Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. KB Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/21
52400 KRW   -1.32%
03:28aKB FINANCIAL  : 1st Quarter 2021 Fact Book
PU
03:26aKB FINANCIAL  : 2021 1st Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04/19KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.  : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Financial : 1st Quarter 2021 Fact Book

04/22/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KB Financial Group Fact Book

2021 1Q

Disclaimer

Highlights

KB Kookmin Bank

KB Securities

Prudential Life Insurance

Condensed Income Statement

Condensed Income Statement

Condensed Income Statement

KB Financial Group

Condensed Balance Sheet

Condensed Balance Sheet

Condensed Balance Sheet

Condensed Income Statement

Interest Income / Spread / Margin

Key Indicators

Key Indicators

Condensed Balance Sheet

Fee and Commission Income

Premium Income

Interest Income / Spread / Margin

Other Operating Income

KB Kookmin Card

Loss & Expense Ratios

Fee and Commission Income

Provision for Credit Losses

Condensed Income Statement

APE

Other Operating Income

General & Administrative Expenses

Condensed Balance Sheet

Provision for Credit Losses

Loans / Deposits

Customers / Volume / Receivables

Other Subsidiaries

General & Administrative Expenses

Asset Quality

Asset Quality

Condensed Income Statement

Asset Quality

Delinquency

Delinquency

Condensed Balance Sheet

Capital Adequacy

Capital Adequacy

Organizational Structure

Credit Ratings

KB Insurance

Contacts

Employees / Branches

Housing Price Index

Condensed Income Statement

Credit Ratings

Condensed Balance Sheet

Key Indicators

Direct Premiums

Loss & Expense Ratios

Monthly Initial Premiums

Return to Home

Disclaimer

Highlights

KB Financial Group

KB Kookmin Bank

KB Securities

KB Insurance

KB Kookmin Card

Prudential Life Insurance

Other Subsidiaries

Contacts

Disclaimer

The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS).It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change.

The consolidated financial information presented herein is based on Korean IFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively.

From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively.

As KB Insurance and KB Capital became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17.

As Prudential Life Insurance became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group as of August 31, 2020, the financial results have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q20(one month period of Semptember).

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Highlights

Return to Home

KB Financial Group

Financial Statements

Disclaimer

(bn Won)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21(E)

KB Financial Group

Highlights

Total Assets

479,588.3

490,699.4

498,179.1

506,195.3

518,538.1

544,881.7

569,476.6

605,506.4

610,672.2

620,908.0

Total Liabilities

443,875.3

454,872.1

460,976.8

467,455.0

479,418.8

506,072.2

529,172.5

563,398.5

563,398.5

576,842.6

KB Financial Group

Total Equity

35,713.0

35,827.3

37,202.3

38,740.3

39,119.3

38,809.5

40,304.1

42,107.9

43,361.5

44,065.4

Net Income

192.7

845.9

991.5

940.7

535.1

738.9

992.5

1,194.2

576.7

1,285.2

KB Kookmin Bank

Net Income (attributable to controlling interests)

192.4

845.7

991.1

940.3

534.7

729.5

981.8

1,166.6

577.3

1,270.1

Total Asset including AUM1)

731,836.3

744,786.8

755,407.2

772,636.4

789,776.8

810,377.1

873,465.3

908,358.7

940,407.9

974,829.3

KB Securities

(AUM)

252,747.1

255,019.7

257,102.4

266,335.9

271,124.9

266,556.7

304,669.8

302,696.9

329,243.2

353,579.3

Total Assets by Subsidiaries

KB Insurance

KB Kookmin Bank

356,959.3

368,232.4

373,961.3

377,996.0

387,425.0

406,255.6

425,310.2

437,038.8

438,444.1

447,815.5

KB Securities2)

45,086.3

43,665.4

44,731.6

45,976.9

47,816.5

54,009.3

56,606.6

55,843.0

57,570.7

56,757.5

KB Kookmin Card

KB Insurance3)

