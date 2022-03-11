Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a Sacramento-area location, affordably priced from the mid $400,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Butte Vista at Cobblestone, a new, single-family home community in Plumas Lake, California. The new community is ideally situated on River Oaks Boulevard between Highways 70 and 99, providing access to the Sacramento area’s major job centers as well as Beale Air Force Base. Butte Vista at Cobblestone is also close to several shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, including Toyota Amphitheatre, Hard Rock® Hotel & Casino and Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The new community is surrounded by several public parks and just a short drive to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities and world-class resorts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005222/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Butte Vista at Cobblestone, a new-home community in Plumas Lake, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Butte Vista at Cobblestone are set on large homesites and showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,600 square feet.

“Butte Vista at Cobblestone’s convenient location offers access to Highway 70, Highway 99 and the Sacramento area’s major employers,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “The new community is close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment, and just a short drive to Lake Tahoe, one of California’s premier resort destinations. As with other KB Home communities, Butte Vista at Cobblestone provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Butte Vista at Cobblestone sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits, and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005222/en/