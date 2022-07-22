Log in
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

07/22/2022 | 08:02am EDT
Homebuilder’s latest community offers personalized, new homes, priced from the low $300,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Camino Verde blend desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and ample storage space. The homes feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,000 square feet.

“Camino Verde is a community of our popular single-story homes, situated close to West Ajo Highway and Interstates 10 and 19, providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, Camino Verde provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Camino Verde sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


