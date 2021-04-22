KB Financial : 1st Quarter 2021 Fact Book

The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial ReportingStandards(K-IFRS).It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change.
The consolidated financial information presented herein is based on Korean IFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively.
From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively.
As KB Insurance and KB Capital became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17.
As Prudential Life Insurance became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group as of August 31, 2020, the financial results have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q20(one month period of Semptember).
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Highlights
Return to Home
KB Financial Group
◆ Financial Statements
Disclaimer
(bn Won)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21(E)
KB Financial Group
Highlights
Total Assets
479,588.3
490,699.4
498,179.1
506,195.3
518,538.1
544,881.7
569,476.6
605,506.4
610,672.2
620,908.0
Total Liabilities
443,875.3
454,872.1
460,976.8
467,455.0
479,418.8
506,072.2
529,172.5
563,398.5
563,398.5
576,842.6
KB Financial Group
Total Equity
35,713.0
35,827.3
37,202.3
38,740.3
39,119.3
38,809.5
40,304.1
42,107.9
43,361.5
44,065.4
Net Income
192.7
845.9
991.5
940.7
535.1
738.9
992.5
1,194.2
576.7
1,285.2
KB Kookmin Bank
Net Income (attributable to controlling interests)
192.4
845.7
991.1
940.3
534.7
729.5
981.8
1,166.6
577.3
1,270.1
Total Asset including AUM1)
731,836.3
744,786.8
755,407.2
772,636.4
789,776.8
810,377.1
873,465.3
908,358.7
940,407.9
974,829.3
KB Securities
(AUM)
252,747.1
255,019.7
257,102.4
266,335.9
271,124.9
266,556.7
304,669.8
302,696.9
329,243.2
353,579.3
Total Assets by Subsidiaries
KB Insurance
KB Kookmin Bank
356,959.3
368,232.4
373,961.3
377,996.0
387,425.0
406,255.6
425,310.2
437,038.8
438,444.1
447,815.5
KB Securities2)
45,086.3
43,665.4
44,731.6
45,976.9
47,816.5
54,009.3
56,606.6
55,843.0
57,570.7
56,757.5
KB Kookmin Card
KB Insurance3)
34,785.6
35,475.0
36,087.1
36,641.5
36,552.4
37,122.3
37,677.1
38,082.9
39,078.1
39,264.1
KB Kookmin Card
20,529.0
20,212.0
20,713.4
22,509.8
22,990.1
22,462.9
23,858.8
24,292.3
24,071.6
25,106.7
Prudential Life Insurance
Prudential Life4)
24,408.3
25,121.7
24,969.0
KB Asset Management
254.3
214.6
257.3
261.0
310.0
392.9
385.9
413.3
335.6
312.2
Other Subsidiaries
KB Capital
9,517.2
9,685.3
10,086.7
10,377.2
11,190.6
11,504.8
12,140.4
12,326.6
12,823.7
12,901.3
KB Life Insurance
9,680.4
9,904.4
10,001.1
10,038.7
9,801.9
9,461.4
9,998.8
10,213.7
10,424.9
10,698.6
Contacts
KB Real Estate Trust
293.1
327.0
342.0
