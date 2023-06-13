Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Korea
  Korea Stock Exchange
  KB Financial Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
48750.00 KRW   -1.42%
KB Financial : Update on Kookmin Bank's Decision on Capital Injection in PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk - Form 6-K

06/13/2023 | 10:33am EDT
Update on Kookmin Bank's Decision on Capital Injection in PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk.

On June 13, 2023, KB Financial Group Inc. ("KB Financial Group") updated its previous disclosures made on April 7, 2023, February 17, 2023, October 11, 2022 and October 4, 2022 regarding the decision by Kookmin Bank, one of KB Financial Group's wholly-owned subsidiaries, to inject capital into PT Bank KB Bukopin Tbk. ("Bank KB Bukopin"), as follows:

On June 13, 2023, KB Financial Group disclosed that Bank KB Bukopin completed its increase of capital through the issuance of new shares (the "Rights Offerings") on May 31, 2023, and that Kookmin Bank completed its participation in the Rights Offerings (the "Capital Injection") on May 31, 2023.

The key details of the Capital Injection are as follows:

1.

Information on Bank KB Bukopin, as of May 31, 2023

A.

Total number of shares issued: 187,887,539,870 shares

B.

Share Capital: KRW 1,651,099,997,323 (converted from IDR to KRW at the exchange rate of IDR 1.00 = KRW 0.0869 as announced on June 13, 2023)

2.

Details of the Capital Injection

A.

Number of shares acquired: 80,170,875,138 shares

B.

Purchase price (the actual amount paid on the date of the acquisition): KRW 709,047,133,548 (IDR 8,017,087,513,800)

C.

Ratio of purchase price to Kookmin Bank shareholders' equity: 2.10%

D.

Total number of Bank KB Bukopin's shares owned by Kookmin Bank following the Capital Injection: 125,655,736,951 shares, representing 66.88% of Bank KB Bukopin's total number of shares issued

3.

Method of the Capital Injection: Cash payment for the acquisition of new shares

4.

Purpose of the Capital Injection: Participate in the rights offerings by Bank KB Bukopin in pursuit of its business normalization and procurement of future growth drivers

5.

For information regarding Kookmin Bank's put option agreement with STIC Eugene Star Holdings Inc., please refer to KB Financial Group's Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2023.

6.

Key Financial Information of Bank KB Bukopin

(Unit: millions of KRW)

Period

Total Assets Total
Liabilities 		Total
Equity 		Share
Capital 		Operating
Revenue 		Net Loss

FY2022

7,820,596 6,845,873 974,723 608,300 358,781 -437,325

FY2021

7,752,842 6,605,249 1,147,593 608,300 366,511 -200,068

FY2020

6,946,662 6,210,929 735,734 302,288 461,297 -283,130
*

Note: The figures above have been converted from IDR to KRW at the exchange rate of IDR 1.00 = KRW 0.0869, as announced on June 13, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 188 B 12,6 B 12,6 B
Net income 2023 4 870 B 3,79 B 3,79 B
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,91x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 18 375 B 14 293 M 14 293 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 428
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
KB Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48 750,00 KRW
Average target price 64 045,83 KRW
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Kyoo Yoon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
S. Y. Seo Chief Finance Officer & Senior Managing Director
Jin Soo Yoon Chief Information Technology Officer
Jong-Hee Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Hye Ja Suh Chief Compliance Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.0.52%14 367
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 043
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%235 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%232 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.31%156 956
