KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cypress Crossings, a New Community of Popular Ranch-Style Homes in Oakley, California

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a prime San Francisco East Bay location, priced from the $640,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. Cypress Crossings is located just south of East Cypress Road and close to Highway 4, providing easy access to the major employment centers in San Francisco’s East Bay. Cypress Crossings is near shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets of Brentwood and AMC® Brentwood and just a short drive to outdoor recreation, including boating and water sports at the San Joaquin Delta, hiking and biking at Mount Diablo State Park and Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, and golfing at Brentwood Golf Club. Cypress Crossings is located within the Oakley Union Elementary School District and Liberty Union High School District.

The new single-story homes at Cypress Crossings blend desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and ample storage space. The homes feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s future amenities, which include a park with open space and a children’s playground.

“Our new Cypress Crossings community showcases our popular ranch-style homes and is situated in a prime Oakley, California location just off Highway 4, providing easy access to the job centers in San Francisco’s East Bay,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “The new community is also close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation and will host several future amenities, including a park with open space and a children’s playground. As with other KB Home communities, Cypress Crossings provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Cypress Crossings sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $640,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

