KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Emerald Hollow, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Pierce County, Washington

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Emerald Hollow, a new, single-family home community in a highly desirable Pierce County, Washington location. Emerald Hollow is situated on 168th Street East near the historic city of Puyallup, offering convenient access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highway 167 for easy commutes to the Seattle area’s major employment centers and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The new community is close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment in Meridian, downtown Puyallup and South Hill. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to several parks and outdoor recreation at the Puyallup River, Mount Rainier National Park, Puget Sound and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Emerald Hollow is also situated in the coveted Puyallup School District.

The homes at Emerald Hollow showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community offers a selection of one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,900 square feet.

“Emerald Hollow is situated in highly desirable Pierce County, Washington near the historic town of Puyallup. Our beautiful new community offers convenient access to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation and is also close to the area’s major employment centers and Joint Base Lewis-McChord,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “As with other KB Home communities, Emerald Hollow provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Emerald Hollow sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $580,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

