KB HOME

KB HOME

(KBH)
KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Entrada Del Rio, a New-home Community Located in the Premier Rancho Sahuarita Master Plan

11/27/2020 | 08:02am EST
Homebuilder offers personalized, new ranch-style homes in Sahuarita, Arizona, priced from the $240,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Entrada Del Rio, a new enclave of ranch-style homes in the highly desirable Rancho Sahuarita master plan. Located in the quaint town of Sahuarita, Entrada Del Rio is 16 miles south of the Tucson International Airport just off Interstate 19 at West Sahuarita Road. The popular master-planned community offers homebuyers numerous resort-style amenities, including the Rancho Sahuarita Club, a multipurpose recreation center that features meeting rooms, athletic courts, a full fitness facility, kids club, playground, mini putt-putt course, sports bar, lap pool and splash park complete with water slides. Rancho Sahuarita also offers 11 neighborhood parks with playgrounds and picnic areas as well a dog park, amphitheater, 15-acre fishing lake and 17 miles of pedestrian and biking trails. The new neighborhood is convenient to Interstates 10 and 19 for easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers, and within walking distance of area schools, shopping, dining and entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005115/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Entrada Del Rio, a new-home community located in the premier Rancho Sahuarita master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Entrada Del Rio, a new-home community located in the premier Rancho Sahuarita master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The one-story homes at Entrada Del Rio at Rancho Sahuarita showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, large master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 1,700 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“KB Home is excited to offer our popular ranch-style homes in the highly desirable Rancho Sahuarita master plan. In addition to featuring numerous amenities, the community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment and only a short drive to Tucson’s major employment centers,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, Entrada Del Rio at Rancho Sahuarita provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Entrada Del Rio at Rancho Sahuarita sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $240,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