365.2
377.9
374.1
393.4
420.4
437.6
438.2
KB Savings Bank
1,388.8
1,340.6
1,323.7
1,321.9
1,361.0
1,403.4
1,550.0
1,700.7
1,883.7
2,084.2
KB Investment
528.7
645.2
731.8
739.6
757.0
761.7
801.3
850.8
848.7
836.5
KB Data Systems
40.2
36.9
39.7
44.1
41.7
44.1
44.5
42.7
40.3
38.9
KB Credit Information
26.3
28.3
29.1
28.6
27.8
27.9
28.5
28.3
27.7
27.3
Total Equity by Subsidiaries
KB Kookmin Bank
26,667.9
26,645.9
27,348.2
28,606.5
29,004.2
28,622.3
29,323.0
29,512.7
30,408.1
30,174.2
KB Securities2)
4,472.9
4,496.0
4,602.1
4,677.3
4,684.7
4,619.8
4,804.2
4,998.3
5,054.2
5,162.5
KB Insurance3)
3,495.8
3,651.4
3,862.1
3,951.4
3,862.9
3,978.7
4,057.0
4,114.1
3,991.7
3,831.9
KB Kookmin Card
3,958.7
3,830.8
3,892.0
3,993.3
4,064.9
4,030.1
4,098.3
4,201.9
4,281.7
4,258.7
Prudential Life4)
2,535.9
2,439.9
2,206.2
KB Asset Management
146.8
161.1
172.8
183.0
195.2
169.7
187.6
205.4
223.1
187.9
KB Capital
1,000.4
1,079.9
1,107.7
1,142.9
1,154.5
1,241.6
1,274.0
1,410.2
1,431.6
1,479.0
KB Life Insurance
552.2
583.2
617.0
625.8
615.3
610.8
636.9
631.4
582.1
527.0
KB Real Estate Trust
235.8
247.3
261.8
273.7
292.8
283.8
301.1
318.3
329.5
321.6
KB Savings Bank
202.0
201.6
206.6
209.8
212.4
212.7
218.9
222.0
225.6
231.9
KB Investment
153.8
159.7
205.6
201.5
214.8
209.5
216.2
231.2
230.1
224.0
KB Data Systems
16.4
17.8
18.9
20.5
20.7
21.8
21.6
20.8
17.3
16.0
KB Credit Information
15.2
15.2
15.0
14.8
14.9
15.1
14.8
15.2
15.9
16.0
Net Income by Subsidiaries
KB Kookmin Bank
179.9
572.8
732.3
701.6
432.4
586.3
660.4
635.7
415.8
688.6
KB Securities2)
-32.4
80.9
88.0
55.8
33.2
-21.4
150.2
209.7
87.1
221.1
KB Insurance3)
1.4
75.3
90.9
67.7
0.4
77.2
66.8
42.6
-22.7
68.8
KB Kookmin Card
41.1
78.0
68.1
104.9
65.5
82.1
81.7
91.4
69.5
141.5
Prudential Life4)
11.1
44.6
112.1
KB Asset Management
7.1
15.1
10.6
10.2
13.0
4.4
17.2
17.8
17.9
19.9
KB Capital
22.4
32.4
30.7
37.6
16.3
39.3
34.2
41.3
26.8
53.9
KB Life Insurance
1.4
9.1
7.4
1.7
-2.2
5.9
5.9
-2.6
-32.4
-1.5
KB Real Estate Trust
9.1
16.1
14.5
12.0
19.1
21.0
17.3
17.2
11.4
27.1
KB Savings Bank
1.0
4.9
5.0
3.5
2.9
3.4
6.5
3.3
4.1
6.4
KB Investment
10.7
5.9
-3.8
-4.0
13.2
-5.3
6.8
15.0
-1.1
3.9
KB Data Systems
1.5
1.4
1.1
1.6
0.6
1.1
-0.2
-0.8
-1.8
-1.4
KB Credit Information
0.5
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
0.2
0.2
-0.3
0.4
0.8
0.1
Simple arithmatic sum of each subsidiary's total assets(including Trusts and AUM) on the financial statements for group reporting
Financial information prior to 4Q16 represent financial results of KB Investment & Securities
Financial information prior to 2Q17 represent financial results of KB Insurance on a separate financial statement
Financial results have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q20(one month period of Semptember).
