KB Financial : 2021 1st Quarter Earnings Release

I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (1)

Improvement in profitability led by core earnings and diversification ·1Q21 Group ROA and ROE recorded 0.85%, 12.50%, respectively ·Expanded core earnings and diversified revenue sources highlighted much enhanced profitability and earnings power ·Continue to pursue better earnings profile on the back of balanced and diversified business portfolio *ROE: Based on ROCE(Return on Common Equity), which represents profitability of common equity

Continued quality growth driven by low-risk & prime assets ·Loans in won of the Bank grew 0.4% QoQ, amounting to W297tn ·Household loans increased 0.6% QoQ driven by quality loans such as Jeonse and prime unsecured loans ·Corporate loans marginally increased 0.1% QoQ which is mainly ascribed to increased repayments from large corporations, meanwhile SME loans continued modest growth by 1.0% QoQ ·Pursue proper level of growth in 2021 by applying prudent lending policy