KB Financial : 1st Quarter 2021 Fact Book

The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS).It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change.

The consolidated financial information presented herein is based on Korean IFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively.

From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively.

As KB Insurance and KB Capital became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17.

As Prudential Life Insurance became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group as of August 31, 2020, the financial results have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q20(one month period of Semptember).

Totals may not sum due to rounding.