34,785.6

35,475.0

36,087.1

36,641.5

36,552.4

37,122.3

37,677.1

38,082.9

39,078.1

39,264.1

KB Kookmin Card

20,529.0

20,212.0

20,713.4

22,509.8

22,990.1

22,462.9

23,858.8

24,292.3

24,071.6

25,106.7

Prudential Life Insurance

Prudential Life4)

24,408.3

25,121.7

24,969.0

KB Asset Management

254.3

214.6

257.3

261.0

310.0

392.9

385.9

413.3

335.6

312.2

Other Subsidiaries

KB Capital

9,517.2

9,685.3

10,086.7

10,377.2

11,190.6

11,504.8

12,140.4

12,326.6

12,823.7

12,901.3

KB Life Insurance

9,680.4

9,904.4

10,001.1

10,038.7

9,801.9

9,461.4

9,998.8

10,213.7

10,424.9

10,698.6

Contacts

KB Real Estate Trust

293.1

327.0

342.0

365.2

377.9

374.1

393.4

420.4

437.6

438.2

KB Savings Bank

1,388.8

1,340.6

1,323.7

1,321.9

1,361.0

1,403.4

1,550.0

1,700.7

1,883.7

2,084.2

KB Investment

528.7

645.2

731.8

739.6

757.0

761.7

801.3

850.8

848.7

836.5

KB Data Systems

40.2

36.9

39.7

44.1

41.7

44.1

44.5

42.7

40.3

38.9

KB Credit Information

26.3

28.3

29.1

28.6

27.8

27.9

28.5

28.3

27.7

27.3

Total Equity by Subsidiaries

KB Kookmin Bank

26,667.9

26,645.9

27,348.2

28,606.5

29,004.2

28,622.3

29,323.0

29,512.7

30,408.1

30,174.2

KB Securities2)

4,472.9

4,496.0

4,602.1

4,677.3

4,684.7

4,619.8

4,804.2

4,998.3

5,054.2

5,162.5

KB Insurance3)

3,495.8

3,651.4

3,862.1

3,951.4

3,862.9

3,978.7

4,057.0

4,114.1

3,991.7

3,831.9

KB Kookmin Card

3,958.7

3,830.8

3,892.0

3,993.3

4,064.9

4,030.1

4,098.3

4,201.9

4,281.7

4,258.7

Prudential Life4)

2,535.9

2,439.9

2,206.2

KB Asset Management

146.8

161.1

172.8

183.0

195.2

169.7

187.6

205.4

223.1

187.9

KB Capital

1,000.4

1,079.9

1,107.7

1,142.9

1,154.5

1,241.6

1,274.0

1,410.2

1,431.6

1,479.0

KB Life Insurance

552.2

583.2

617.0

625.8

615.3

610.8

636.9

631.4

582.1

527.0

KB Real Estate Trust

235.8

247.3

261.8

273.7

292.8

283.8

301.1

318.3

329.5

321.6

KB Savings Bank

202.0

201.6

206.6

209.8

212.4

212.7

218.9

222.0

225.6

231.9

KB Investment

153.8

159.7

205.6

201.5

214.8

209.5

216.2

231.2

230.1

224.0

KB Data Systems

16.4

17.8

18.9

20.5

20.7

21.8

21.6

20.8

17.3

16.0

KB Credit Information

15.2

15.2

15.0

14.8

14.9

15.1

14.8

15.2

15.9

16.0

Net Income by Subsidiaries

KB Kookmin Bank

179.9

572.8

732.3

701.6

432.4

586.3

660.4

635.7

415.8

688.6

KB Securities2)

-32.4

80.9

88.0

55.8

33.2

-21.4

150.2

209.7

87.1

221.1

KB Insurance3)

1.4

75.3

90.9

67.7

0.4

77.2

66.8

42.6

-22.7

68.8

KB Kookmin Card

41.1

78.0

68.1

104.9

65.5

82.1

81.7

91.4

69.5

141.5

Prudential Life4)

