KB HOME

(KBH)
KB Home Announces The Grand Opening of Cordillera, A New-Home Community in Gilbert, Arizona

01/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Homebuilder offers new, personalized homes in a desirable location, affordably priced from the low $500,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cordillera, a new community of single-family homes in popular Gilbert, Arizona. The community is situated on East Riggs Road, just west of Higley Road near Loop 202 and Highway 101. Cordillera is zoned for the highly ranked Chandler Unified School District and just minutes away from Patterson Elementary School, Payne Junior High School and Basha High School. The new community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Gilbert’s vibrant Heritage District and minutes to Gilbert Regional Park, which hosts a popular fishing lake, large splash pad, modern playground and volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, which features 10,000 acres of pristine desert hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking trails.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005440/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Cordillera, a new-home community in Gilbert, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Cordillera, a new-home community in Gilbert, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Cordillera showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and five baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 3,600 square feet. Future amenities include a children’s playground, picnic area, bocce ball court, ramada, barbeques and horseshoe pits.

“Our Cordillera community is situated in popular Gilbert, Arizona and convenient to highly rated schools as well as popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation. Future amenities will include a children’s playground, picnic area, bocce ball court, ramada, barbeques and horseshoe pits,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with other KB Home communities, Cordillera provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes, from floor plans to exterior styles to design choices to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Cordillera sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


