2022 7,820,596 6,845,873 974,723 608,300 358,781 -437,325 FY2021 7,752,842 6,605,249 1,147,593 608,300 366,511 -200,068 FY2020 6,946,662 6,210,929 735,734 302,288 461,297 -283,130