11.1

44.6

112.1

KB Asset Management

7.1

15.1

10.6

10.2

13.0

4.4

17.2

17.8

17.9

19.9

KB Capital

22.4

32.4

30.7

37.6

16.3

39.3

34.2

41.3

26.8

53.9

KB Life Insurance

1.4

9.1

7.4

1.7

-2.2

5.9

5.9

-2.6

-32.4

-1.5

KB Real Estate Trust

9.1

16.1

14.5

12.0

19.1

21.0

17.3

17.2

11.4

27.1

KB Savings Bank

1.0

4.9

5.0

3.5

2.9

3.4

6.5

3.3

4.1

6.4

KB Investment

10.7

5.9

-3.8

-4.0

13.2

-5.3

6.8

15.0

-1.1

3.9

KB Data Systems

1.5

1.4

1.1

1.6

0.6

1.1

-0.2

-0.8

-1.8

-1.4

KB Credit Information

0.5

-0.1

-0.2

-0.2

0.2

0.2

-0.3

0.4

0.8

0.1

  1. Simple arithmatic sum of each subsidiary's total assets(including Trusts and AUM) on the financial statements for group reporting
  2. Financial information prior to 4Q16 represent financial results of KB Investment & Securities
  3. Financial information prior to 2Q17 represent financial results of KB Insurance on a separate financial statement
  4. Financial results have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q20(one month period of Semptember).

Key Financial Indicators

KB Financial Group

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21(E)

ROA (Quarterly)

0.16%

0.71%

0.80%

0.74%

0.41%

0.56%

0.72%

0.81%

0.38%

0.85%

ROA (Cumulative)

0.66%

0.71%

0.76%

0.75%

0.66%

0.56%

0.64%

0.70%

0.61%

0.85%

ROE (Quarterly)

2.16%

9.59%

10.89%

9.90%

5.53%

7.64%

10.15%

11.49%

5.49%

12.02%

ROE (Cumulative)

8.82%

9.59%

10.22%

10.11%

8.93%

7.64%

8.88%

9.76%

8.64%

12.02%

ROCE (Quarterly)1)

9.59%

10.95%

9.98%

5.57%

7.70%

10.28%

11.73%

5.61%

12.50%

ROCE (Cumulative)1)

9.59%

10.26%

10.16%

8.98%

7.70%

8.97%

9.90%

8.79%

12.50%

Basic EPS (Won, Quarterly)

506

2,145

2,534

2,413

1,372

1,864

2,512

2,977

1,456

3,225

Basic EPS (Won, Cumulative)

7,721

2,145

4,678

7,083

8,451

1,864

4,376

7,353

8,809

3,225

BPS (Won)

83,266

84,133

88,489

91,115

91,871

91,213

93,706

97,551

100,484

102,304

NIM (Quarterly)

1.98%

1.98%

1.97%

1.94%

1.88%

1.83%

1.74%

1.73%

1.75%

1.82%

NIM (Cumulative)

1.99%

1.98%

1.97%

1.96%

1.94%

1.83%

1.78%

1.77%

1.76%

1.82%

CIR (Quarterly)

74.4%

52.8%

51.3%

50.7%

64.8%

53.2%

48.5%

49.5%

67.4%

47.3%

CIR (Cumulative)

54.5%

52.8%

52.1%

51.6%

54.9%

53.2%

50.6%

50.3%

54.7%

47.3%

Credit Cost Ratio (Quarterly)

0.30%

0.21%

0.15%

0.21%

0.25%

0.25%

0.29%

0.22%

0.29%

0.20%

Credit Cost Ratio (Cumulative)

0.21%

0.21%

0.18%

0.19%

0.20%

0.25%

0.27%

0.25%

0.26%

0.20%

NPL Ratio

0.61%

0.60%

0.59%

0.55%

0.49%

0.50%

0.48%

0.46%

0.41%

0.42%

NPL Coverage Ratio(New)2)

138.91%

138.24%

132.80%

135.59%

147.10%

141.36%

144.41%

148.35%

168.59%

162.34%

NPL Coverage Ratio(Old)3)