◆ Key Financial Indicators
KB Financial Group
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21(E)
ROA (Quarterly)
0.16%
0.71%
0.80%
0.74%
0.41%
0.56%
0.72%
0.81%
0.38%
0.85%
ROA (Cumulative)
0.66%
0.71%
0.76%
0.75%
0.66%
0.56%
0.64%
0.70%
0.61%
0.85%
ROE (Quarterly)
2.16%
9.59%
10.89%
9.90%
5.53%
7.64%
10.15%
11.49%
5.49%
12.02%
ROE (Cumulative)
8.82%
9.59%
10.22%
10.11%
8.93%
7.64%
8.88%
9.76%
8.64%
12.02%
ROCE (Quarterly)1)
9.59%
10.95%
9.98%
5.57%
7.70%
10.28%
11.73%
5.61%
12.50%
ROCE (Cumulative)1)
9.59%
10.26%
10.16%
8.98%
7.70%
8.97%
9.90%
8.79%
12.50%
Basic EPS (Won, Quarterly)
506
2,145
2,534
2,413
1,372
1,864
2,512
2,977
1,456
3,225
Basic EPS (Won, Cumulative)
7,721
2,145
4,678
7,083
8,451
1,864
4,376
7,353
8,809
3,225
BPS (Won)
83,266
84,133
88,489
91,115
91,871
91,213
93,706
97,551
100,484
102,304
NIM (Quarterly)
1.98%
1.98%
1.97%
1.94%
1.88%
1.83%
1.74%
1.73%
1.75%
1.82%
NIM (Cumulative)
1.99%
1.98%
1.97%
1.96%
1.94%
1.83%
1.78%
1.77%
1.76%
1.82%
CIR (Quarterly)
74.4%
52.8%
51.3%
50.7%
64.8%
53.2%
48.5%
49.5%
67.4%
47.3%
CIR (Cumulative)
54.5%
52.8%
52.1%
51.6%
54.9%
53.2%
50.6%
50.3%
54.7%
47.3%
Credit Cost Ratio (Quarterly)
0.30%
0.21%
0.15%
0.21%
0.25%
0.25%
0.29%
0.22%
0.29%
0.20%
Credit Cost Ratio (Cumulative)
0.21%
0.21%
0.18%
0.19%
0.20%
0.25%
0.27%
0.25%
0.26%
0.20%
NPL Ratio
0.61%
0.60%
0.59%
0.55%
0.49%
0.50%
0.48%
0.46%
0.41%
0.42%
NPL Coverage Ratio(New)2)
138.91%
138.24%
132.80%
135.59%
147.10%
141.36%
144.41%
148.35%
168.59%
162.34%
NPL Coverage Ratio(Old)3)
263.29%
264.37%
263.63%
275.31%
301.79%
293.54%
296.50%
311.61%
345.87%
336.51%
BIS Ratio
14.60%
14.76%
15.04%
15.25%
14.48%
14.08%
14.24%
14.65%
15.28%
16.00%
CET 1 Ratio
13.97%
14.11%
14.23%
14.35%
13.58%
13.02%
12.91%
13.06%
13.30%
13.75%
KB Kookmin Bank
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21(E)
ROA (Quarterly)
0.20%
0.64%
0.79%
0.74%
0.45%
0.59%
0.65%
0.60%
0.38%
0.63%
ROA (Cumulative)
0.65%
0.64%
0.72%
0.73%
0.65%
0.59%
0.62%
0.61%
0.55%
0.63%
ROE (Quarterly)
2.70%
8.71%
10.88%
9.95%
5.96%
8.18%
9.19%
8.66%
5.57%
9.30%
ROE (Cumulative)
8.71%
8.71%
9.79%
9.82%
8.82%
8.18%
8.67%
8.67%
7.86%
9.30%
NIM (Quarterly)
1.70%
1.71%
1.70%
1.67%
1.61%
1.56%
1.50%
1.49%
1.51%
1.56%
NIM (Cumulative)
1.71%
1.71%
1.70%
1.69%
1.67%
1.56%
1.53%
1.52%
1.51%
1.56%
CIR (Quarterly)
76.6%
53.9%
48.3%
46.4%
64.0%
49.4%
48.6%
47.7%
67.9%
50.4%
CIR (Cumulative)
55.0%
53.9%
51.1%
49.5%
53.1%
49.4%
49.0%
48.6%
53.6%
50.4%
NPL Ratio
0.48%
0.47%
0.45%
0.41%
0.37%
0.36%
0.33%
0.32%
0.28%
0.29%
NPL Coverage Ratio(New)2)
122.31%
120.24%
115.29%
118.11%
130.16%
126.73%
134.46%
140.39%
165.20%
156.74%
NPL Coverage Ratio(Old)3)
272.38%
274.94%
277.41%
292.42%
324.61%
326.13%
343.31%
360.07%
407.40%
389.38%
BIS Ratio
15.52%
15.76%
15.97%
16.42%
15.85%
15.01%
14.38%
17.20%
17.77%
18.53%
CET 1 Ratio
14.33%
14.50%
14.72%
14.90%
14.37%
13.56%
12.79%
15.07%
15.10%
15.64%
Loan to Deposit Ratio4)
99.6%
98.2%
97.7%
95.7%
94.1%
98.3%
100.4%
99.9%
101.7%
100.4%
Common shares basis, eliminating the effects of supplementary capital
Based on new formula in accordance with FSS guideline: Loan loss reserves / NPL (i.e. not including reserves for credit losses)
Including reserves for credit losses
Based on new formula in accordance with FSS guideline from 2020
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:27:04 UTC.