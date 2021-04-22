Log in
    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/21
52400 KRW   -1.32%
03:28aKB FINANCIAL  : 1st Quarter 2021 Fact Book
PU
03:26aKB FINANCIAL  : 2021 1st Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04/19KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.  : quaterly earnings release
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KB Financial : 2021 1st Quarter Earnings Release

04/22/2021 | 03:26am EDT
1Q21 Business Results

April, 2021

I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Overview

Group Profitability Overview

bn won, %

1Q21

1Q20

YoY

4Q20

QoQ

Net Interest Income

2,642.3

2,349.2

12.5

2,578.9

2.5

Net Fee & Commission Income

967.2

670.1

44.3

788.4

22.7

Other Operating Profit

33.9

-277.3

N.A.

-121.3

N.A.

Gross Operating Income

3,643.4

2,742.0

32.9

3,246.0

12.2

G&A Expenses

1,722.8

1,459.2

18.1

2,187.0

-21.2

Provision for Credit Losses

173.4

243.7

-28.8

289.1

-40.0

Net Operating Profit

1,747.2

1,039.1

68.1

769.9

126.9

Net Non-Operating Profit

39.3

-19.7

N.A.

25.2

56.0

Profit for the Period

1,285.2

738.9

73.9

576.7

122.9

Profit attributable to

1,270.1

729.5

74.1

577.3

120.0

controlling interests

Group Net Profit Trend (bn won)

Over 3tn for 4 consecutive years

1,270

3,311

3,312

3,455

3,061

730

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q20

1Q21

Note) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests

Group Net Profit Analysis (bn won)

70

59

Provision

264

96

Non-

for credit

269

Profit from

operating

losses

G&A

insurance

profit

expenses

280

1,270

business

297

Profit from

Tax expenses

financial

and others

investments,

293

Fee &

etc.

730

commission

income

Interest income

1Q20

1Q21

Note) Each earnings component is stated as in 'before tax' amount

Net Profit by Subsidiaries1) & Non-Bank Contribution2) (bn won)

1,270

38

112

141

Non-Bank

48.6%

730

69

6

221

82

77

-21

586

689

Bank

51.4%

1Q20

1Q21

Bank

Securities

Insurance

Card

Prudential Life

Others(incl. adjustment for consolidation)

Note 1) Based on each subsidiary's profit attributable to controlling interests

2) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's net profit on the financial statements for group reporting

02

I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (1)

Group ROA∙ROE (%)

Loans in Won Growth (tn won, %)

NIM (%)

10.18 9.56 9.56

8.82

8.98

0.82

0.66 0.66

12.50

10.15

8.79

0.85

0.61

4.2

2.4

1.7

1.2

0.4

280

287

292

295

297

134

128

133

134

133

5.5

4.2

0.8

-0.5

0.1

152

154

158

162

163

3.2

1.0

2.4

2.6

0.6

1.83

1.75

1.82

1.74

1.73

1.56

1.51

1.56

1.50

1.49

2017 2018 2019 2020 1Q21

'20.3

'20.6

'20.9

'20.12

'21.3

1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21

ROA

ROE

ROE(on recurring basis)

Household

Corporate

Total Growth(QoQ)

Household Growth(QoQ)

Corporate Growth(QoQ)

GroupBank

Improvement in profitability led by core earnings and diversification

·1Q21 Group ROA and ROE recorded 0.85%, 12.50%, respectively

·Expanded core earnings and diversified revenue sources highlighted much enhanced profitability and earnings power

·Continue to pursue better earnings profile on the back of balanced and diversified business portfolio

*ROE: Based on ROCE(Return on Common Equity), which represents profitability of common equity

Continued quality growth

driven by low-risk & prime assets

·Loans in won of the Bank grew 0.4% QoQ, amounting to W297tn

·Household loans increased 0.6% QoQ driven by quality loans such as Jeonse and prime unsecured loans

·Corporate loans marginally increased 0.1% QoQ which is mainly ascribed to increased repayments from large corporations, meanwhile SME loans continued modest growth by 1.0% QoQ

·Pursue proper level of growth in 2021 by applying prudent lending policy

Solid interest income growth

momentum backed by NIM recovery

·1Q21 Group NIM and Bank NIM marked 1.82%, 1.56% respectively, recovering for two consecutive quarters, which visualized solid interest income growth momentum as securing 5~6bps higher margin for now than 2020 annual NIM

·1Q21 Bank NIM increased 5bp QoQ mainly attributable to expansion of low-cost deposits

·Group NIM increased 7bp QoQ, further reflecting higher yields from card assets such as installment financing

03

I. 1Q21 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (2)

Group Cost-Income Ratio(CIR) (%) Credit Cost Ratio(CCR) (%)

Group BIS Ratio (Basel III, %)

55.2 54.5 54.9 54.7

0.21

0.26

0.20

0.20

0.20

16.00

15.23

15.28

14.60

14.48

14.75

51.8

50.9

47.3

50.5

49.4

46.1

0.20

0.13

0.05 0.04 0.04 0.09

0.08

14.60

14.60 13.97 13.86 14.06

13.97

13.75

13.58

13.30

2017 2018 2019 2020 1Q21

2017 2018 2019 2020 1Q21

2017

2018

2019

2020

'21.3(e)

CIR CIR(excl. non-recurring items) Group Bank excl. COVID19-related additional provision BIS Tier1 CET1

Visible improvement in cost efficiency

Proved industry-leading

Industry-strongest

led by strong earnings generation

risk management competency

capital position

·1Q21 Group CIR recorded 47.3%, and CIR on a recurring basis recorded 46.1%, demonstrating visible improvement in cost efficiency led by growth in core earnings and group wide cost control efforts

  • Improvement in cost efficiency becomes much clear when taking accrual of bonus expenses and the employee welfare fund reserved in 1Q21 into account

·Such continued downward trend highlights enhancement in earnings fundamental

·1Q21 Group and Bank CCRs recorded 0.20%, 0.08% respectively, maintaining a sub-normal level led by prudent lending policy and credit quality management

·Proved KB's solid asset quality and risk management competency once again, despite growing concerns over asset quality against economic uncertainties

·Continue preemptive and conservative asset quality management considering economic headwinds

·Group BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to mark 16.00%, 13.75% as of the end of 1Q21, up by 0.72%p, and 0.45%p QoQ, respectively

·Enhanced flexibility of Group's capital structure with CET1-based capital strength backed by solid earnings fundamental and strategic capital management

·Bank BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to mark 18.53%, 15.64%, respectively

04

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 377 B 12,0 B 12,0 B
Net income 2021 3 805 B 3,41 B 3,41 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,52x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 20 417 B 18 261 M 18 273 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 25 428
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
KB Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 62 700,00 KRW
Last Close Price 52 400,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jong-Kyoo Yoon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ki-Hwan Kim Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Woo-Yeol Lee Chief Information Technology Officer
Woo Yeul Lee Chief Information Technology Officer
Chan-Il Park Managing Director & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.20.74%18 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%285 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%213 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%202 047