263.29%

264.37%

263.63%

275.31%

301.79%

293.54%

296.50%

311.61%

345.87%

336.51%

BIS Ratio

14.60%

14.76%

15.04%

15.25%

14.48%

14.08%

14.24%

14.65%

15.28%

16.00%

CET 1 Ratio

13.97%

14.11%

14.23%

14.35%

13.58%

13.02%

12.91%

13.06%

13.30%

13.75%

KB Kookmin Bank

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21(E)

ROA (Quarterly)

0.20%

0.64%

0.79%

0.74%

0.45%

0.59%

0.65%

0.60%

0.38%

0.63%

ROA (Cumulative)

0.65%

0.64%

0.72%

0.73%

0.65%

0.59%

0.62%

0.61%

0.55%

0.63%

ROE (Quarterly)

2.70%

8.71%

10.88%

9.95%

5.96%

8.18%

9.19%

8.66%

5.57%

9.30%

ROE (Cumulative)

8.71%

8.71%

9.79%

9.82%

8.82%

8.18%

8.67%

8.67%

7.86%

9.30%

NIM (Quarterly)

1.70%

1.71%

1.70%

1.67%

1.61%

1.56%

1.50%

1.49%

1.51%

1.56%

NIM (Cumulative)

1.71%

1.71%

1.70%

1.69%

1.67%

1.56%

1.53%

1.52%

1.51%

1.56%

CIR (Quarterly)

76.6%

53.9%

48.3%

46.4%

64.0%

49.4%

48.6%

47.7%

67.9%

50.4%

CIR (Cumulative)

55.0%

53.9%

51.1%

49.5%

53.1%

49.4%

49.0%

48.6%

53.6%

50.4%

NPL Ratio

0.48%

0.47%

0.45%

0.41%

0.37%

0.36%

0.33%

0.32%

0.28%

0.29%

NPL Coverage Ratio(New)2)

122.31%

120.24%

115.29%

118.11%

130.16%

126.73%

134.46%

140.39%

165.20%

156.74%

NPL Coverage Ratio(Old)3)

272.38%

274.94%

277.41%

292.42%

324.61%

326.13%

343.31%

360.07%

407.40%

389.38%

BIS Ratio

15.52%

15.76%

15.97%

16.42%

15.85%

15.01%

14.38%

17.20%

17.77%

18.53%

CET 1 Ratio

14.33%

14.50%

14.72%

14.90%

14.37%

13.56%

12.79%

15.07%

15.10%

15.64%

Loan to Deposit Ratio4)

99.6%

98.2%

97.7%

95.7%

94.1%

98.3%

100.4%

99.9%

101.7%

100.4%

  1. Common shares basis, eliminating the effects of supplementary capital
  2. Based on new formula in accordance with FSS guideline: Loan loss reserves / NPL (i.e. not including reserves for credit losses)
  3. Including reserves for credit losses
  4. Based on new formula in accordance with FSS guideline from 2020

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
03:28aKB FINANCIAL  : 1st Quarter 2021 Fact Book
PU
03:26aKB FINANCIAL  : 2021 1st Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04/19KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.  : quaterly earnings release
04/09MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Banks Close 304 Branches in 2020
MT
03/03KB FINANCIAL  : Kookmin Bank Lists $20 Million Bonds Due 2026 on Singapore Excha..
MT
02/15MARKET CHATTER : South Korea's Four Key Commercial Banks Will Likely Maintain Cr..
MT
02/04KB FINANCIAL  : FY 2020 Earnings Release
PU
2020KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020KB FINANCIAL  : Separate Review Report 3rd Quarter 2020
PU
2020KB FINANCIAL  : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of KB Insurance Co., Ltd
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 377 B 12,0 B 12,0 B
Net income 2021 3 805 B 3,41 B 3,41 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,52x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 20 417 B 18 261 M 18 273 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 25 428
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
KB Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 62 700,00 KRW
Last Close Price 52 400,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jong-Kyoo Yoon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ki-Hwan Kim Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Woo-Yeol Lee Chief Information Technology Officer
Woo Yeul Lee Chief Information Technology Officer
Chan-Il Park Managing Director & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.20.74%18 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%285 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%213 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%202 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