KB Financial : 2021 1st Quarter Earnings Release
1Q21 Business Results
April, 2021
I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Overview
Group Profitability Overview
bn won, %
1Q21
1Q20
YoY
4Q20
QoQ
Net Interest Income
2,642.3
2,349.2
12.5
2,578.9
2.5
Net Fee & Commission Income
967.2
670.1
44.3
788.4
22.7
Other Operating Profit
33.9
-277.3
N.A.
-121.3
N.A.
Gross Operating Income
3,643.4
2,742.0
32.9
3,246.0
12.2
G&A Expenses
1,722.8
1,459.2
18.1
2,187.0
-21.2
Provision for Credit Losses
173.4
243.7
-28.8
289.1
-40.0
Net Operating Profit
1,747.2
1,039.1
68.1
769.9
126.9
Net Non-Operating Profit
39.3
-19.7
N.A.
25.2
56.0
Profit for the Period
1,285.2
738.9
73.9
576.7
122.9
Profit attributable to
1,270.1
729.5
74.1
577.3
120.0
controlling interests
Group Net Profit Trend
(bn won)
Over 3tn for 4 consecutive years
1,270
3,311
3,312
3,455
3,061
730
2017
2018
2019
2020
1Q20
1Q21
Note) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests
Group Net Profit Analysis
(bn won)
70
59
Provision
264
96
Non-
for credit
269
Profit from
operating
losses
G&A
insurance
profit
expenses
280
1,270
business
297
Profit from
Tax expenses
financial
and others
investments,
293
Fee &
etc.
730
commission
income
Interest income
Note) Each earnings component is stated as in 'before tax' amount
Net Profit by Subsidiaries
1) & Non-Bank Contribution 2) (bn won)
1,270
38
112
141
Non-Bank
48.6%
730
69
6
221
82
77
-21
586
689
Bank
51.4%
1Q20
1Q21
Bank
Securities
Insurance
Card
Prudential Life
Others(incl. adjustment for consolidation)
Note 1) Based on each subsidiary's profit attributable to controlling interests
2) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's net profit on the financial statements for group reporting
02
I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (1)
Group ROA∙ROE
(%)
Loans in Won Growth
(tn won, %)
10.18 9.56 9.56
0.82
0.66 0.66
12.50
10.15
8.79
0.85
0.61
4.2
2.4
1.7
1.2
0.4
280
287
292
295
297
134
128
133
134
133
5.5
4.2
0.8
-0.5
0.1
152
154
158
162
163
3.2
1.0
2.4
2.6
0.6
1.83
1.75
1.82
1.74
1.73
1.56
1.51
1.56
1.50
1.49
'20.3
'20.6
'20.9
'20.12
'21.3
ROA
ROE
ROE(on recurring basis)
Household
Corporate
Total Growth(QoQ)
Household Growth(QoQ)
Corporate Growth(QoQ)
Improvement in profitability led by core earnings and diversification
·1Q21 Group ROA and ROE recorded 0.85%, 12.50%, respectively
·Expanded core earnings and diversified revenue sources highlighted much enhanced profitability and earnings power
·Continue to pursue better earnings profile on the back of balanced and diversified business portfolio
*ROE: Based on ROCE(Return on Common Equity), which represents profitability of common equity
Continued quality growth
driven by low-risk & prime assets
·Loans in won of the Bank grew 0.4% QoQ, amounting to W297tn
·Household loans increased 0.6% QoQ driven by quality loans such as Jeonse and prime unsecured loans
·Corporate loans marginally increased 0.1% QoQ which is mainly ascribed to increased repayments from large corporations, meanwhile SME loans continued modest growth by 1.0% QoQ
·Pursue proper level of growth in 2021 by applying prudent lending policy
Solid interest income growth
momentum backed by NIM recovery
·1Q21 Group NIM and Bank NIM marked 1.82%, 1.56% respectively, recovering for two consecutive quarters, which visualized solid interest income growth momentum as securing 5~6bps higher margin for now than 2020 annual NIM
·1Q21 Bank NIM increased 5bp QoQ mainly attributable to expansion of low-cost deposits
·Group NIM increased 7bp QoQ, further reflecting higher yields from card assets such as installment financing
I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (2)
Group Cost-Income Ratio(CIR)
(%) Credit Cost Ratio(CCR) (%)
Group BIS Ratio
(Basel III, %)
16.00
15.23
15.28
14.60
14.48
14.75
51.8
50.9
47.3
50.5
49.4
46.1
0.20
0.13
0.05 0.04 0.04 0.09
2017
2018
2019
2020
'21.3(e)
CIR CIR(excl. non-recurring items) Group Bank excl. COVID19-related additional provision BIS Tier1 CET1
Visible improvement in cost efficiency
Proved industry-leading
Industry-strongest
led by strong earnings generation
risk management competency
capital position
·1Q21 Group CIR recorded 47.3%, and CIR on a recurring basis recorded 46.1%, demonstrating visible improvement in cost efficiency led by growth in core earnings and group wide cost control efforts
Improvement in cost efficiency becomes much clear when taking accrual of bonus expenses and the employee welfare fund reserved in 1Q21 into account
·Such continued downward trend highlights enhancement in earnings fundamental
·1Q21 Group and Bank CCRs recorded 0.20%, 0.08% respectively, maintaining a sub-normal level led by prudent lending policy and credit quality management
·Proved KB's solid asset quality and risk management competency once again, despite growing concerns over asset quality against economic uncertainties
·Continue preemptive and conservative asset quality management considering economic headwinds
·Group BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to mark 16.00%, 13.75% as of the end of 1Q21, up by 0.72%p, and 0.45%p QoQ, respectively
·Enhanced flexibility of Group's capital structure with CET1-based capital strength backed by solid earnings fundamental and strategic capital management
·Bank BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to mark 18.53%, 15.64%, respectively
