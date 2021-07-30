Homebuilder offers personalized, new, paired homes in the popular Candelas master plan, priced from the $580,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Candelas Villas, a new enclave of paired homes that represents the last opportunity to own in the vibrant Candelas master plan. Candelas offers a unique Colorado lifestyle as it is located 20 miles from downtown Denver in picturesque Arvada, a Front Range city with scenic parks, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to the Rocky Mountains and many outdoor activities. Homeowners will enjoy the master plan’s established resort-style amenities, including two recreation centers, which feature swim and fitness clubs with state-of-the-art workout equipment, barbeque areas and gardens. The community also offers several parks that showcase and abundance of open space, miles of hiking and biking trails, sports fields, tennis courts, children’s playgrounds and picnic areas. The neighborhood is zoned for Jeffco Public Schools and walking distance to Three Creeks K-8 School.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005116/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Candelas Villas, a new community in a premier Arvada, Colorado location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The low-maintenance paired homes at Candelas Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens with large islands overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, private backyards, two-car garages and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,400 square feet. The community will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Candelas is a premier master-planned community that provides a wide variety of amenities and outdoor recreation. Homeowners who enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle will appreciate the community’s proximity to the foothills and the Rocky Mountains for skiing, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Candelas Villas provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Candelas Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $580,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

